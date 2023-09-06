Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces the First six Months of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. ("HUDI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

For the Six Months Ended March 31

 (in $ millions, except earnings per share;
differences due to rounding)

2023

2022

% Change

Sales

$

 

38.0

$

36.8

 

3.2 %

Gross profit

5.7


5.9

(3.6 %)

Gross margin

 

15.1 %


16.2 %

(1.1 percentage
points)

Operating Income

1.5


0.7

122.0 %

Net income

1.5


(0.0)

(15,991.7 %)

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

0.10


(0.00)

(15,044.8 %)
  • Revenue increased by 3.2% to $38.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, from $36.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Gross profit decreased by 3.6% to $5.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, from $5.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Operating income increased by 122% to $1.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, from $0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022
  • Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.5 million compared to net loss of $9,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of the Company, commented: "During the first half of year 2023, we continue to enhance our cost structure, deliver high-quality services and products to maintain and expand our existing client base, resulting in the Company's sales growth of over 3% and turnaround for net income of $1.5 million in the first half of fiscal year 2023. Despite a challenging economic situation resulted by Covid-19 pandemic during the last quarter of 2022, we closed $25 million registered direct offering. Though slow recovery from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2023, we continued to record progresses on our operations and entered into strategic partnership with China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co., Ltd., leading to our recognition as a significant supplier for large-scale stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes projects. Also, we are chosen to serve as the chief executive entity of the Belt and Road Enterprise Development Association, which will aid us in exploring and cultivating new business prospects for sustainable growth in the future. All these developments during the six months ended March 31, 2023 bolster our confidence in implementing our strategic plan to seek sustainable growth for the full year 2023."

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal year 2023

Revenue

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, revenue increased slightly by approximately $1.2 million or 3.2%, to approximately $38.0 million from approximately $36.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022. The revenue denominated in RMB increased by approximately 30.4 million (equivalent to $4.4 million, using the average conversion rate for current period) or 13.0%. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by our sales growth in domestic market as a result of the end of control measures on COVID-19 since the end of 2022.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased slightly by approximately $0.2 million, or 3.58%, to approximately $5.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, from approximately $5.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022. Gross profit denominated in RMB increased by approximately 2.1 million (equivalent to approximately $0.3 million, using the average conversion rate for current period) or 5.61%, the increase of gross profit was in line with the Company's growth of revenue. Gross profit margin was 15.1% for the six months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 16.2% for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative ("SGA") expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 7.5% to approximately $3.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to approximately $4.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of SGA expenses was primarily attributable to the depreciation RMB against USD, compared to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.3712 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.9761 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in SGA expenses denominated in RMB was only 0.3 million (equivalent to approximately $47,000, using the average conversion rate for current period) or 1.28%.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses

Research and development expenses decreased slightly by approximately $0.1 million, or 6.7% to approximately $1.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to approximately $1.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022. 

Foreign currency transaction gains

The Company incurred foreign currency transaction gains of approximately $0.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, compared to foreign currency transaction loss approximately $36,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation RMB against USD, compared to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.3712 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2022 to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.9761 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. 

Income from operations

As a result of the factors described above, the Company incurred operating income approximately $1.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, compared to operating income approximately $0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, representing an increase of operating income of approximately $0.8 million

Other income and expense

Total other income (expense), net increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 121.64% to other income approximately $0.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, compared to other expense approximately $0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to $0.7 million decrease of interest expense as a result of the decrease of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings and an increase of other income of $0.1 million

Income tax provision

Income tax expense for the six months ended March 31, 2023 increased by approximately $0.1 million, compared to the corresponding period in 2022 due to the increase in taxable income.

Net income (loss)

As a result of the combination of factors described above, the Company's net income increased by approximately $1.5 million to net income of $1.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of approximately $9,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $19.8 million and $13.2 million respectively.

Recent development

On June 15, 2023, Hong Kong Branch, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, established Huadi Holdings (Songyang) Co., Ltd. under the laws of the PRC, the registered capital is $15 million.

On July 5, 2023, Huadi (Songyang) Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an investment agreement with Songyang County local government owned enterprise in Zhejiang Province. The Agreement aims to start an advanced "Future Factory" construction project in the Chishou Industrial Zone of southwestern Zhejiang Province in China. The factory will occupy approximately 50 acres with a total investment of approximately RMB 1 billion, including fixed asset investments of over RMB 620 million. Huadi Songyang has officially obtained the rights to use the first portion of 26 acres of land from Songyang Economic Development Zone on June 30, 2023, for the construction of the Future Factory project.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Janice Wang
Wealth Financial Services LLC
Phone: +86 13811768559
+1 628 283 9214
Email: [email protected] 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




2023

2022

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,754,552

$

13,195,999

Restricted cash

915,242


1,347,246

   Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,342,732
        and $2,197,396, respectively

19,390,619


19,658,188

    Notes receivable

4,810,805


1,410,613

    Inventories

29,840,861


24,867,708

    Advances to suppliers, net

2,185,565


3,369,468

    Other receivables

474,332


552,633

Total current assets

77,371,976


64,401,855

    Property, plant and equipment, net

5,878,107


5,989,136

    Land use rights, net

1,093,078


1,069,891

    Long-term investments

13,296,552


12,836,916

    Deferred tax assets

360,495


338,729

TOTAL ASSETS

$

98,000,208

$

84,636,527

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







    Accounts payable

$

2,563,412

$

919,492

    Accounts payable - related parties

3,922,725


2,439,105

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,799,794


1,771,245

    Notes payable

82,998


548,253

    Advances from customers

4,230,712


4,005,942

    Advance from customers - related parties

409,659


395,498

    Due to related parties

337,497


606,986

    Short-term borrowings

72,806


11,888,662

    Long-term borrowings - current portion

43,683


-

    Taxes payable

3,890,310


3,126,778

    Total current liabilities

17,353,596


25,701,961

    Long-term borrowings

4,318,830


9,300,625

TOTAL LIABILITIES

21,672,426


35,002,586









COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES
















Shareholders' equity:







    Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares
        authorized, 14,239,182 and 13,239,182 shares issued and outstanding at
        March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

2,848


2,648

    Additional paid-in capital

67,221,113


44,211,313

    Statutory reserves

637,882


494,223

    Retained earnings

5,095,191


3,802,265

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,080,515


873,059

Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

76,037,549


49,383,508

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

290,233


250,433

Total shareholders' equity

76,327,782


49,633,941

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

98,000,208

$

84,636,527

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




2023

2022

Sales

$

37,333,555

$

35,875,136

Production service revenue

618,897


912,205

Cost of sales

(32,222,729)


(30,844,955)

Gross profit

5,729,723


5,942,386









Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative

3,726,022


4,029,179

Research and development

1,141,874


1,223,213

Foreign currency transaction gains

(590,132)


36,021

Total operating expenses

4,277,764


5,288,413









Operating income

1,451,959


653,973









Other income (expense):







Interest income (expenses), net

(268,260)


(952,644)

Other income

411,762


289,521

Total other income (expense), net

143,502


(663,123)









Income (loss) before income taxes

1,595,461


(9,150)









Income tax provision

(141,374)


-









Net income (loss)

1,454,087


(9,150)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

17,502


(92)









Net income (loss) attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

$

1,436,585

$

(9,058)









Net income (loss)

$

1,454,087

$

(9,150)









Other comprehensive income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,229,754


658,742









Total comprehensive income

3,683,841


649,591

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

39,800


6,495









Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

$

3,644,041

$

643,096









Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share







Basic

$

0.10

$

-(0.00)

Diluted

$

0.10

$

-(0.00)

Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding







Basic

14,028,071


13,192,232

Diluted

14,028,071


13,192,232

SOURCE Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.