Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Quarter of 2021 Increased by 30.20% Year-on-Year
Apr 15, 2021, 10:00 ET
BEIJING, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold for the first quarter of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 105.009 billion kWh, representing an increase of 30.20% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.98 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.56% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the ratio of Company's market-based electricity sold reached 57.32%, representing an increase of 24.05 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, given that the first quarter is the heating season for northern China, the Company's thermal power units saw a relatively large increase in utilization hours which further contributed to this growth.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
|
Region
|
Electricity Sold
|
January to March
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
2.908
|
4.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.586
|
3.94%
|
Wind-power
|
0.290
|
13.92%
|
PV
|
0.032
|
-0.64%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.267
|
2.26%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.792
|
-5.59%
|
Wind-power
|
0.332
|
32.75%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.000
|
-99.79%
|
PV
|
0.063
|
303.69%
|
Biomass power
|
0.080
|
79.96%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.200
|
10.63%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.044
|
10.84%
|
Wind-power
|
0.119
|
16.11%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.000
|
-94.57%
|
PV
|
0.036
|
-4.89%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.068
|
41.44%
|
Wind-power
|
0.068
|
41.44%
|
Hebei Province
|
2.766
|
17.53%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.634
|
18.57%
|
Wind-power
|
0.122
|
3.35%
|
PV
|
0.010
|
-27.48%
|
Gansu Province
|
4.398
|
16.48%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.754
|
15.18%
|
Wind-power
|
0.644
|
24.66%
|
Ningxia
|
0.004
|
-12.07%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
-12.07%
|
Beijing
|
2.357
|
23.22%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.648
|
3.60%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.710
|
32.74%
|
Tianjin
|
1.639
|
-10.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.160
|
-11.53%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.477
|
-7.28%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
253.70%
|
Shanxi Province
|
2.871
|
10.55%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.441
|
3.51%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.175
|
1.38%
|
Wind-power
|
0.073
|
——
|
PV
|
0.182
|
297.37%
|
Shandong Province
|
19.391
|
15.01%
|
Coal-fired
|
18.863
|
13.70%
|
Wind-power
|
0.370
|
97.59%
|
PV
|
0.123
|
47.40%
|
Biomass power
|
0.035
|
——
|
Henan Province
|
5.285
|
38.84%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.334
|
20.46%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.020
|
-33.83%
|
Wind-power
|
0.925
|
436.54%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
1.65%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
10.218
|
32.16%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.889
|
26.64%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.212
|
39.00%
|
Wind-power
|
1.058
|
74.40%
|
PV
|
0.059
|
150.89%
|
Shanghai
|
5.367
|
44.83%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.159
|
59.24%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.201
|
-56.86%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
——
|
Chongqing
|
3.665
|
82.78%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.830
|
71.87%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.772
|
147.92%
|
Wind-power
|
0.064
|
33.62%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
6.516
|
47.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.339
|
45.09%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.167
|
230.68%
|
PV
|
0.010
|
-5.31%
|
Hubei Province
|
4.670
|
39.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.448
|
41.65%
|
Wind-power
|
0.179
|
16.64%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.039
|
-29.85%
|
PV
|
0.005
|
10.54%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.706
|
32.83%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.476
|
39.34%
|
Wind-power
|
0.175
|
14.14%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.046
|
-53.98%
|
PV
|
0.009
|
24.00%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
5.154
|
25.32%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.881
|
25.25%
|
Wind-power
|
0.191
|
-4.50%
|
PV
|
0.082
|
421.83%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.536
|
29.33%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.255
|
12.82%
|
Wind-power
|
0.250
|
232.11%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.031
|
——
|
Fujian Province
|
4.248
|
72.39%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.245
|
72.45%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
13.78%
|
Guangdong Province
|
7.174
|
122.32%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.262
|
94.36%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.906
|
——
|
PV
|
0.006
|
17.77%
|
Guangxi
|
0.184
|
59.64%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.105
|
58.57%
|
Wind-power
|
0.079
|
60.66%
|
Yunnan Province
|
3.048
|
98.60%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.903
|
117.43%
|
Wind-power
|
0.145
|
-26.45%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.000
|
-90.44%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.071
|
-13.18%
|
Wind-power
|
0.054
|
-33.40%
|
PV
|
0.017
|
2385.10%
|
Hainan Province
|
2.299
|
-14.63%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.149
|
-17.51%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.089
|
176.40%
|
Wind-power
|
0.021
|
-17.78%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.017
|
123.24%
|
PV
|
0.024
|
4.12%
|
Total
|
105.009
|
30.20%
For the first quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2021 are as follows:
|
(in MW)
|
Type
|
controlled installed
capacity
|
equity-based installed
capacity
|
Wind-power
|
421.55
|
383.96
|
Biomass
|
30.00
|
24.00
|
Total
|
451.55
|
407.96
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 31 March 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu
Tel: (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888
Email: [email protected]
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Peri Yang / Ms. Zoie Wang
Tel: (852) 3641 1332 / (852) 3970 2237
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: [email protected]
