HSS USA Publishes Annual Report Sharing Its Expanded Work in 34 States and 171 Cities

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization, published its annual report for the period of October 2020 to October 2021. This report contains updates about the growth of the organization, various events organized over the year, and services offered by HSS volunteers to the society.

"It was heartening to see our volunteers rise up to challenges of the pandemic and serve the society during its dire need," said Dr. Vinod Ambastha, HSS President.

HSS USA Annual Report 2020-2021 Balagokulam

The annual report can be viewed at:

https://www.hssus.org/blog/hss-usa-publishes-annual-report-2020-2021

Over the past 12 months, HSS expanded its work in 34 States and 171 cities, conducting 251 centers known as Shakhas. HSS began its year by celebrating a Hindu auspicious day, Vijaya Dashami, that typically falls in October. Vijaya Dashami and all other celebrations described in the Annual Report were virtually celebrated following Pandemic-related health and safety guidelines.

HSS had successful outreach in the community and with the first responders and elected officials during national events of Health for Humanity Yogathon, Guru Vandana (Teachers Appreciation), and the Universal Oneness Day ("Raksha Bandhan").

This year, Volunteers continued their focus on offering communities services called Sewa during the pandemic. This year the focus was on COVID vaccination drives and addressing food insecurity in the local communities.

Despite restrictions for in-person activities, HSS continued its weekly activities virtually, kept the members engaged in social work, and maintained mindfulness across. This helped HSS successfully complete the year and achieve a sense of satisfaction.

