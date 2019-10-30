HTC VIVE and The Wild Collaborate with adidas To Revamp Design and Storytelling Process with Virtual Reality

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE®, the leader in premium virtual reality (VR), and The Wild, an immersive collaboration platform, helped adidas create a virtual retail space using the VIVE VR System to serve as an immersive testing ground for internal stakeholders, with easy to access assets and information for upcoming product launches.

With this virtual solution, adidas's internal teams including product merchandisers, trade marketers, and salespeople now conduct work in a shared space—they develop, assess, alter, and reassess all in 3D. Storytelling and product offerings have the potential to evolve far more quickly, with a much more cost-effective review process. Sales information regarding these new initiatives is disseminated with relative ease, now that teams can explore the ideas together in a live environment.

adidas's teams collaborated on the creation of a retail space in virtual reality, leveraging VIVE VR systems and The Wild's software. VIVE's system empowered adidas to create the most realistic, immersive experience possible. Its high-fidelity visuals created a true-to-life experience, with accurately portrayed designs and tangible construction elements. The Wild's software facilitated the creation of a human-scale environment that could be explored on foot. Now teams can see how their ideas translate to the real world and explore functionality across a wide range of scenarios. This crucial exploration phase previously would have come much later in the original process and required costly physical mock-ups. By eliminating work silos, these teams radically increased efficiency.

Adidas looked at a broken process and decided to reassess from the ground up. They knew what was at stake: If they miss the mark on product storytelling, they miss the mark on the customer experience and, by extension, satisfaction. Their new solution streamlines the collaboration process, maximizes resources, and delivers an optimal experience every time. adidas has strengthened their informational loop, cut out the back- and-forth, and created a system that catches all flaws before they reach the customer. With HTC VIVE and The Wild's assistance, they have achieved their vision of working more collaboratively in a virtual creative space and eliminated the drudgery of the selling season kick- off for good.

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for premium VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, VIVEPORT, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

The Wild

The Wild is an immersive collaboration platform that uses virtual and augmented reality to enable teams to save time and make better decisions by experiencing their work together, immersed in a shared virtual space. Collaborating on spatial designs in 2D is often ineffective and time-consuming, especially with remote colleagues and clients. With tools designed for ideation and iterative prototyping, The Wild aims to shape the future of collaboration by connecting people and their ideas across distance into a shared experience. For more information, visit thewild.com.



HTC, HTC VIVE, VIVE, the HTC logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

