Huami Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019
Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on November 12, 2019
Oct 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE:HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 12, 2019). Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (Toll Free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-3018-4992
Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 19, 2019 by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Passcode:
|
10136554
About Huami Corporation
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@huami.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
SOURCE Huami Corporation
