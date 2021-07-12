Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Half of 2021 Increased by 20.80% Year-on-year

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold in the first half of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics, for the second quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.917 billion kWh, representing an increase of 12.51% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 207.926 billion kWh, representing an increase of 20.80% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB418.81 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the proportion of the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 61.09%, representing an increase of 11.20 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

In the first half of 2021, the demand for electricity in the whole society has grown rapidly, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Of the 26 regions in which the Company operates, 22 regions have achieved positive year-on-year growth in power generation, among which 10 regions including Guangdong, Chongqing, Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai have increased by more than 20%.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

Region Electricity Sold April to June 2021 Change January to June 2021 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.280 -7.73% 6.188 -2.23% Coal-fired 2.926 -8.99% 5.512 -3.34% Wind-power 0.317 4.81% 0.608 8.98% PV 0.037 -1.35% 0.069 -1.02% Jilin Province 2.452 -9.20% 4.718 -4.03% Coal-fired 1.944 -15.75% 3.736 -11.16% Wind-power 0.335 17.18% 0.667 24.43% Hydro-power 0.017 -48.45% 0.017 -59.45% PV 0.076 370.08% 0.139 337.33% Biomass power 0.080 38.54% 0.160 56.61% Liaoning Province 4.775 25.64% 8.975 18.14% Coal-fired 4.600 108.32% 8.644 18.69% Wind-power 0.120 10.55% 0.239 13.26% Hydro-power 0.012 -1.12% 0.012 -35.20% PV 0.043 -5.68% 0.080 -5.32% Inner Mongolia 0.174 196.50% 0.241 126.80% Wind-power 0.174 196.50% 0.241 126.80% Hebei Province 2.610 -9.51% 5.376 2.64% Coal-fired 2.469 -10.30% 5.104 2.59% Wind-power 0.128 10.48% 0.250 6.88% PV 0.013 -17.79% 0.023 -22.35% Gansu Province 3.208 -0.14% 7.606 8.84% Coal-fired 2.585 2.72% 6.339 9.75% Wind-power 0.623 -10.45% 1.267 4.51% Ningxia 0.007 -10.56% 0.011 -11.11% PV 0.007 -10.56% 0.011 -11.11% Beijing 1.732 -12.82% 4.090 4.85% Coal-fired 0.00 —— 0.648 3.60% Combined Cycle 1.732 -12.82% 3.442 5.09% Tianjin 1.242 20.02% 2.881 0.71% Coal-fired 1.074 22.51% 2.233 2.11% Combined Cycle 0.163 3.80% 0.640 -4.68% PV 0.005 423.99% 0.007 348.16% Shanxi Province 1.652 -2.91% 4.523 5.22% Coal-fired 1.337 -10.76% 2.779 -3.89% Combined Cycle – -100.00% 1.175 -2.06% Wind-power 0.066 —— 0.139 —— PV 0.248 52.99% 0.430 106.74% Shandong Province 18.501 15.58% 37.892 15.29% Coal-fired 17.883 14.58% 36.746 14.13% Wind-power 0.386 78.25% 0.756 87.21% PV 0.148 -19.18% 0.272 1.70% Biomass power 0.084 —— 0.119 —— Henan Province 5.423 3.64% 10.708 18.47% Coal-fired 4.393 -4.80% 8.727 6.27% Combined Cycle 0.070 -80.44% 0.090 -76.73% Wind-power 0.953 274.28% 1.878 339.80% PV 0.007 6.13% 0.013 4.10% Jiangsu Province 10.193 21.65% 20.411 26.69% Coal-fired 7.450 8.20% 15.339 16.96% Combined Cycle 1.740 103.04% 2.952 70.74% Wind-power 0.929 54.00% 1.987 64.22% PV 0.074 123.38% 0.133 134.78% Shanghai 4.452 16.05% 9.819 30.19% Coal-fired 4.031 11.33% 9.190 33.96% Combined Cycle 0.413 91.43% 0.614 -9.91% PV 0.008 —— 0.015 —— Chongqing 2.840 34.50% 6.505 58.02% Coal-fired 2.204 25.59% 5.034 47.99% Combined Cycle 0.572 92.27% 1.344 120.74% Wind-power 0.063 8.32% 0.127 19.68% Zhejiang Province 8.323 21.69% 14.838 31.67% Coal-fired 7.932 19.45% 14.271 29.62% Combined Cycle 0.375 105.88% 0.541 132.95% PV 0.016 -4.53% 0.026 -4.83% Hubei Province 3.696 3.92% 8.367 21.08% Coal-fired 3.447 3.63% 7.895 22.10% Wind-power 0.152 2.45% 0.331 9.68% Hydro-power 0.092 20.72% 0.131 -0.49% PV 0.006 -14.74% 0.010 -4.79% Hunan Province 2.301 -0.99% 5.006 14.81% Coal-fired 2.012 -0.67% 4.488 18.03% Wind-power 0.168 -2.74% 0.343 5.21% Hydro-power 0.109 -2.76% 0.155 -26.86% PV 0.012 -12.00% 0.021 0.55% Jiangxi Province 5.033 11.98% 10.187 18.35% Coal-fired 4.692 11.35% 9.574 18.02% Wind-power 0.243 5.59% 0.433 0.90% PV 0.098 93.73% 0.180 171.66% Anhui Province 1.241 2.38% 2.777 15.72% Coal-fired 1.029 -8.40% 2.284 2.16% Wind-power 0.174 140.34% 0.424 187.19% Hydro-power 0.038 131.85% 0.069 316.71% Fujian Province 4.646 22.00% 8.894 41.80% Coal-fired 4.643 22.02% 8.888 41.83% PV 0.003 -7.18% 0.006 1.65% Guangdong Province 9.197 43.91% 16.371 70.22% Coal-fired 7.963 25.25% 14.225 48.49% Combined Cycle 1.228 4431.97% 2.134 7774.37% PV 0.006 0.89% 0.012 8.57% Guangxi 0.198 21.94% 0.383 37.51% Combined Cycle 0.108 -2.80% 0.212 20.15% Wind-power 0.091 74.53% 0.170 67.78% Yunnan Province 2.278 -16.44% 5.327 24.99% Coal-fired 2.153 -17.05% 5.056 28.63% Wind-power 0.124 -5.01% 0.269 -17.88% Hydro-power 0.001 141.89% 0.002 -54.37% Guizhou Province 0.107 42.42% 0.178 13.32% Wind-power 0.048 -5.46% 0.102 -22.71% PV 0.059 141.46% 0.076 202.93% Hainan Province 3.357 -0.56% 5.656 -6.80% Coal-fired 3.112 -4.08% 5.260 -10.06% Combined Cycle 0.164 128.27% 0.253 143.09% Wind-power 0.017 -16.15% 0.039 -17.06% Hydro-power 0.032 228.54% 0.049 183.00% PV 0.031 5.61% 0.055 4.96% Total 102.917 12.51% 207.926 20.80%

For the second quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation of Tuas Power for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's newly added capacity are as follows:





(in MW) Type Controlled generation capacity Equity-based generation capacity Wind-power 48 48 PV 190 190 Total 238 238

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

