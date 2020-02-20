Hu-Friedy Introduces HuFriedyGroup as the Dental Division of Cantel

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hu-Friedy, the world leader in dental instrument manufacturing and instrument reprocessing workflows, today introduced HuFriedyGroup as the Dental Division of Cantel. This announcement follows an extensive and ongoing integration period that began in October when Cantel officially completed the acquisition of Hu-Friedy.

As the Dental Division of Cantel, HuFriedyGroup represents the union of brands, products, services, and solutions under one roof, including Crosstex, Accutron, SPSmedical, Palmero Healthcare, J & J Instruments, and Hu-Friedy.

Dental professionals looking to improve clinical outcomes, reduce risk, improve efficiencies, drive compliance, and enhance patient and staff safety can take advantage of the unique solutions offered by this group, including unrivaled premium instrumentation, comprehensive infection prevention services and support, and extensive education and community offerings.

"When we agreed to be acquired by Cantel, we knew it would be important that the identity of our dental division reflect the larger value that we are able to bring to the industry," said Ron Saslow, Chairman, HuFriedyGroup. "We are excited about where we landed and feel that our new name reflects our desire to direct our combined resources and talent to provide more value to our customers and partners, as well as the patients who count on manufacturers, distributors and dental professionals to deliver safe conditions and optimal clinical care."

"In a world that gets more complex every day in terms of compliance and infection prevention, we feel that HuFriedyGroup is uniquely positioned through expertise, focus, and solutions to emerge as an essential global partner in the area of infection prevention solutions," said Ken Serota, President, HuFriedyGroup. "We continue to see breaches and realize the challenges dental practices face in understanding and adapting to compliance standards. We feel we are uniquely suited to provide guidance, education, and solutions in this area. With HuFriedyGroup, we can address critical intersections of performance and protection needs for the modern dental professional, which range from instrumentation to PPE, instrument management solutions, waterline maintenance, and biological and chemical monitoring. We call this approach our Circle of Protection, and we are more than excited about the value it will bring to dentistry."

"Our new name, logo and positioning are reflective of our ability to provide a broader customer experience, but in addition to that, the essence of HuFriedyGroup is based on the simple idea of providing best in practice products, services and education so that our customers and partners can be best in practice as well," said Patrick Bernardi, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, HuFriedyGroup.

The new HuFriedyGroup brand will be featured at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting, booth #3805. For media inquiries, contact Patrick Bernardi at pbernardi@hu-friedy.com or 773.868.5806.

About HuFriedyGroup:

HuFriedyGroup, the dental division of Cantel, is the global leader in infection prevention, instrument manufacturing, and instrument reprocessing workflows, with over 177 years of collective experience in the dental industry. HuFriedyGroup helps dental professionals be the best in practice by providing a complete circle of protection in the dental suite, bringing world class products, services, education, and communities that result in superior clinician performance, superior clinical outcomes, and safety for clinicians and patients. Headquartered in Chicago, HuFriedyGroup products are distributed in more than 100 countries, and the company maintains offices in Argentina, Germany, Italy, China, Singapore, and Japan.

For further information, visit www.hu-friedy.com.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

