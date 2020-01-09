Huami Amazfit Honored the Most Noteworthy Smart Wearable Innovation Enterprise by IDG at CES and Amazfit Powerbuds Awarded the Best TWS Fitness Earphone

In recognition of these ground-breaking innovations and the Amazfit leadership in smart wearables, Huami Amazfit received two top awards from IDG [1] : " the Most Noteworthy Smart Wearable Innovation Enterprise " for its industry-leading innovations and " the Best TWS Fitness Earphones " for the newly announced Amazfit PowerBuds.

Mr. Wang Huang, the company's Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, "By expanding our health and fitness technology expertise beyond smartwatches and fitness bands to include immersive treadmills and earbuds, Amazfit is presenting a vision of the future of fitness in the coming decade and demonstrating how health and technology can come together in 2020 and beyond."

Amazfit HomeStudio, The World's Futuristic Personal Immersive Connected Fitness,

With the category-redefining Amazfit HomeStudio line of products, reaching fitness goals has never been easier – or more fun. Developed in partnership with STUDIO, the innovator in fitness entertainment, HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43" HD screen, called GLASS, and surround-sound JBL speakers to provide an immersive and highly personal boutique fitness experience. It brings the diverse thrill and inspiration of fitness classes right to consumers home. Amazfit HomeStudio provides futuristic Immersive Fitness experience with personal user interactions, surrounding effects and varied ways of fitness along with virtual gym community. In the coming 5G era, it enables possibilities of getting fitness like home wherever consumers are, with more social interactions.

Amazfit EarBuds: Your partner in improving health, both physical and mental

Drawing on Huami's extensive fitness wearable expertise, the new Amazfit EarBuds line of products seamlessly integrates advanced health benefits into high-fidelity true wireless in-ear headphones.

The new Amazfit PowerBuds are designed with action in mind, ready to monitor heartrate with precision, provide real-time motion tracking data, and follow users into any athletic environment with its IP55 water resistance rating. Its magnetic sport ear hooks ensure PowerBuds will stay in the users ears, and smart sensors automatically play or pause when the earbuds are put on or taken off. Whether at work, relaxing or hitting the gym, PowerBuds keep users connected with its smart, intuitive touch controls.

The new Amazfit ZenBuds were developed in recognition of many to unplug from the stresses of everyday life, whether it's during a busy day or in bed at night. With their sleek, ergonomic noise-cancelling design, ZenBuds fit snugly into the ear to insulate users from outdoor noises, providing peace and quiet or the best night's sleep. During the day, ZenBuds provide breathing training rhythms to help users to develop relaxation skills. At night, they can support users' sleep goals by creating the right environment for a perfect night's rest by playing a range of sleep-inducing sounds and tracking sleep for analysis and improvements.

Amazfit T-Rex: Ready for any adventure

Designed for the most adventurous, Amazfit T-Rex is no ordinary smartwatch. It has survived a gauntlet of harsh environmental stress tests in order to meet a United States Military Standard certification standard. With a 1.3" AMOLED display and 5 ATM water resistance, T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt and alkali. T-Rex comes with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing. It features GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker™ PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor, all providing detailed data to enable users to best reach fitness goals. Leveraging Huami's latest technological advancements, Amazfit T-Rex delivers an impressive 20-day battery life.

Amazfit Bip S – Step into a colorful life

Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to favorite Bip S, which also debuted at CES 2020, following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip Lite and Amazfit Bip. Amazfit Bip S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives users details about their heart health and overall fitness, helping to reach or maintain personal best. Featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, complete with a battery life of up to 40 days[2] and built-in GPS, the latest Amazfit Bip S provides global users with an unprecedentedly vivid wearable experience which enable them to stay healthy and vibrant.

Known for its professional, stylish smart wearables, Huami Amazfit is aiming to bring innovations to the users worldwide as the slogan LEAP OVER LIMITS emphasized. Driven by the company's mission, Connect Health with Technology, Huami is committed to establishing a global healthcare ecosystem, while being the most trusted partner of its users.

About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile

Our Awards

[1] Founded in 1964, IDG is a well-respected veteran in the technology industry and the world's leading technology media, data and marketing services company. [2] Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage [3] This data has not been peer-reviewed

