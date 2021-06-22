HTX Labs Awarded SBIR Phase II Contract with the US Navy to Support Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Primary Flight Training Program

This new Navy SBIR award is targeted at further advancing the EMPACT platform to enable the development and delivery of immersive training content for both current and incoming student pilots with the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Primary Flight Training Program.

In particular, the project will include enhancements to HTX's T-6B virtual aircraft and EMPACT platform necessary to create and distribute portable, multi-modal immersive training to teach aircraft system academics, provide normal and emergency procedural training with consequential learning, and implement new analytics capture and visualization capabilities required to address the evolving training needs of Navy pilots.

"Development of virtual reality part-task training is important to the Navy. Chief of Naval Air Training is constantly evaluating new and innovative ways to improve pilot and flight officer training," said LCDR Kerry "Rooster" Bistline TRAWING FOUR AVENGER BATCELL (Innovation) Officer In Charge, "These types of systems offer the potential to further enhance student preparation, understanding, and application of procedures throughout the ground and flight phases of training."

To provide Navy airmen with critical pilot training content, the HTX team will leverage and enhance their EMPACT Studio immersive content authoring product to satisfy NAVAIR A1-T6BAA-NFM-100 (NATOPS) flight manual requirements, allowing NAVAIR to create expert-led and student-centered interactive pilot training material. EMPACT enables the rapid creation and deployment of immersive training content, enabling Navy airmen to experience training on Virtual Reality (VR) head-mounted displays (HMDs), laptops, and tablets, allowing students to effectively train anytime, anywhere, on any device to more broadly scale and sustain immersive training across the Navy.

"We are excited to have successfully transferred our Air Force SBIR Phase II to the US Navy to continue the important work of leveraging immersive technology to train pilots more effectively, to shorten the training cycle, and to play a role in addressing the pilot shortage across the US military," said Scott Schneider, co-Founder and CEO of HTX Labs. "We look forward to expanding our capabilities to deliver immersive training for the T-6B as well as other airframes to support the Navy's mission of developing a highly prepared and proficient airman."

About HTX Labs

HTX Labs delivers immersive learning software to enterprise and government organizations, employing XR technology and high-fidelity simulations to elevate the level of proficiency and preparedness of the next-generation workforce.

HTX's EMPACT® Immersive Training Platform enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, measure, and sustain realistic immersive learning content anytime, anywhere, and on any device, at scale.

About the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), AFWERX, and Navy SBIR Program

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations. The Navy SBIR program is an integral part of the Naval Science and Technology program, and address naval needs and should ultimately transition to the fleet through enabling technologies for future naval capabilities or directly to naval acquisition programs.

