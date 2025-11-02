HTX Wins "Web3 Venture Capital Fund of the Year" Award at Blockchain Life 2025

As one of the industry's leaders, HTX showcased its latest strategies in global market expansion and ecosystem innovation, earning strong recognition from both industry peers and international media for its vision, resilience, and influence in the global crypto landscape.

HTX Ventures Head: "Rebuilding Market Confidence Requires Stable Liquidity and Security"

During the conference, Alec Goh, Head of HTX Ventures, joined a panel discussion titled "Crypto Market 2025: New Growth or Continued Stagnation?" where he shared in-depth insights on the structural shifts shaping the digital asset market.

Alec noted that the Oct 11 black swan event revealed the fragility of the current crypto market structure, from thin liquidity and excessive leverage by retail investors to overreliance on a few large market makers. The automated deleveraging mechanisms on exchanges, he said, triggered a domino effect that further deepened the market drawdown. "The market is now entering a post-speculation consolidation phase, similar to what we saw in 2016 or 2019," Alec explained. "While short-term excitement has cooled, real builders are quietly expanding their share of the market. To restore retail confidence, the industry must return to fundamentals of stronger liquidity, safer trading systems, and higher-quality projects."

Looking ahead, Alec identified AI and blockchain integration as the next major development cycle, drawing parallels to the early days of DeFi in 2018. "In the next two to three years, we may see AI Agents interacting directly with smart contracts, and Initial Model Offerings (IMOs) emerging as a new fundraising paradigm. That could mark the start of the next major wave."

HTX Ventures Rises to the Top Tier, Focusing on Ease of Use and Practicality

At the conference's awards ceremony, HTX Ventures , the investment arm of HTX, was honored with the title of "Web3 Venture Capital Fund of the Year." The recognition highlights the firm's global influence, forward-looking investment strategy, and consistent outperformance across the Web3 sector. Over the past three years, HTX Ventures has achieved a 2.25x multiple on invested capital (MOIC), reflecting its disciplined approach to identifying high-potential blockchain projects. In addition, HTX was ranked among the Top 3 centralized exchanges of the year, reaffirming its position as one of the most trusted and innovative platforms in the global crypto industry.

These honors reflect the market's confidence in HTX's leadership in innovation, investment foresight, and industry advancements. As Alec emphasized, HTX Ventures remains committed to its mission of "making blockchain easier and more useful." Moving forward, it will continue focusing on the DeFi, AI agents, RWA tokenization, and blockchain infrastructure sectors, accelerating the growth and adoption of quality Web3 projects worldwide.

With its steady strategic execution and sharp insight into industry trends, HTX continues to strengthen its dual role as a global leader in digital asset trading and a major Web3 venture investor. The company remains focused on advancing innovation in trading, investment, and governance, and on fostering a more open, efficient, and sustainable crypto ecosystem with more global builders and investors.

SOURCE HTX

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo