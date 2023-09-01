HTC VIVE Launches VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal: A Game-Changing Offer for VR Enthusiasts

News provided by

HTC

01 Sep, 2023, 08:15 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE, a trailblazer in the realm of virtual reality, is thrilled to introduce the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal. This limited-time package provides VR enthusiasts and newcomers alike with everything they need to dive into the latest immersive games and experiences. With cutting-edge VR hardware, captivating games, and a VIVE Streaming Cable, the Big Bundle Deal provides great value for VR gamers who demand the best.

Bundle Highlights:

The VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal features the following items, dependent on location:

  • Choice of Gift Card or Promotional Voucher: Customers can choose either a USD $100 gift card for use on the Steam platform, or a USD $100 promotional voucher for use on VIVE.com.
  • VIVE Streaming Cable: Valued at USD $79, the VIVE Streaming Cable enables high-fidelity, low-latency PC VR streaming.
  • Five Compelling Games on VIVEPORT: Immerse yourself in five diverse and captivating titles – Green Hell VR, Les Mills Bodycombat, Unplugged: Air Guitar, Figmin XR, and Glimpse – each chosen to cater to a spectrum of gaming interests.

Availability and Promotion Details:

Promotion details, dates, and included items will vary based on geographic location. For customers in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, and South Korea, the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal is available from September 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, or while supplies last. Details on additional country availability will be shared through the HTC VIVE blog and social channels.

VIVE XR Elite – HTC VIVE's Powerful, Lightweight XR Headset:

VIVE XR Elite is the latest cutting-edge headset from HTC VIVE, offering immersive XR experiences in a lightweight, compact form factor. Enjoy untethered freedom of all-in-one XR, or harness the full power of PC VR. VIVE XR Elite features vivid color passthrough, an innovative foldable design, adjustable diopters, a stepless IPD slider, 3840 x 1920 combined resolution, up to 110-degree FOV, and a swappable battery. For more details, please visit the product page.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, VIVE, the HTC logo, and the VIVE logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE HTC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.