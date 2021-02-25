HTD Health and Bryan Stacy launch Vaheala, a coronavirus testing and tracking platform for employers

Vaheala's COVID-19 testing and tracking platform brings peace of mind to employers and employees alike. Tweet this

"The pandemic has posed some of modern healthcare's greatest challenges," said Zach Markin, CEO and Co-founder of HTD Health. "Like all companies, we ourselves have struggled to find the right strategy for returning to work within the pandemic. So when Bryan approached us about building something together to address these challenges, we were eager to support him in using technology to improve testing, tracking, and tracing operations focused on keeping employees safe."

About Vaheala

Vaheala helps groups return safely to physical workspaces. The platform helps leadership teams establish COVID-19 protocols, set up member testing, collect daily health information, and see at-a-glance group protocol adherence. Vaheala partners with world-class labs and medical providers to make end-to-end COVID-19 compliance simple.

"Our clients love that Vaheala takes processes that can feel overwhelming—like test scheduling and results, data security and compliance, and protocol adherence—and simplifies them into something that can be set up in a single day," explained CEO Bryan Stacy. "A client recently told us they feel 'held.' That's the highest compliment we can receive because we believe people are at their best when they feel safe and healthy. And that's what this world needs right now, people at their best."

Employers can use the Vaheala platform to establish and run testing programs at their worksites or through at-home tests sent directly to employees. A patient app collects daily health indicators from each employee including COVID-19 test results, relevant symptoms, and potential exposure through contacts. These indicators are used to issue a daily decision as to whether each employee can go into work. The platform also communicates protocols based on government recommendations that help employees understand their next test type and date, quarantine recommendations, and how to communicate with possible contacts outside the organization.

For human resources departments, an admin dashboard helps company leadership understand employee health, percentage of the workforce that is going in to work, and any potential exposure or outbreaks within workspaces. Employers can also update protocols for their teams as circumstances evolve. The latest iteration of the platform includes vaccine tracking across workforces to help improve vaccination rollout and remind employees when a second dose is due. "We made this platform as simple as possible while still giving employers the flexibility they need," explains Stacy. "HR teams can bulk upload lists of employees that match their organization structure and run reports custom to their management and compliance needs."

Vaheala has launched with many high-profile partners including Netflix, Dancing with the Stars, and A24 films. The platform currently supports over 120 organizations and has facilitated over 50,000 COVID-19 tests. Vaheala is supported by world-class lab partners and medical providers across the US who bring cutting edge testing technology at the best prices.

About HTD Health

HTD Health is a strategy, design, and software development company specializing in human-centered virtual care. Since 2016, HTD Health has delivered over 130 digital health products to partners across the healthcare and wellness industry. Their specialized team works with innovation departments, digital health companies, accountable care organizations, managed service organizations, device companies, healthcare consulting companies, and the investment community.





