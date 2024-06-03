HT Materials Science's Heat Transfer Fluid, Maxwell™, Deployed Successfully at Second International Industrial Plant

Pioneering nanofluid technology increased segments of plant's cooling system capacity by ~20%

DUBLIN, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HT Materials Science (HTMS) announced the successful deployment of Maxwell , a ground-breaking heat transfer fluid for commercial and industrial cooling and heating systems, at an industrial plant. The plant, located in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is owned and operated by Almatis GmbH, the world's leader in the development, manufacture and supply of premium alumina and alumina-based products. Maxwell increased segments of the plant's cooling system capacity by approximately 20%, which results in an increase in production capacity by an estimated 10% or more per year. The Ludwigshafen plant produces high-quality materials for the refractory, ceramic and polishing industries.

The installation was commissioned to demonstrate that Maxwell could reduce the plant's maintenance requirements and increase production capacity during certain periods of high ambient temperature. This is the second industrial plant in which Maxwell has been used to achieve similar results.

Maxwell is an engineered suspension of sub-micron particles in a base fluid of water or water/glycol ('nanofluid'). Maxwell is a drop-in additive for cooling and heating systems, that works by enhancing heat transfer resulting in reduced energy consumption and increased thermal system capacity.

"This project is a testament to our pursuit of energy efficiency at every level of our operations," said Almatis' Ruediger Bastian, Global Director Process Technology. "We are always looking for ways to accelerate the energy transition and provide more efficient services that benefit our customers, our stakeholder and the communities in which we operate. This successful project proves the power of international partnership and technological collaboration, and we look forward to working with HTMS to further the application of their technology to advance sustainable cooling solutions."

Almatis GmbH , founded in 1910, produces high-quality materials for the refractory, ceramic and polishing industries. Almatis is the world's leader in the development, manufacture and supply of premium alumina and alumina-based products. Almatis is both a global and fully integrated producer, serving its customers from its 8 production facilities.

How Maxwell Works in a Chilled Water System

When added to a chilled water loop at a 2% concentration, Maxwell increases the system's cooling capacity by up to 20%. This increased cooling capacity allows chillers, fan units, pumps, heat exchangers and other process equipment to operate more efficiently, reducing electrical energy consumption and carbon emissions. Maxwell is a non-toxic, non-corrosive material and fully recoverable and recyclable.

Thomas Grizzetti, CEO of HTMS, said that "thanks to the ease of installation, and use in both new and existing cooling and heating systems, Maxwell can have a material impact on energy usage and the carbon footprint of a broad range of industries and sectors globally. Maxwell is a significant step forward for businesses wishing to drive down energy use, increase system capacity and meet regulated energy efficiency targets increasingly promulgated by governments globally."

For more information visit www.htmaterialsscience.com .

Media Contact:

Marissa Mastellone

347-564-5577

[email protected]

SOURCE HT Materials Science