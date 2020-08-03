Huami Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 18, 2020). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 25, 2020 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

10146949

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Huami Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Brad Samson

E-mail: [email protected]

