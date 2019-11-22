­­­­­HTC VIVE Pro Eye Named To TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2019

Companies from multiple industries are already using VIVE Pro Eye for numerous benefits including training and simulation, consumer feedback and analytics, and gaze-oriented navigation, among many more. Building on the design of the award-winning VIVE Pro, the VIVE Pro Eye was created with the needs of the professional user in mind. Benefits of VIVE Pro Eye's eye tracking functionality include more dynamic training environments, deeper data analysis, intuitive user experiences, and increased efficiency and quality.

"HTC Vive is committed to building products and solutions that make immersive VR more accessible and effective for businesses. We're honored that TIME has selected Vive Pro Eye for 'Advancing Virtual Reality' and recognized us for innovating and elevating enterprise-grade VR," said Dan O'Brien, GM, HTC Americas. "Integrated eye tracking offers companies and solution providers immediate ROI and efficiencies that were not possible before VR."

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

See the full list here: time.com/bestinventions2019

For more on VIVE Pro Eye, please visit: enterprise.vive.com.

