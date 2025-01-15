HTC Global Services Achieves The Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Program BillingCenter Specialization For The North America Region

TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has earned the Guidewire PartnerConnect program BillingCenter - AMER specialization. HTC Global Services is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level. This recognition highlights HTC Global Services' extensive expertise across the North America region.

HTC Global Services utilizes a business partner approach to enable its P&C industry clients to realize their transformation goals and drive business results.

Nalin Vij, President of Global Sales, HTC Global Services, said, "Securing the Guidewire BillingCenter North America specialization goes beyond recognition — it symbolizes our unwavering dedication to driving Guidewire-powered transformation and redefining billing and cash management for insurers. Through continuous innovation and the seamless integration of Guidewire's advancements with our expertise in automation, cloud, and AI via HTCNXT, we are not only equipping our P&C clients to stay ahead but empowering them to set the pace in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace."

Guidewire specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate HTC Global Services on achieving the Guidewire BillingCenter - AMER specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com .

SOURCE HTC Global Services