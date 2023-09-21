HTeaO Falls into Cooler Weather with New LTO, Destined to Be a "Go-To" Seasonal Favorite

America's Leading and Largest Iced Tea Franchise Welcomes the Fall Season with Peach Cobbler Iced Tea – a Tempting Blend of Southern Flavor

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTeaO, America's largest iced tea franchise, announced the launch of its newest limited-time-only (LTO) offering, Peach Cobbler Iced Tea. This refreshing and uniquely crafted flavor will be available at all HTeaO locations throughout the rest of the year, while supplies last.

Peach Cobbler Iced Tea is a delightful blend that combines the natural sweetness of ripe peaches with the comforting notes of cinnamon – capturing the essence of a homemade peach cobbler in every sip. This LTO is sure to become a fan favorite, against other popular fall drinks. Pricing varies from 20-50 oz cups all the way to a gallon.

"At HTeaO, we pride ourselves on our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve while maintaining our unique and innovative spirit," said Spencer Perkins, CMO of HTeaO. "Our newest LTO offering is just one example of how we keep up with industry trends while making them our own – blending timeless flavors with cutting-edge trends to create something truly exceptional. Our Peach Cobbler Iced Tea is the perfect embodiment of southern comfort and we believe it will be a hit with both our loyal customers and newcomers alike"

HTeaO is committed to providing a high-quality product, with all its ingredients fresh and 100 percent natural, in a fun and clean environment. Known for its 26 flavors of ultra-premium teas ranging from mint to mango fresco, these caffeinated and decaffeinated tea varieties come in both sweet or unsweet options, and any flavors can be combined to create something unique. The menu also features hot and cold tea and coffee drinks, such as the Texas Chai Tea Latte, Iced Horchata coffee and other coffee favorites.

In addition to its wide array of teas and coffees, each location offers several healthy grab-and-go snacks, home brew kits, ground and whole bean coffee, apparel and accessories. The community-driven organization also believes in brewing with purpose. Every cup can make a difference, and locations frequently host promotions to give back.

The brand currently has 85 locations open and has sold over 400 franchises for future development.

HTeaO is a unique franchise concept that has perfected a simplistic business model, dealing primarily in iced tea. With all natural ingredients, the brand has created its own supply chain, to ensure each store receives all essential products, and helps keep costs low. Striving for precise consistency, each store is equipped with its own proprietary water plant, creating pure and consistent tasting water.

HTeaO values being there for franchisees every step of the way, helping them build a strong location from the start. This begins with a franchise partner orientation, an initial site evaluation, and demographic research to determine a viable location. From there, HTeaO is involved with the architectural plans, permits, construction, and certificate of occupancy. After training and the store is up and running, HTeaO continues to offer support to owners through providing access to a mentor, utilizing marketing efforts, and aiding with promotions and philanthropic activities.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

About HTeaO

