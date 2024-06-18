HTA Member Companies Prioritize Better Health Outcomes and High-Quality Care, Resulting in Annual $1 Billion Member Savings Milestone

WESTMONT, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA), a cooperative of more than 65 of America's largest employers, announced today that by focusing on better health outcomes and overall patient health, it has resulted in an annual savings of $1 billion collectively to member companies.

"We are in business to make people healthier, focusing on the best available health care," said Robert E. Andrews, HTA Chief Executive Officer. "Our member companies founded the HTA to help make health outcomes better. The data supports that the healthier people are, the more money an employer saves, meaning the money savings is a truly byproduct of the real initiative to provide quality and accessible health care for all Americans."

HTA is a cooperative built by and for self-funded employers. There are no shareholders, no revenue from carriers, administrators or Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and complete transparency. The HTA remains the best choice for employers to reduce healthcare spending and improve outcomes in an ecosystem where the company is the sole payor.

The data from the HTA member platform shows that highly engaged member companies, who fully utilize the services, typically spend 15% less on healthcare than the rest of the market. Some of the biggest cost drivers addressed by HTA solutions are specialty drugs, behavioral health, GLP-1s weight loss drugs, and out of network claims.

HTA Member/Owners know that excellent health benefits delivered at a fair price are essential to recruiting and retaining talented and dedicated employees.

According to the EBRI Greenwald Workplace Wellness Study of 1500 employees surveyed between July 8 and August 1, 2023.

83% of employees rank health coverage as extremely or very important when considering job decisions.

Of benefits available to them, 70% of employees say health insurance is the most important benefit in their decision to stay in their job or choose a new job.

While the Forbes Advisor, Best Employee Benefits Survey In 2024 with 1,000 employees surveyed, reported that 26% of employees would quit their current job for access to better health care benefits.

"Some believe you need to choose between good healthcare or inexpensive healthcare; however, we believe that is a false choice. Employers can improve health outcomes and save money on healthcare costs," noted Andrews.

About Health Transformation Alliance

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of more than 65 of America's leading employers that have come together to ﬁx our broken health care system. With responsibility for more than 6 million lives in the United States and a collective annual health care spend of $31 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way health care is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical and consumer engagement speciﬁcally designed to improve patient care and economic value. For more information, visit www.htahealth.com.

