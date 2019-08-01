HTC Announces "VIVEPORT Streaming" at ChinaJoy Enabling Standalone VR Devices to Seamlessly Access PC VR Content

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE today announces "VIVEPORT Streaming" at ChinaJoy 2019, VIVEPORT's new built-in feature that will allow seamless content streaming between a VR-Ready PC and full six-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) Vive Wave Standalone devices over standard 5Ghz Wi-Fi networks.

VIVEPORT Streaming expands the accessible content for standalone devices from hundreds of titles to many thousands instantly, by enabling one-click access to the entire existing PC VR content library. This will allow users to enjoy high-quality VR content rendered from a high-end PC without having to worry about a wired connection or buying an additional VR streaming accessory. At ChinaJoy, HTC also announced and demonstrated a number of major 6DoF native titles coming to the Vive Ecosystem in the near future.

"5G Cloud VR has been a hot topic in the press recently, and in one to two years, after the 5G network is more robust, it will provide a new way for users to experience high-quality VR without the need for a high-end PC. Until then, the new VIVEPORT Streaming capability being announced today will enable VR users to enjoy countless premium PC VR experiences on their standalone VR devices without the need for a wire," said Alvin Wang Graylin, China President, HTC, "PC VR streaming as a concept is not new, but having the PC and the Vive Focus Plus complete the full complex network connection automatically and providing a seamless UI to starting any VR content on the linked PC from inside the VR device makes the experience a real breakthrough."

VIVEPORT Streaming and Infinity Subscription to Increase Content Accessibility and VR Adoption

VIVEPORT Infinity is the first unlimited VR subscription service that launched earlier this year. Users who subscribe to the service at a monthly fee of $12.99 or $8.99 with annual billing will be able to enjoy over 2,000 applications and games, including more than 800 premium VR titles exclusive for Infinity members on their mobile VR devices through VIVEPORT Streaming. After launching the subscription service, VIVEPORT has seen dramatic growth in both the number of active users and the revenue that VIVEPORT developers are earning.

6DoF Standalone devices, such as the Vive Focus Plus, constitute a significant development in the VR industry. VIVEPORT Streaming will enable any Vive Focus Plus users with a VIVEPORT Infinity subscription to painlessly stream rich PC-rendered VR content wirelessly from their VR-ready PCs (with either NVIDIA or AMD GPUs) to their standalone VR devices over a standard 5Ghz Wi-Fi network, thereby increasing the availability of VR content to the device by more than ten-fold. The feature is expected to be released in an update of VIVEPORT in early Q4. It will initially support the Vive Focus Plus, but soon to be followed by other full 6DoF standalone VR devices built on Vive Wave VR open platform. It will eventually benefit more mobile VR users by offering them immediate access to top-tier PC VR content with a low-latency and high-fidelity experience.

Other Highlights of Vive at ChinaJoy 2019

HTC VIVE also announced that Nostos, an open-world role-playing game (RPG) from the Chinese tech giant, NetEase, is going to launch on VIVEPORT in Q4 2019. It will have a massive world that allows multiple players to explore, fight, and build in an abundance of biomes, from open grasslands to mysterious coral seas. Another thrilling game - Stay Silent is coming VIVEPORT in Q4 2019. Attendees at ChinaJoy 2019 will be able to have a test run of this Western-themed multiplayer first-person-shooter (FPS), in which players will join the game as a sheriff of a town in the American Wild West of the 1880s, fighting enemies using the powerful weapons of that era. Meanwhile, numerous famous 6DoF VR titles will be arriving on VIVEPORT M shortly for standalone devices, including the movie-inspired, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs; the mission-driven RPG, Sairento VR; and the worldwide smash hit, Fruit Ninja VR.

Another breakthrough technology demonstrated at ChinaJoy by HTC Vive is its newly released VIVEPORT Video Player with 6DoF interactive video capability (6DoF Lite). This new video player allows users to "walk into" any existing 360-degree or 180-degree video by moving their body up to one meter in any direction. This innovative feature allows the audiences to enjoy countless existing immersive videos in exciting new ways and get closer to the action than ever before.

