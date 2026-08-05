Taboola Investigation Notice: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Taboola (TBLA)

Taboola told investors its quarter was strong and raised its full-year ex-TAC gross profit outlook. The same release cut 2026 revenue and non-GAAP net income guidance -- and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) shares declined on August 5, 2026, after the Company guided full-year 2026 revenue to $1.930-$1.956 billion -- as much as $110 million, or 5.4%, below the $2.04 billion FactSet consensus. If you lost money holding TBLA, you are encouraged to submit your TBLA loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The August 5 announcement was headlined "Taboola Reports Strong Q2 2026 Financial Results, & Raises Full-Year ex-TAC Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA guidance." Inside the same release, the company's updated guidance revealed it had negatively revised revenue and non-GAAP net income projections for fiscal year 2026. This followed a raise in revenue guidance following Taboola's Q1 results. Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026 has shifted from $1.993-$2.054 billion on February 25, 2026, up to $2.006-$2.062 billion on May 6, 2026, and now down to $1.930-$1.956 billion on August 5, 2026.

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations at Taboola on behalf of investors who suffered losses. The investigation concerns whether the Company's public statements were consistent with the revenue trajectory reflected in its August 5, 2026 outlook.

Shareholders who lost money on Taboola are encouraged to click here to learn more about the investigation or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TBLA Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Taboola.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and growth trajectory. When the Company revised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance downward, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TBLA investigation?A: Investors who purchased TBLA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the TBLA investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased TBLA securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do TBLA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TBLA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TBLA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com