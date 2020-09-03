HTI Plastics Purchased Two Additional Krauss Maffei Injection Molders

"We make it a priority to invest in equipment and our facility so that we can offer our customers additional capacity and enhanced capabilities," said Troy Just, President at HTI Plastics. "As we look to the future, we prepare for growth and are always looking for new ways to serve our customers."

The intent with these machines is to increase capacity and broaden our capabilities in terms of the types of parts we can make efficiently. These machines are generally for small, precise parts and fast cycles.

"It is very exciting to see how much HTI continues to grow," said Tee Welton, Director of Operations. "We continue to invest in new machines and capacity that will help us meet our customers' needs."

As HTI Plastics continues to grow, we want to make sure that new additions are geared towards our customers' needs and finding new ways to continue serving those needs. We are always looking into new technologies and new capabilities as the industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICS

Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

ABOUT PCE Inc.

The corporation was founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

SOURCE HTI Plastics