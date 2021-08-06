HTI Plastics hires Ryan Lund as Marketing Coordinator.

A graduate of Peru State College, Ryan brings with him a wealth of experience in graphic design, branding, and in digital marketing initiatives. He will work in these areas, while assisting in generating leads and providing support for the sales staff for all three plastics companies within PCE, Inc., Apex Plastics, HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICS

Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

ABOUT PCE Inc.

PCE, Inc., founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

