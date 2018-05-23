HTI Plastics Hires Natasha Stearns as Design Technician

Prior to HTI, Natasha worked as a Drafter for Dutton-Lainson Company in Hastings, NE, as well as a Quality Technician for Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, NE. Additionally, Natasha collaborated in developing the Live Stock Pavilion for Montana's State Fair, as a Drafter for Chief Buildings in Grand Island, NE. Most recently, Natasha was a CAD Technician for Rivers Metal in Lincoln, NE

As a Design Technician at HTI, Natasha will work on creating and updating Work Instructions, quality plans, prints and other documentation. In addition, Natasha will also assist the engineering team with designing.

"We are excited to have Natasha as part of the HTI Team," said Chris Reed, Director of Engineering at HTI Plastics. "Her previous experience, in both quality and design, will help make an immediate impact in support of new product development, as well as existing products."

Natasha has an Associate Degree in Applied Science with a focus in Mechanical Drafting, from the Central Community College of Hastings.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICS

Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

PCE Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1993, has three divisions with manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

