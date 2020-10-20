Huami Corporation Announces Multi-Year Strategic Cooperation Agreement Extension with Xiaomi Corporation

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI) today announced a 3-year extension of its strategic cooperation agreement with Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi"). Through the terms of this extension, Huami continues to receive the most-preferred-partner status to develop Xiaomi wearable products. In addition, under the agreement, the two parties will form a most-preferred strategic partnership on the research and development of AI-chips and algorithms for wearable devices.

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 26% of global category shipments[1]. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, California.

