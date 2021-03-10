HTC VIVE Upgrades VR Ecosystem With Next-Gen VIVE Tracker And New VIVE Facial Tracker

HTC has consistently set the industry standard, and this third generation VIVE Tracker is even more versatile, with up to 75% increased battery life, 15% reduction in weight, and 33% smaller footprint than previous generations. The highly acclaimed VIVE Tracker has a strong track record across a wide range of industries, from TV/film production, sports rehabilitation and training, medical use, enterprise training, and full-body tracking for VR avatars, allowing the seamless integration of physical objects in extended reality. The VIVE Tracker (3.0) will be available in the US from March 24 for $129.99.

HTC also announced the commercial availability of the VIVE Facial Tracker. Tracking 38 facial movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin, and cheeks, the VIVE Facial Tracker provides accurate real-time depiction of almost the entire lower facial area in VR. The new VIVE Facial Tracker will be available in the US from March 24 for $129.99.

"The VR community has far surpassed our expectations in developing an ever-expanding library of useful and entertaining applications for the VR ecosystem with the VIVE Tracker," said Dan O'Brien, GM of HTC America. "With its smaller design and more efficient energy management, this next generation of the VIVE Tracker will increase the utility and immersion of VR, further enabling the adoption of the technology across industries and use cases."

NEXT-GENERATION VIVE TRACKER

Based on feedback from developer communities, HTC's newest VIVE Tracker is smaller, lighter, and has improved battery life when compared to the previous generation VIVE Tracker. A single charge gives up to seven hours of continuous use, with the same sub-millimeter tracking precision and 240 degree FOV tracking all in a smaller package. By decreasing the overall footprint of the device while prolonging battery capacity, users can experience a heightened level of immersion as their tracked objects blend more realistically into their digital reality.

The new VIVE Tracker is fully backwards compatible with previous generations. Maintaining the same Pogo pin and mounting layout as the original VIVE Tracker, the newest VIVE Tracker allows for easy integration into current solutions. The VIVE Tracker is fully compatible with SteamVR 2.0 and 1.0 tracking and all SteamVR-based headsets. Starting March 24, the VIVE Tracker (3.0) will be available to purchase on VIVE.com: http://www.vive.com/tracker3

HTC has led the industry in VR tracking technology, introducing the first generation VIVE Tracker in 2017. Since then, developers have built countless compatible applications that have expanded the capabilities of VR. Due to its precision tracking accuracy and its accessibility, the VIVE Tracker has been deployed across use cases from medical simulations and virtual Hollywood productions, to first responder and elite sports training. The versatile design has also led to a proliferation of compatible accessories for the location-based entertainment and home experience segments.

VIVE FACIAL TRACKER

HTC VIVE also announced the availability of the VIVE Facial Tracker, which seamlessly tracks 38 facial movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin, and cheeks giving an accurate real-time depiction of almost the entirety of the lower facial area in VR. The dual camera solution features 60Hz tracking rate with sub-10ms response time and an IR illuminator, ensuring accurate high-performance, responsive tracking in even the darkest conditions. The VIVE Facial Tracker simply sticks to the VIVE Pro HMD, allowing a quick and easy set-up.

Combining the VIVE Facial Tracker, VIVE Tracker and the VIVE Pro Eye, HTC provides the most realistic, accurate, and accessible head-to-toe tracking solution for VR. The VIVE Facial Tracker is compatible with the entire VIVE Pro series of virtual reality systems and will be available for purchase on March 24 on VIVE.com: https://www.vive.com/facial-tracker

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

