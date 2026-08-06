HTZ Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 22, 2026

Market sentiment allegedly shifted sharply after Hertz moved from liquidity assurances and "Back-to-Basics" fleet confidence to a dilutive financing, reduced EBITDA guidance, and a more than 40% HTZ decline.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

HTZ declined more than 40% to close at $3.00 on June 24, 2026 after closing over $5 the day before. Investors have until September 22, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Market Sentiment in HTZ Allegedly Reversed Quickly

The lawsuit maintains that investor confidence in Hertz was supported by statements about liquidity, improving fleet economics, and progress under the Company's "Back-to-Basics" strategy. As alleged, that sentiment shifted when Hertz announced a $300 million Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes offering, a concurrent share-lending transaction involving more than 37 million shares, and sharply reduced second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance.

The complaint further asserts that the market reacted not only to lower guidance, but to the contrast between recent statements that liquidity would be sufficient and the sudden need for financing on terms investors allegedly viewed as dilutive.

The Sentiment Shift in HTZ

Hertz allegedly told investors it ended the first quarter with approximately $837 million of liquidity.

told investors it ended the first quarter with approximately $837 million of liquidity. The Company also reported an additional $200 million of ABS financing completed in April.

The complaint claims investors were led to believe liquidity and refinancing options were adequate for the next twelve months and beyond.

On June 24, 2026, Hertz announced a PIK note financing and share-lending offering while citing "unexpected softness in the used car market."

The next day, the offering was upsized to $350 million, with a potential increase to $400 million, and borrowed common stock was sold at $2.70 per share.

Why Investor Confidence Allegedly Broke

According to the complaint, Hertz had emphasized disciplined fleet rotation, progress toward a sub-$300 Net Depreciation per Unit target, and a year-end liquidity expectation north of $1.5 billion. The action claims those statements were materially misleading because liquidity was allegedly deteriorating faster than represented and used-car market softness was allegedly affecting depreciation and EBITDA.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. Here, the complaint alleges that HTZ shareholders saw confidence rapidly reprice after Hertz disclosed financing pressure, dilution risk, and weaker EBITDA expectations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Market Reaction and Investor Harm

The case contends that the June 24 disclosure changed the market's view of Hertz's liquidity runway, used-car residual-value exposure, and near-term earnings outlook. HTZ's more than 40% decline is alleged to reflect the removal of prior artificial inflation from the stock price after the challenged risks became apparent to investors.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the HTZ Lawsuit

Q: What is the HTZ class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Shares fell more than 40% after the Company disclosed a dilutive financing, unexpected used-car market softness, and reduced second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance.

Q: Who is eligible to join the HTZ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HTZ stock or securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HTZ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hertz made materially false or misleading statements regarding its liquidity position, used-car market stability, fleet depreciation controls, and ability to fund operations without a distressed dilutive financing. When Hertz announced the financing and reduced guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the HTZ class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ft. Myers Division, and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating HTZ losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my HTZ shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com