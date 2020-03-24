HTD Health Acquires CareVoice, an Advance Care Planning Platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HTD Health announced today that it has acquired CareVoice, a digital tool to facilitate advance care planning and communication for end of life care.

This is the first acquisition by HTD Health, which also owns and operates RazorBear, a development agency, and co-founded Exos, a compliance and security solution for distributed digital health organizations.

The move will give HTD an entry point into the aging space within healthcare. "Only 37% of adults have completed advance directives in the United States, which means there are many individuals whose end of life wishes are unknown in emergency situations," said Zach Markin, CEO and Co-founder of HTD Health. "These conversations can be really challenging, and there's no go-to resource for evaluating quality of life and recording advance care wishes. CareVoice makes the process of advance care planning more human and more accessible for older adults, their families, and their medical care providers."

About CareVoice

CareVoice provides a simple, accessible tool for advance care planning. The digital platform breaks down complicated medical jargon and walks each user through a series of simple questions about end of life care. Responses are shared with medical providers and added to the individual's medical chart to ensure that wishes are followed in the case of emergency. When requested by a medical care team, CareVoice can guide users through state-specific medical forms such as the DNR or POLST.

CareVoice also offers educational resources and a memory box feature which allows users to leave voice or video messages for medical providers or family members. The tool gives individuals—and their families—the peace of mind that end of life wishes will be respected. https://carevoice.org/

Like other aspects of end of life planning, advance care planning can be emotional and difficult. Through CareVoice, HTD Health seeks to equip patients and providers with thoughtful software tools that can improve the care experience.

About HTD Health

HTD Health is a strategy, design, and software development company. Since 2016, HTD Health has helped over 40 health and wellness partners build digital health products and devices. Their specialized team works with innovation departments, digital health companies, accountable care organizations, managed service organizations, device companies, healthcare consulting companies, and the investment community. https://htdhealth.com/

