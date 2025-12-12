HTX Approved for Pakistan Crypto Exchange Registration

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges with over 50 million registered users globally, today announced that it has officially obtained a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulation Authority (PVARA) to initiate the licensing process in terms of the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025.

This landmark NoC makes HTX amongst one of the first global digital asset platforms to begin the formal licensing journey in Pakistan, marking a major milestone in the country's progression toward a regulated and innovative digital asset ecosystem. Following the issuance of the NoC, HTX will proceed with the necessary steps under the Ordinance to secure full authorization while engaging closely with PVARA throughout the process.

By securing this NoC from PVARA, HTX will register with the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) for anti-money laundering (AML) -registered services, which include Exchange, Broker dealer, custody and derivatives services, while preparing for full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licensing.

Justin Sun, Global Advisor to HTX, commented:

"Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, with millions of young, tech-savvy users eager to participate in the global digital economy. We are honored to be granted this NoC by PVARA and are committed to working closely with the Authority to set the highest industry standards of compliance, transparency, and user protection. Today's approval is not just a recognition for HTX—it is a vote of confidence in Pakistan's vision for crypto adoption."

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

