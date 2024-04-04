Huahui Health to Present Preclinical Data of HH018-sesutecan at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

BEIJING, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huahui Health Ltd.("Huahui Health"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing virology, hepatology, and oncology therapies, announced that it will present the results of preclinical data of HH018-sesutecan, a tumor microenvironment targeting CD98-directed ADC, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024.

The AACR meeting will be held April 5–10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Topic: A tumor microenvironment-targeting CD98-directed ADC confers robust anti-tumor activity in multiple cancers with favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profiles in preclinical models

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 54

Poster Board Number: 1

Abstract Presentation Number: LB425

Presenter: Bin Chen, CEO of Huahui Health. Zhu Chen, CSO of ProfoundBio

About Huahui Health

Huahui Health is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2015 in Beijing, China. With a focus on virology, hepatology, and oncology, the company is dedicated to drug discovery, development, and antibody engineering. It has expanded its pipeline to include promising drug candidates in virology and oncology, aiming to launch multiple groundbreaking products and lead the way in antiviral and oncology research. Two leading programs have entered the pivotal clinical trial stage. One is HH-003, the first anti-preS1 HBV/HDV neutralizing antibody to enter a pivotal study for chronic HDV infection. The other is HH-120, an IgM-like ACE2-Fc recombinant fusion protein via nasal spray, currently undergoing a phase 3 trial for post-exposure prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit www.huahuihealth.com.

