Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Half of 2021 Increased by 20.80% Year-on-year
Jul 12, 2021, 22:01 ET
BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold in the first half of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics, for the second quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.917 billion kWh, representing an increase of 12.51% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 207.926 billion kWh, representing an increase of 20.80% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB418.81 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the proportion of the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 61.09%, representing an increase of 11.20 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's electricity sold was mainly attributable to:
In the first half of 2021, the demand for electricity in the whole society has grown rapidly, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Of the 26 regions in which the Company operates, 22 regions have achieved positive year-on-year growth in power generation, among which 10 regions including Guangdong, Chongqing, Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai have increased by more than 20%.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
|
Region
|
Electricity Sold
|
April to
June 2021
|
Change
|
January to
June 2021
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.280
|
-7.73%
|
6.188
|
-2.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.926
|
-8.99%
|
5.512
|
-3.34%
|
Wind-power
|
0.317
|
4.81%
|
0.608
|
8.98%
|
PV
|
0.037
|
-1.35%
|
0.069
|
-1.02%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.452
|
-9.20%
|
4.718
|
-4.03%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.944
|
-15.75%
|
3.736
|
-11.16%
|
Wind-power
|
0.335
|
17.18%
|
0.667
|
24.43%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.017
|
-48.45%
|
0.017
|
-59.45%
|
PV
|
0.076
|
370.08%
|
0.139
|
337.33%
|
Biomass power
|
0.080
|
38.54%
|
0.160
|
56.61%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.775
|
25.64%
|
8.975
|
18.14%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.600
|
108.32%
|
8.644
|
18.69%
|
Wind-power
|
0.120
|
10.55%
|
0.239
|
13.26%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.012
|
-1.12%
|
0.012
|
-35.20%
|
PV
|
0.043
|
-5.68%
|
0.080
|
-5.32%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.174
|
196.50%
|
0.241
|
126.80%
|
Wind-power
|
0.174
|
196.50%
|
0.241
|
126.80%
|
Hebei Province
|
2.610
|
-9.51%
|
5.376
|
2.64%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.469
|
-10.30%
|
5.104
|
2.59%
|
Wind-power
|
0.128
|
10.48%
|
0.250
|
6.88%
|
PV
|
0.013
|
-17.79%
|
0.023
|
-22.35%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.208
|
-0.14%
|
7.606
|
8.84%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.585
|
2.72%
|
6.339
|
9.75%
|
Wind-power
|
0.623
|
-10.45%
|
1.267
|
4.51%
|
Ningxia
|
0.007
|
-10.56%
|
0.011
|
-11.11%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
-10.56%
|
0.011
|
-11.11%
|
Beijing
|
1.732
|
-12.82%
|
4.090
|
4.85%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.00
|
——
|
0.648
|
3.60%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.732
|
-12.82%
|
3.442
|
5.09%
|
Tianjin
|
1.242
|
20.02%
|
2.881
|
0.71%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.074
|
22.51%
|
2.233
|
2.11%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.163
|
3.80%
|
0.640
|
-4.68%
|
PV
|
0.005
|
423.99%
|
0.007
|
348.16%
|
Shanxi Province
|
1.652
|
-2.91%
|
4.523
|
5.22%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.337
|
-10.76%
|
2.779
|
-3.89%
|
Combined Cycle
|
–
|
-100.00%
|
1.175
|
-2.06%
|
Wind-power
|
0.066
|
——
|
0.139
|
——
|
PV
|
0.248
|
52.99%
|
0.430
|
106.74%
|
Shandong Province
|
18.501
|
15.58%
|
37.892
|
15.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
17.883
|
14.58%
|
36.746
|
14.13%
|
Wind-power
|
0.386
|
78.25%
|
0.756
|
87.21%
|
PV
|
0.148
|
-19.18%
|
0.272
|
1.70%
|
Biomass power
|
0.084
|
——
|
0.119
|
——
|
Henan Province
|
5.423
|
3.64%
|
10.708
|
18.47%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.393
|
-4.80%
|
8.727
|
6.27%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.070
|
-80.44%
|
0.090
|
-76.73%
|
Wind-power
|
0.953
|
274.28%
|
1.878
|
339.80%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
6.13%
|
0.013
|
4.10%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
10.193
|
21.65%
|
20.411
|
26.69%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.450
|
8.20%
|
15.339
|
16.96%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.740
|
103.04%
|
2.952
|
70.74%
|
Wind-power
|
0.929
|
54.00%
|
1.987
|
64.22%
|
PV
|
0.074
|
123.38%
|
0.133
|
134.78%
|
Shanghai
|
4.452
|
16.05%
|
9.819
|
30.19%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.031
|
11.33%
|
9.190
|
33.96%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.413
|
91.43%
|
0.614
|
-9.91%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
——
|
0.015
|
——
|
Chongqing
|
2.840
|
34.50%
|
6.505
|
58.02%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.204
|
25.59%
|
5.034
|
47.99%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.572
|
92.27%
|
1.344
|
120.74%
|
Wind-power
|
0.063
|
8.32%
|
0.127
|
19.68%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
8.323
|
21.69%
|
14.838
|
31.67%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.932
|
19.45%
|
14.271
|
29.62%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.375
|
105.88%
|
0.541
|
132.95%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
-4.53%
|
0.026
|
-4.83%
|
Hubei Province
|
3.696
|
3.92%
|
8.367
|
21.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.447
|
3.63%
|
7.895
|
22.10%
|
Wind-power
|
0.152
|
2.45%
|
0.331
|
9.68%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.092
|
20.72%
|
0.131
|
-0.49%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
-14.74%
|
0.010
|
-4.79%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.301
|
-0.99%
|
5.006
|
14.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.012
|
-0.67%
|
4.488
|
18.03%
|
Wind-power
|
0.168
|
-2.74%
|
0.343
|
5.21%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.109
|
-2.76%
|
0.155
|
-26.86%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
-12.00%
|
0.021
|
0.55%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
5.033
|
11.98%
|
10.187
|
18.35%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.692
|
11.35%
|
9.574
|
18.02%
|
Wind-power
|
0.243
|
5.59%
|
0.433
|
0.90%
|
PV
|
0.098
|
93.73%
|
0.180
|
171.66%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.241
|
2.38%
|
2.777
|
15.72%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.029
|
-8.40%
|
2.284
|
2.16%
|
Wind-power
|
0.174
|
140.34%
|
0.424
|
187.19%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.038
|
131.85%
|
0.069
|
316.71%
|
Fujian Province
|
4.646
|
22.00%
|
8.894
|
41.80%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.643
|
22.02%
|
8.888
|
41.83%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
-7.18%
|
0.006
|
1.65%
|
Guangdong Province
|
9.197
|
43.91%
|
16.371
|
70.22%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.963
|
25.25%
|
14.225
|
48.49%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.228
|
4431.97%
|
2.134
|
7774.37%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
0.89%
|
0.012
|
8.57%
|
Guangxi
|
0.198
|
21.94%
|
0.383
|
37.51%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.108
|
-2.80%
|
0.212
|
20.15%
|
Wind-power
|
0.091
|
74.53%
|
0.170
|
67.78%
|
Yunnan Province
|
2.278
|
-16.44%
|
5.327
|
24.99%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.153
|
-17.05%
|
5.056
|
28.63%
|
Wind-power
|
0.124
|
-5.01%
|
0.269
|
-17.88%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.001
|
141.89%
|
0.002
|
-54.37%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.107
|
42.42%
|
0.178
|
13.32%
|
Wind-power
|
0.048
|
-5.46%
|
0.102
|
-22.71%
|
PV
|
0.059
|
141.46%
|
0.076
|
202.93%
|
Hainan Province
|
3.357
|
-0.56%
|
5.656
|
-6.80%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.112
|
-4.08%
|
5.260
|
-10.06%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.164
|
128.27%
|
0.253
|
143.09%
|
Wind-power
|
0.017
|
-16.15%
|
0.039
|
-17.06%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.032
|
228.54%
|
0.049
|
183.00%
|
PV
|
0.031
|
5.61%
|
0.055
|
4.96%
|
Total
|
102.917
|
12.51%
|
207.926
|
20.80%
For the second quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation of Tuas Power for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's newly added capacity are as follows:
|
(in MW)
|
Type
|
Controlled
generation capacity
|
Equity-based
generation capacity
|
Wind-power
|
48
|
48
|
PV
|
190
|
190
|
Total
|
238
|
238
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 30 June 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu
Tel: (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888
Email: [email protected]
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Peri Yang / Ms. Lalay Zheng
Tel: (852) 3641 1332 / (852) 3970 22386
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: [email protected]
