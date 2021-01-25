HTC Global Services Enters Strategic Partnership with Informatica to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Data Adoption in India

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services (HTC) announced today that it has been selected by Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, as its value-added distributor for the India market as a strategic investment in the APAC region to help clients accelerate digital transformation through cloud-first, cloud-native strategy.

HTC Global Services has been providing clients with world-class technology solutions and industry best practices since 1990. HTC will use Informatica's proven data management solutions along with its Data Management and Analytics capabilities, industry expertise, and knowledge, to provide clients powerful solutions with the scalability and agility they need to transition to a digital-first company.

"As we move into 2021 with our new partner program, HTC will be a critical partner to provide localized sales support for Informatica in India. Companies in India are accelerating their digital transformation even more in this unprecedented time where data-driven innovation will be key in deriving real business values and results. We are pleased to be partnering with HTC to help organizations achieve their business goals with our industry-leading enterprise cloud data management offerings," said Tony Frey, Vice President and General Manager for Informatica APAC and Japan.

Commenting on this partnership, Chary Mudumby, Chief Technology Officer, HTC Global Services said, "Data and information are key business resources and effective data management leads to effective business decisions. Our alliance with Informatica has progressed over the years and we are representing Informatica in India. HTC will continue to add value to its clients by delivering tangible business results through partnerships with the industry's best."

HTC Global Services has been a preferred technology partner for leading global brands across industry verticals, enabling them in their digital transformation, and meeting their business challenges through its wide range of Data Management Services including Master Data Management, Integration, Data Quality, Governance, Warehousing, BI, and Support and Maintenance to name a few.

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services, established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, provides a wide range of innovative and customized IT and Business Process services and solutions. HTC enables clients across North America, Europe, Asia Paciﬁc, and the Middle East to achieve their digital transformation and business objectives. For more information visit www.htcinc.com

