HTC VIVE And Dave & Buster's Announce Largest Commercial Virtual Reality Arcade Deployment To Bring Entertainment To Consumers Nationwide

Through this partnership, HTC Vive and Dave & Buster's have made huge advancements in making premium VR more accessible to consumers across the U.S. Through the deal, Dave & Buster's will deploy more than 500 Vive headsets across their U.S. and Canadian locations available June 14.

"VR has proven to be a consistent traffic generator in entertainment venues and we're thrilled to be partnering with Dave & Buster's to take Vive nationwide into their locations," said Daniel O'Brien, HTC VIVE GM for the Americas. "Through our collaboration, we're combining their location-based entertainment expertise and the world's best VR in VIVE. This is a huge opportunity for more consumers to be exposed to VR and amazing VR content."

"We're excited to partner with HTC Vive in the largest location-based VR activation in U.S. and to bring the most immersive VR system to our customers," said Kevin Bachus, Senior Vice President of Entertainment & Games Strategy at Dave & Buster's. "Across all of our locations, we know families will enjoy the stunning entertainment that virtual reality offers, and our guests can look forward to experiencing new exclusive content throughout the year."

The exclusive content, and premium VR Vive headset paired with a proprietary, multi-participant motion platform created exclusively for Dave & Buster's, provides a truly memorable and immersive experience. Combined with Vive's realistic graphics, directional audio and haptic feedback – players will feel truly immersed in the virtual world with realistic movement and actions.

This innovative collaboration is the latest in Vive's efforts to bring premium VR to everyone. To try the experience, players can find a Dave & Buster's location in their area or through Vive's Demo Locator.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the creator of the unprecedented PC-based virtual reality system, the VIVE, which was built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. The VIVE ecosystem has evolved around its premium VR product portfolio, supported by VIVE X, the most active global VR/AR accelerator that has invested in over 80 start-ups, Viveport, a global content platform with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, VIVE's VR content development and publishing initiative. VIVE is delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.VIVE.com.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 114 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

