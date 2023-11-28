HTC VIVE Announces VIVE Ultimate Tracker for All-in-One XR Headsets and PC VR Streaming

Compact, versatile, powerful, use up to five trackers per VIVE XR Elite

New 'self-tracking' technology

Special offer launch bundles available until 31 December

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE is taking interactivity, utility, and expressiveness in XR experiences to the next level with the new VIVE Ultimate Tracker. Whether it's gaming, sports training, motion capture, or industrial use, VIVE Ultimate Tracker can do it all.

VIVE Ultimate Tracker is compact, versatile, and with new technology which essentially makes it "self-tracking". This makes it perfect for HTC VIVE's standalone headsets VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Focus 3, with support coming for OpenXR, SteamVR based PC VR setups in the near future. VIVE Ultimate Tracker is available starting today at vive.com with a range of limited-time bundle deals.

"VIVE Ultimate Tracker is about to make your XR sessions a lot more realistic and immersive, with super accurate full-body tracking – now for the first time on all-in-one devices," said Shen Ye, Global Head of Product at HTC VIVE. "People have been asking for more robust and flexible tracking options, and we're very excited to get these to our users and see them get creative and have fun!"

Following the highly popular VIVE Tracker 3.0, the VIVE Ultimate Tracker was developed to give XR users even more versatility and functionality. VIVE Ultimate Tracker uses two wide-FOV cameras to track its own location in 3D spaces with precise accuracy. This enables it to work perfectly with standalone headsets such as the VIVE XR Elite, without the need for external tracking solutions like base stations.

Up to five VIVE Ultimate Trackers can be used simultaneously per headset, delivering exceptional multi-point full-body tracking. Additionally, VIVE Ultimate Tracker supports PC VR streaming and is compatible with existing VIVE Tracker supported PC content.

"VIVE Ultimate Tracker for the tech demo SKILLSHOT (by Rezzil) brings a game-changing shift to foot tracking. From elite athletes to casual gamers, it's extremely versatile and easy to set up anywhere. The positive reception and streamlined flight check-in process are a testament to its global potential for us," - Adam Dickinson, Co-founder and Director, Rezzil.

VIVE XR Elite will also see the launch of a native VRChat app, with full body tracking support for VIVE Ultimate Tracker, the first time on a standalone XR device. VRChat for VIVE XR Elite will launch on VIVEPORT in December.

"The VIVE Ultimate Tracker is a fantastic solution for those seeking an extremely flexible and standalone layer of full-body tracking in social VR. With the Ultimate Tracker, HTC VIVE has developed a way to bring a new immersive world to so many people," - Jesse Joudrey, CTO, VRChat.

Built for versatility, the VIVE Ultimate Tracker uses a standard 1/4"-20 UNC mount and has a pogo pin interface, allowing it to attach to a variety of objects. This opens the door to many use cases such as mocap for film and games, industry-specific objects for VR training, dancing in VRChat, and more. VIVE is also releasing developer documentation and the 3D CAD file publicly so that people can design their own bespoke mounts.

"VIVE's new standalone trackers offer a next-level VR experience with full body tracking and extra peripherals. No sensors needed, all-day use, and quick swap design—they dramatically expand our use cases," - Leif Petersen, CEO & Founder HOLOGATE.

VIVE has an ambitious roadmap for VIVE Ultimate Tracker. In the future it will work entirely independently with SteamVR, without any headset present, so it can be used to track the movement of people or objects. This makes it especially powerful for industrial use cases, where there's a need to track a wide range of equipment and props. Support for direct connection to SteamVR will be available as a beta in the coming weeks.

"VIVE Ultimate Tracker in Dance Dash finally delivers on the dream VR has promised, totally immersive gameplay in a vibrant virtual world with our full bodies, completely untethered. Snap into our comfortable TrackStraps, embody your digital self, and go beyond being a floating head and hands as you groove to the rhythm in unimaginable new ways," - Joe Sciacchetano, Founder & CEO, Rebuff Reality.

Technical details on the VIVE Ultimate Tracker can be found below and on vive.com:

- Weight: 94g

- Battery life: Up to 7 hours

- Connectivity: Proprietary low-latency 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and up to 10 meters operating distance

- Tracking: 6DoF inside-out tracking

VIVE Ultimate Tracker is now available from vive.com, with special launch offers in North America and Europe.

In North America, VIVE Ultimate Tracker is available for USD $199 per unit, with the following limited-time bundle deals valid through 31 December 2023:

- VIVE XR Elite Owner Discount: Existing XR Elite owners who purchase the $599 Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit + TrackStraps Special will receive a $100 discount by entering their valid VIVE XR Elite serial number, bringing the price to USD $499.

- VIVE Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit Special (USD $599): Includes 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle*, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

- VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Ultimate Tracker Bundle (USD $1499): Includes VIVE XR Elite headset, 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

In the UK, VIVE Ultimate Tracker is available for £209 per unit, with the following limited-time bundle deals valid until 31 December 2023:

- VIVE XR Elite Owner Discount: Existing XR Elite owners who purchase the £599 Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit + TrackStraps Special will receive a £100 discount by entering their valid VIVE XR Elite serial number, bringing the price to GBP £499.

- VIVE Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit Special (GBP £599): Includes 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

- VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Ultimate Tracker Bundle (GBP £1499): Includes VIVE XR Elite headset, 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

In Europe, VIVE Ultimate Tracker is available for €229** per unit, with the following limited-time bundle deals valid until 31 December 2023:

- VIVE XR Elite Owner Discount: Existing XR Elite owners who purchase the €669 Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit + TrackStraps Special will receive a €100 discount by entering their valid VIVE XR Elite serial number, bringing the price to EUR €569.

- VIVE Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit Special (EUR €669): Includes 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

- VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Ultimate Tracker Bundle (EUR €1699): Includes VIVE XR Elite headset, 3 VIVE Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set for VIVE Ultimate Tracker.

*Note that VIVE Ultimate Tracker requires a Wireless Dongle, included in the above bundles, to connect to a headset. Single-unit purchases of VIVE Ultimate Tracker will not include a Wireless Dongle, which is available for separate purchase on vive.com.

**EU pricing varies by region, please visit vive.com for more information.

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

