Huami to Host 2021 Strategy and Outlook Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Wang Huang on January 22

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) today announced that it will hold a Fireside Chat conference call for investors on Friday, 22 January 2021. The company will discuss its 2021 strategies for consumer and industrial health technologies, including its product plans announced at the Consumer Electronics Show and new partnerships in medical imaging. Speakers will include Chairman, CEO and founder, Wang Huang; CFO Leon Deng; and COO Mike Yeung.

The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET U.S. / 9:00 p.m. China Standard Time.

Participants can access the call by dialing +1-888-346-8982 or +1-412-902-4272 for international callers, and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation".

A free, live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.huami.com/investor. A replay will be archived on the site.

About Huami Corporation

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments[1]. Huami Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

For Huami media inquiries:

Lydia Huang, lydia.huang@huami-usa.com, c: 407-800-5625

For Huami investors:

U.S. - Brad Samson, [email protected], c: 714-955-3951

China – Grace Zhang, [email protected]

SOURCE Huami Corporation

