HTC VIVE Partners with GQ to Ignite Shanghai Fashion Week with First-Ever VR Runway Show Featuring Fashion Designed in VR

"Vive has always strived to enrich the VR ecosystem," said Alvin Wang Graylin, China Regional President of Vive, HTC, "We're very excited to present Shanghai Fashion Week's first show this year together with GQ, another exciting partnership that once again underscores VR's unlimited potential across multiple industries. As with any breakthrough technology, social acceptability and fashion acceptability are key to VR's mass adoption. Events like this show the public that VR is not just a technology for geeks and gamers – it will represent a new chic lifestyle that will enrich all parts of our lives."

The highlight of Shanghai Fashion Week's opening day was the finale of its opening show by GQ's PRONOUNCE brand. The featured designers used the Vive Pro HMD and the Vive Wireless Adapter, to pushed the limits of fashion design to create its concepts in 3D virtual space directly vs. drafting on paper. Mr. Graylin walked the runway as a guest model in the VR designed tailor-made clothing while wearing the Vive Focus standalone device over his eyes resulting in the first-ever VR catwalk show in Fashion Week history.

Vive also collaborated with Whaley VR to capture the show's remarkable moments through a 360° video, giving customers who were not present at the event an opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical fusion of technology and fashion. Those who are interested can go to Whaley VR on Viveport or its smartphone app and watch the video from early next month. Besides fashion, Vive is also actively exploring the integration of VR with art, culture and entertainment. Recently at Art Basel in Hong Kong, the Vive Pro HMD and Vive Focus standalone were used to present VR-driven artwork from famous international artists. As the exclusive VR partner of the blockbuster movie, Ready Player One, Vive Studios created eight VR experiences related to the movie in the form of an integrated title called OASIS Beta. The content will also be available for offline usage at over 500 arcades and cinemas around the world. Vive will continue to seek innovative approaches such as these to make premium VR experiences more accessible to the mass market globally.

For videos and photos, please kindly visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lxxlw39q74hyrdc/AABUDAMd039QasYQfgGpqW0Da?dl=0.

- End -

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, Vive has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The Vive ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by Vive X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 45 countries, and Vive Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on Vive, please visit www.vive.com.

About GQ

One of the best magazines on the globe at present, is a most influential male fashion magazine. It's superior to other domestic male magazines by virtue of exquisite elaboration and in-depth coverage, ranking top among international male magazines in respect of influence and attention. It wins trust and honor in the case of commercial and audience, thus exerting and extensive and profound influence on China's elite male.

About PRONOUNCE

PRONOUNCE is a high end designer brand established by Yushan Li and Jun Zhou who are now based in Milan and Shanghai. Yushan graduated from MA Fashion of Central Saint Martins (2015) and worked in YEEZY after graduate. Jun graduated from London College of Fashion (2015) and Istituto Marangoni (2013), both MA Menswear. Yushan and Jun share the same aesthetics, both trying to build a modern sophisticated menswear wardrobe combining east and west.

© 2017 HTC Corporation. All rights reserved. HTC, HTC VIVE and VIVE are trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/htc-vive-partners-with-gq-to-ignite-shanghai-fashion-week-with-first-ever-vr-runway-show-featuring-fashion-designed-in-vr-300621735.html

SOURCE HTC Vive

Related Links

http://www.vive.com

