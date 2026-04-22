HTCO Expands Lithium Resources Transportation Business As It Optimizes Its Strategy and Capital Structure

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO, the "Company") today formally announced the strategic expansion into the lithium resources transportation business as a core initiative to optimize cargo mix and strengthen profit resilience. The Company also reaffirmed its commitment to y delivering stable, long-term value to shareholders through prudent capital allocation.

New Strategic Layout: Forging Ahead in Lithium Resources Transportation to Build a High-Profit Growth Curve

The Company's maritime shipping business has achieved simultaneous growth in revenue and profit, driven primarily by business structure upgrades — with the transportation of key mineral resources such as spodumene as its strategic focus. In 2026, the number of voyages for lithium resources transportation doubled year-on-year compared with 2025, generating an outstanding margin that significantly outperforms traditional cargo types. This segment has rapidly grown into one of the Company's core high-margin businesses.

Moving forward, the Company will continue to deepen its presence in lithium resources and high-value-added mineral transportation. Subject to market feasibility, it will actively secure long-term transportation partnerships, further optimize cargo mix, and drive sustainable growth of high-profit businesses.

Centered on Long-Term Shareholder Value: Dual-Driven by Business Layout and Capital Operations

Management emphasized that HTCO has always placed long-term shareholder value at the core of its strategic decisions. The expansion of the lithium resources transportation business and the share repurchase program are not isolated actions, but coordinated implementations of the Company's overall strategy:

Business side: Securing long-term high-profit mineral transportation contracts to consolidate core profitability

Capital side: Delivering direct value to shareholders through prudent repurchases and efficient capital allocation

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group is a global ocean transportation company with core businesses in international shipping.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE High-Trend International Group