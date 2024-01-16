HTeaO Teams With Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company to Serve Premium Coffee Lovers

HTeaO's NEW coffee program brings Free Rein to all locations in 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTeaO , America's largest iced tea franchise, is now for coffee lovers too. In partnership with Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company , 100+ HTeaO locations will soon be offering a best-in-class coffee bar featuring hand crafted coffee and espresso-based drinks featuring Free Rein Coffee's signature blends. The partnership, which was announced today, will roll out to HTeaO franchisees this winter. To promote the roll out of the program, Hauser will pay a surprise visit to the franchise that sells the most Free Rein coffee this year.

As Americans' favorite beverage (after water), coffee represents a huge opportunity for HTeaO, a unique franchise concept that primarily serves iced tea, but has continued to branch out into other beverage categories. HTeaO selected Free Rein Coffee company, which launched online in October 2023 but has a 20 year legacy of roasting and serving coffee in West Texas, for its unique roasts with a cult following.

"With the help of Cole Hauser and the rest of the Free Rein team, we're excited to bring this great coffee to all of our HTeaO Locations," said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. "We chose to partner with Free Rein after we fell in love with their bold yet smooth blends and we know our guests will enjoy them too."

First responders in uniform have always been served for free in HTeaO locations; providing a strong alignment with Free Rein's ongoing commitment to 'serve those who serve'.

"I'm excited to be adding 100+ physical locations where coffee lovers can try Free Rein…in particular, my favorite of our blends: American Dirt," said Cole Hauser, founder of Free Rein Coffee Company.

To kick off this new venture, HTeaO will host a celebration in College Station, Texas, on January 20th at 12-3PM CST, where consumers can stop by to taste Free Rein and get their hands on other goodies and giveaways.

HTeaO locations will serve Free Rein's American Dirt (dark roast) and Homestead (medium roast) in a variety of drip, latte and espresso beverages, rolling out at all locations throughout 2024. Free Rein Coffee Company can be purchased at HTeaO's outposts, as well as online at FreeReinCoffee.com . If you are interested in learning more on how you can join the HTeaO family, visit https://hteao.com/franchise/ .

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein's mission is to provide high quality coffee to every early riser, midnight oil burner, dream chaser, risk taker, cowboy and cowgirl who wants to get after it!. Fired up by those who embody the hard charging spirit of the American Dream, Cole decided to found a coffee company that paid homage to them. He partnered up with friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, Paul Anderson, who all shared the same dream around quality coffee. Bold flavor. Small batch. 100% roasted in the USA. Together they searched for a roaster who embodied the pioneer's spirit, and eventually found the Deckers, a family that had been roasting coffee in San Angelo, Texas for over 25 years. The four friends decided to bring the family's West Texas heritage and know-how, and run with it, to wherever dreams are being chased. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats; and ready to wear as a line of branded apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

About HTeaO:

HTeaO is the leading iced tea franchise and is breaking into a niche category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, significantly lowering the cost of goods. HTeaO serves ultra-premium tea, water and coffee related products to customers in-store and through a drive-thru. 26 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are sold at each location, created with a proprietary water filtration system, and 100% all natural ingredients. In early January this year, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas based Private equity firms: Crux Capital and Trive Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the partnership will help to ensure HTeaO's stable expansion. HTeaO believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere and makes a large effort to give back to the local community. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit https://hteao.com/franchise/ .

SOURCE Free Rein