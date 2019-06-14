HTX Labs Partners with Solvay GBU Peroxides North America to Develop Virtual Reality Training Simulations

Leveraging the HTX Labs EMPACT® commercial enterprise VR software platform, Solvay and HTX will create scalable virtual environments and training content designed to help chemical plants, refineries and distributors train personnel on protocols associated with safety, plant operations, and loading/unloading of hazardous materials.

"Working together with Solvay to develop this series of highly-realistic simulations creates a library of programs that will ultimately be available for the broader industry to utilize as a foundation for industrial training," commented Scott Schneider, CEO and Founder of HTX Labs. "Our goal is to give employees the ability to learn-by-doing so they gain practical experience in a controlled and safe environment. As we say, mistakes are free in VR."

Once completed, the availability of these simulations will give companies the opportunity to easily adopt VR technology with minimal resource investment in content creation - eliminating a significant barrier for many organizations.

"The training simulations we are creating with HTX Labs are first and foremost about ensuring the safety of our clients, our employees and the environment. We believe this new and innovative immersive training will go a long way to improving the learning experience, so people can practice handling hazardous materials from the safety of their desk, and will then remember the procedures while onsite," commented Brendan Kelley, Supply Chain Specialist at Solvay GBU Peroxides. "At Solvay we like to be innovative in how we serve our clients, but more importantly, how we serve our greater community. This partnership allows us to do both in a way, we believe will truly benefit the entire industry."

About HTX Labs, LLC

HTX Labs, a Houston-based commercial software company, is committed to HUMANIZE TRAINING within your organization. We have a vision to maximize human effectiveness and preparedness through the delivery of immersive learning experiences. We are adapting consumer-oriented technology, namely Virtual Reality, to address the needs of the enterprise because we believe this technology is a critical element in elevating the effectiveness of organizational training and learning.

About Solvay Chemicals, Inc.

Solvay is a worldwide market and technology leader in Hydrogen Peroxide. Providing functional qualities such as bleaching, oxidation or disinfection, it delivers innovative products and tailored services to the pulp, chemicals, aquaculture, food, mining, waste water treatment, home care and textile industries.

