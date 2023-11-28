HTeaO Raises $90,000+ for Ryan Palmer Foundation Supporting its Breast Cancer Initiative

Leading Iced Tea Franchise Partnered with Pro Golfer's Foundation to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Awareness

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTeaO, America's largest iced tea franchise, concluded its 2023 partnership with the Ryan Palmer Foundation raising a total of $93,837. During the month of October, every guest had the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar, with the donation going toward the Ryan Palmer Breast Cancer Initiative and the creation of Hope Kits.

The Ryan Palmer Foundation was created in 2003 with the ambition of providing positive opportunities to the youth. In 2019, Palmer started the Breast Cancer Initiative after his wife's experience with chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

The Hope kits are given to breast cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment and are used to help boost their spirits during a difficult time. With this campaign, the leading iced tea brand also brought back its pink straws for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to further support the cause.

"Every dollar makes a difference and we can't wait to see the impact that this donation has on the many patients undergoing treatment," said Justin Howe, CEO of HTeaO. "We were so glad to be able to partner with Ryan again this year to raise more money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Partnering with the foundation has been a great source of joy for everyone at HTeaO, customers, and employees alike. We look forward to continuing to work together in the years to come."

This is the third year of this partnership with pro PGA golfer, Ryan Palmer, who has roots in Amarillo, Texas, the birthplace of HTeaO. Through his roots in the Texas panhandle, Palmer has remained close friends with HTeaO CEO Justin Howe. He has been a professional golfer since 2000, and earned his place on the PGA Tour in 2004 with four PGA Tour wins.

For more on the Ryan Palmer and his foundation, please visit https://ryanpalmerfoundation.org.

For more information about the HTeaO franchise opportunity, please visit https://hteao.com/franchise/ .

About HTeaO

HTeaO is the leading iced tea franchise and is breaking into a niche category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, significantly lowering the cost of goods. HTeaO serves ultra-premium tea, water and coffee related products to customers in-store and through a drive-thru. 26 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are sold at each location, created with a proprietary water filtration system, and 100% all natural ingredients. In early January this year, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas based Private equity firms: Crux Capital and Trive Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the partnership will help to ensure HTeaO's stable expansion. HTeaO believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere and makes a large effort to give back to the local community. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

