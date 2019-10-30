HTI Plastics Installs Pink Crane in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HTI Plastics always invests in new equipment to help improve the production and assembly of our high-quality products.

"Safety, reliability, and productivity are at the core of our manufacturing standards, and we keep that in mind with every new equipment we add to our production floor, the addition of this new crane is a great example of that," said Troy Just, President of HTI Plastics. "On top of that, we are also very proud to bring breast cancer awareness into our company and show our support."

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and HTI Plastics wanted to show its support by purchasing this new pink crane.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICS

Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

ABOUT PCE Inc.

The corporation was founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

SOURCE HTI Plastics

