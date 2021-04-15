Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Quarter of 2021 Increased by 30.20% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold for the first quarter of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 105.009 billion kWh, representing an increase of 30.20% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.98 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.56% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the ratio of Company's market-based electricity sold reached 57.32%, representing an increase of 24.05 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, given that the first quarter is the heating season for northern China, the Company's thermal power units saw a relatively large increase in utilization hours which further contributed to this growth.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

Region Electricity Sold January to March

2021 Change Heilongjiang Province 2.908 4.81% Coal-fired 2.586 3.94% Wind-power 0.290 13.92% PV 0.032 -0.64% Jilin Province 2.267 2.26% Coal-fired 1.792 -5.59% Wind-power 0.332 32.75% Hydro-power 0.000 -99.79% PV 0.063 303.69% Biomass power 0.080 79.96% Liaoning Province 4.200 10.63% Coal-fired 4.044 10.84% Wind-power 0.119 16.11% Hydro-power 0.000 -94.57% PV 0.036 -4.89% Inner Mongolia 0.068 41.44% Wind-power 0.068 41.44% Hebei Province 2.766 17.53% Coal-fired 2.634 18.57% Wind-power 0.122 3.35% PV 0.010 -27.48% Gansu Province 4.398 16.48% Coal-fired 3.754 15.18% Wind-power 0.644 24.66% Ningxia 0.004 -12.07% PV 0.004 -12.07% Beijing 2.357 23.22% Coal-fired 0.648 3.60% Combined Cycle 1.710 32.74% Tianjin 1.639 -10.23% Coal-fired 1.160 -11.53% Combined Cycle 0.477 -7.28% PV 0.003 253.70% Shanxi Province 2.871 10.55% Coal-fired 1.441 3.51% Combined Cycle 1.175 1.38% Wind-power 0.073 —— PV 0.182 297.37% Shandong Province 19.391 15.01% Coal-fired 18.863 13.70% Wind-power 0.370 97.59% PV 0.123 47.40% Biomass power 0.035 —— Henan Province 5.285 38.84% Coal-fired 4.334 20.46% Combined Cycle 0.020 -33.83% Wind-power 0.925 436.54% PV 0.006 1.65% Jiangsu Province 10.218 32.16% Coal-fired 7.889 26.64% Combined Cycle 1.212 39.00% Wind-power 1.058 74.40% PV 0.059 150.89% Shanghai 5.367 44.83% Coal-fired 5.159 59.24% Combined Cycle 0.201 -56.86% PV 0.007 —— Chongqing 3.665 82.78% Coal-fired 2.830 71.87% Combined Cycle 0.772 147.92% Wind-power 0.064 33.62% Zhejiang Province 6.516 47.08% Coal-fired 6.339 45.09% Combined Cycle 0.167 230.68% PV 0.010 -5.31% Hubei Province 4.670 39.29% Coal-fired 4.448 41.65% Wind-power 0.179 16.64% Hydro-power 0.039 -29.85% PV 0.005 10.54% Hunan Province 2.706 32.83% Coal-fired 2.476 39.34% Wind-power 0.175 14.14% Hydro-power 0.046 -53.98% PV 0.009 24.00% Jiangxi Province 5.154 25.32% Coal-fired 4.881 25.25% Wind-power 0.191 -4.50% PV 0.082 421.83% Anhui Province 1.536 29.33% Coal-fired 1.255 12.82% Wind-power 0.250 232.11% Hydro-power 0.031 —— Fujian Province 4.248 72.39% Coal-fired 4.245 72.45% PV 0.003 13.78% Guangdong Province 7.174 122.32% Coal-fired 6.262 94.36% Combined Cycle 0.906 —— PV 0.006 17.77% Guangxi 0.184 59.64% Combined Cycle 0.105 58.57% Wind-power 0.079 60.66% Yunnan Province 3.048 98.60% Coal-fired 2.903 117.43% Wind-power 0.145 -26.45% Hydro-power 0.000 -90.44% Guizhou Province 0.071 -13.18% Wind-power 0.054 -33.40% PV 0.017 2385.10% Hainan Province 2.299 -14.63% Coal-fired 2.149 -17.51% Combined Cycle 0.089 176.40% Wind-power 0.021 -17.78% Hydro-power 0.017 123.24% PV 0.024 4.12% Total 105.009 30.20%

For the first quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2021 are as follows:





(in MW) Type controlled installed capacity equity-based installed capacity Wind-power 421.55 383.96 Biomass 30.00 24.00 Total 451.55 407.96

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 31 March 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

