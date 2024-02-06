Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

06 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. ("HUDI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2023

For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30

 (in $ millions, except earnings per share;
differences due to rounding)

2023

2022

% Change

Revenue

$

84.33

$

76.37

10.42 %

Gross profit

12.36


11.14

10.96 %

Gross profit margin

14.65 %


14.91 %

(0.26) percentage points

Net income

3.30


1.95

69.16 %

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

0.23


0.15

53.3 %
  • Revenue increased by 10.42% to $84.33 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $76.37 million for the year ended September 30, 2022, marking the highest revenue in Company's history.
  • Gross profit increased by 10.96% to $12.36 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, from $11.14 million for the year ended September 30, 2022.
  • Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, was $3.30 million, or net earnings of $0.23 per share. This is compared to net income attributable to HUDI of $1.95 million, or $0.15 per share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, an increase in profit of approximately $1.35 million, or approximately 69.16%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 was $20.19 million, compared to $13.20 million as of September 30, 2022

Mr. Jianping Xiang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented: "As we gather to reflect on the culmination of the fiscal year 2023, we are pleased to report a commendable achievement for HUDI - a remarkable 10.42% increase in total revenue to $84.33 million which marked a new record for HUDI, 69.16% increase in net income, cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.19 million as of the year end, despite the challenging backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Since the end of control measures on COVID-19 in December 2022, our dedicated team has navigated unprecedented hurdles with resilience and determination. We recognize the profound impact of these external factors and extend our thoughts to those affected.

We are delighted to share that our strategic decision to extend our business in the domestic market in China has proven instrumental in propelling our sales growth. This expansion aligns with our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and diversifying our market presence. The robust performance of our team and the success of this strategic move underscore the strength of our business model and the agility of our operations.

I want to express my gratitude to our entire HUDI family for their unwavering commitment during these challenging times. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering value to our shareholders, adapting to the dynamic business landscape, and pursuing avenues for sustainable growth."

Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2023

Revenue

The following table presents revenue by geographic areas for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

(differences due to rounding) 

September 30, 2023


Sales Amount
(In USD)

As % of
Sales

Top 5 Geographic Areas:




China

$

73.74


87.45 %

USA

7.15


8.47 %

India

1.60


1.89 %

United Mexican States

0.58


0.68 %

Australia

0.39


0.46 %

Other foreign countries

0.88


1.05 %

(differences due to rounding) 

September 30, 2022


Sales Amount
 (In USD)


As% of
Sales

Top 5 Geographic Areas:





China

$

64.79


84.69 %

USA

7.63


9.97 %

Taiwan

1.30


1.70 %

Australia

1.19


1.56 %

Marshall Islands

0.73


0.95 %

Other foreign countries

0.87


1.13 %

For the year ended September 30, 2023, revenue increased by approximately $7.96 million, or 10.42%, to approximately $84.33 million from approximately $76.37 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

1)        Due to the end of control measures on COVID-19 since 2022 December, construction market recovered and we delivered several orders delayed by mentioned control measures.

2)        We were extending business in domestic market in China. Our domestic sales increased over 13.8% year-over-year to $73.7 million which was offset by a slight decrease of 9.6%, year -over-year, of our international sales revenue.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.22 million, or 10.96%, to approximately $12.36 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 from approximately $11.14 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Gross profit margin was 14.65% for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to 14.91% for the year ended September 30, 2022. The slight decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material prices, which drove up the cost of sales, while weighted ASP remained stable as we were extending domestic markets.

Selling, general and administrative ("SGA") expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $0.89 million, or 13.73%, to approximately $7.34 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to approximately $6.45 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The increase in SGA expenses was mainly due to the following: i) $0.43 million bad debt expense provision during the year ended September 30, 2023, while $0.56 million bad debt recovery during the year ended September 30, 2022; and ii) increased freight and agency expenses related to the domestic market development.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.22 million, or 9.43%, to approximately $2.55 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 as compared to approximately $2.33 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Management is committed to expending research and development activities continually for more orders.

Interest income (expense)

Interest expense (net) decreased by approximately $1.33 million, or 81.82% to approximately $0.30 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, from approximately $1.63 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in interest expense was mainly due to decreased bank loan the Company borrowed from the banks.

Other income and expense

The Company's net other income was approximately $0.70 million, which was mainly attributable to dividend income received from invested company, government grant received and rental income during fiscal year 2023.The Company's net other income was approximately $1.40 million, which was mainly attributable to dividend income and government grant received during fiscal year 2022. 

Net income

As a result of the factors described above, the Company's net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $3.30 million compared to net profit of $1.95 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase in profit of approximately $1.35 million, or approximately 69.16%.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.19 million and $13.20 million, respectively.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions, such as the United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE, Canada, and Germany. Its products are widely used in the thermal and nuclear power plants, automotive, oil and gas, agricultural and industrial equipment, chemical engineering, and electricity markets. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐forward statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Janice Wang, Managing Partner
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214

 

 

 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




2023

2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,192,460

$

13,195,999

Restricted cash

769,233


1,347,246

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
   $2,391,641 and $2,197,396, respectively

22,630,275


19,658,188

Notes receivable

7,661,035


1,410,613

Inventories

26,706,629


24,867,708

Advances to suppliers, net

2,105,902


3,369,468

Other receivables

171,182


552,633

Total current assets

80,236,716


64,401,855

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,354,997


5,989,136

Land use rights, net

4,312,349


1,069,891

Long-term investments

12,515,817


12,836,916

Deferred tax assets

392,713


338,729

Other noncurrent assets

198,194


-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

103,010,786

$

84,636,527

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

3,434,031

$

919,492

Accounts payable - related parties

3,692,394


2,439,105

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,946,325


1,771,245

Notes payable

1,632,401


548,253

Advances from customers

2,393,021


4,005,942

Advances from customers - related parties

1,015,696


395,498

Due to related parties – current portion

-


606,986

Short-term borrowings

4,442,870


11,888,662

Long-term borrowings – current portion

43,860


-

Tax payable

4,009,849


3,126,778

Total current liabilities

22,610,447


25,701,961

Long-term borrowings

5,398,849


9,300,625

Due to related parties - noncurrent portion

317,680


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

28,326,976


35,002,586









COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES
















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares
   authorized, 14,259,182 and 13,239,182 shares issued
   and outstanding, respectively

2,852


2,648

Additional paid-in capital

67,280,709


44,211,313

Statutory surplus reserves

874,518


494,223

Retained earnings

6,679,692


3,802,265

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(428,779)


873,059

Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

74,408,992


49,383,508

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

274,818


250,433

Total shareholders' equity

74,683,810


49,633,941

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

103,010,786

$

84,636,527

 

 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




2023

2022

2021

Sales

$

83,113,259

$

74,702,625

$

67,006,655

Production service revenue

1,219,041


1,663,523


3,239,956

Cost of sales

(71,976,696)


(65,230,521)


(58,926,675)

Gross profit

12,355,604


11,135,627


11,319,936













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative

7,338,320


6,452,173


6,684,410

Research and development

2,550,777


2,330,913


2,057,547

Foreign currency transaction (gains) loss

(644,118)


-


-

Total operating expenses

9,244,979


8,783,086


8,741,957













Operating income

3,110,625


2,352,541


2,577,979













Other income (expenses):











Interest income (expenses), net

(296,265)


(1,629,642)


(2,058,461)

Other income (expenses), net

701,751


1,398,173


1,948,527

Total other income (expenses), net

405,486


(231,469)


(109,934)













Income before income taxes

3,516,111


2,121,071


2,468,045













Income tax (provision) benefit

(220,854)


(173,017)


89,000













Net income

3,295,257


1,948,054


2,557,045

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

37,535


23,852


25,570













Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

$

3,257,722

$

1,924,202

$

2,531,475













Net income

$

3,295,257

$

1,948,054

$

2,557,045













Other comprehensive (loss) income:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,314,988)


(3,792,527)


1,452,328













Total comprehensive income (loss)

1,980,269


(1,844,473)


4,009,373

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests

24,385


(14,073)


40,093













Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International
Group Co., Ltd.

$

1,955,884

$

(1,830,400)

$

3,969,280













Basic and diluted earnings per share











Basic

$

0.23

$

0.15

$

0.21

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.15

$

0.21

Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding











Basic

14,138,525


13,228,682


12,116,079

Diluted

14,138,525


13,228,682


12,116,079

SOURCE Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

