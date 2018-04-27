Huami Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huami.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@huami.com.
About Huami Corporation
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.
For more information, please visit http://ir.huami.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
Tel: +86-10-5940-3255
E-mail: ir@huami.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Alan Wang
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-corporation-files-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300638208.html
SOURCE Huami Corporation
Share this article