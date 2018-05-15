Huami Corporation to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 21, 2018

US (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Participant Elite Entry Number: 8823336

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

