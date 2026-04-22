HTGC Investor Alert: Hercules Capital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Regulatory Compliance: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the Hercules Capital Securities Action

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 19, 2026. Investors who purchased Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Hercules Capital shares fell $1.22 per share, or 7.9%, on February 27, 2026, after a Hunterbrook report challenged the integrity of the Company's stated valuation and origination procedures. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 19, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased HTGC securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and makes key litigation decisions on behalf of all class members. Courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery. Absent class members retain all rights without taking any action.

There is no cost or financial obligation to serve as lead plaintiff. Attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class.

Lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of HTGC securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026.

The PSLRA permits any individual or institutional investor to apply, including pension funds, mutual funds, and private investors.

The Court will evaluate competing motions and select the applicant it determines is most adequate.

Filing a motion does not guarantee appointment; the Court exercises its own judgment.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After May 19, 2026, the Court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel. Discovery and litigation proceed under the lead plaintiff's direction, though all class members benefit from any eventual settlement or judgment.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain part of the class and are eligible to share in any recovery. No action is required to preserve your rights as an absent class member. You will not be responsible for any litigation costs.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Hercules Capital action, where allegations center on whether the Company's stated valuation compliance matched its actual practices, active lead plaintiff participation strengthens the case for all investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP