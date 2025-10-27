HTX Research Report Spotlights SunPerp as the Breakout Player in the 2025 Perpetual DEX Boom

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Research, the dedicated research arm of leading global crypto exchange HTX, has released its latest market analysis titled " From AMM to CLOB: The 2025 Perpetual DEX Boom, Competitive Reshuffle, and SunPerp's Upward Curve, " offering an in-depth look into the exponential rise of perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs).

In 2025, the Perp DEX sector entered a transformative phase, with trading volumes and user participation reaching all-time highs. Innovations in Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) architectures and Layer-1 scalability helped narrow the gap between decentralized and centralized trading experiences. While platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster led early growth waves, HTX Research highlights SunPerp's emergence as a uniquely positioned player combining speed, cost-efficiency, and deep ecosystem integration.

SunPerp: TRON's First Native Perp DEX Making Waves

SunPerp stands as TRON's first native Perp DEX, strategically built to harness the TRON network's unmatched throughput and deep USDT liquidity. With around $80 billion USDT circulating within TRON, SunPerp capitalizes on this infrastructure to deliver a seamless, gasless trading experience — a first for on-chain derivatives platforms of its scale.

Since its public beta on September 9, 2025, SunPerp has gained impressive traction. Within just five weeks, the platform recorded over $1.8 billion in cumulative trading volume and more than 20,000 users — all without token incentives or aggressive promotional campaigns. Its rise has been defined by organic growth rather than speculative hype.

Institutional-Grade Performance Meets Retail Accessibility

What sets SunPerp apart is its hybrid technical architecture: off-chain order execution paired with on-chain settlement, enhanced by zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) mechanisms for privacy and security. The matching engine delivers sub-millisecond latency, and the platform supports a wide range of order types including market, limit (FOK/GTC/IOC), post-only, trailing stop, and TWAP orders, enabling both high-frequency and algorithmic trading.

In addition, SunPerp introduces a robust Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) framework and a transparent, independently funded insurance reserve — addressing a common vulnerability in extreme market conditions and offering institutional traders a more reliable risk management system.

A Deep Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships

SunPerp's integration with the TRON ecosystem is core to its long-term strategy. By aligning with TRON's energy-efficient Stake 2.0 system and supporting USDT-margined trading pairs, the platform taps into one of the most active on-chain user bases in the world.

Multi-chain expansion is also on the horizon. Besides TRON, SunPerp has supported Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum, with plans to expand across Polygon, Aptos, and Sui, and will integrate MetaMask support to increase cross-chain accessibility. Q4 will also see the launch of incentive programs, including point-based rewards, referral campaigns, and airdrop eligibility.

Market Context: Rapid Expansion, Fierce Competition

According to HTX Research, the Perp DEX market grew to $1.8 trillion in Q3 alone, with decentralized platforms now capturing over 26% of global perpetual futures volume. While Hyperliquid continues to lead with its custom Layer-1 infrastructure, and Aster gained notoriety for its explosive growth via integration with the Binance ecosystem, new entrants like Lighter and SunPerp are redefining competition through low fees, improved UX, and innovative risk frameworks.

HTX Research forecasts that the next frontier for Perp DEXs will center around multi-chain liquidity, institutional-grade toolkits, and sustainable token models.

Conclusion: A Strategic Bet on TRON's Derivatives Future

HTX Research concludes that SunPerp is uniquely positioned to capture structural market share within the "TRON × derivatives" segment. Its gasless, low-latency design, and robust roadmap — including $SUN token buybacks and Trade-to-Earn incentives — make it one of the most capital-efficient and forward-compatible projects in the space.

As the perpetual DEX market matures, platforms like SunPerp that blend speed, user accessibility, and ecosystem depth are likely to define the next wave of decentralized trading infrastructure.

For more insights, read the full HTX Research report here.

