HTC Global Services announces the launch of HTCNXT, an Enterprise AI Solutions division

HTC Global Services

21 Aug, 2023, 07:35 ET

TROY, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading provider of technology services, today announced the launch of HTCNXT. Created as an Enterprise AI solutions division, HTCNXT aims to elevate shared human experiences with AI.

The President and CEO of HTC Global Services, Madhava Reddy, said, "We are building on HTC Global Services' over thirty years of expertise in technology to power HTCNXT in delivering AI-led solutions. With HTCNXT, we are bringing together disruptive technologies, deep domain expertise, and our built-to-purpose AI platform, MAGE, to help enterprises become AI-first."

AI has moved beyond being a buzzword, and its applications are being explored across industries. HTCNXT helps enterprises test the viability of AI for their business, scale its implementation, and enable them to transform into AI-first enterprises rapidly.

"Enterprises are looking for various ways in which AI-led solutions can positively impact their business. We help them adopt AI through a progressive and holistic approach guiding them through the stages of Learn, Scale, and Transform to ensure that AI solutions are both feasible and transformative for their business," said Nalin Vij, President of Global Sales and Marketing, HTC Global Services.

The company aims to leverage its legacy and its AI platform, MAGE, to facilitate AI-led transformations for enterprises across industries. HTCNXT harnesses over 20 contextually relevant Enterprise AI solutions for various sectors, including Retail, Insurance, Travel, and Healthcare. These solutions drive operational excellence, go to market faster, improve revenue, and business resilience. HTCNXT unlocks new value for enterprises through capabilities in Generative AI, Neural Networks, AI Ops, AI Governance, Security, and UX, all implemented with adherence to Ethical AI principles.

For more information on HTCNXT, please visit www.htcnxt.ai

About HTC Global Services
HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

SOURCE HTC Global Services

