Huami Corporation Announces Mi Band 3 Sales Volume Reaches 1 Million Units

Mi Band 3, the third generation of our flagship smart band product line, reached the sales volume milestone of one million units significantly faster than the Mi Band 2 and Mi Band 1. Mi Band 2 and Mi Band 1, launched in 2016 and 2014, respectively, took approximately two months and four months, respectively, to reach the same level of sales volume.

In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, since 2014, Huami has served as the sole partner of Xiaomi, an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

"We are very pleased with the strong market demand for Mi Band 3 and reaching this sales milestone so quickly," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Huami. "This record result reflects the growing popularity of our products, our excellent supply chain management capabilities and our deep understanding of the market and target consumer base. We are excited about the trajectory of Mi Band 3 in the market and its emerging role as a leading driver among our growing suite of Xiaomi- and self-branded products."

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

