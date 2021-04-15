Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Quarter of 2021 Increased by 30.20% Year-on-Year

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Apr 15, 2021, 10:00 ET

BEIJING, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold for the first quarter of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 105.009 billion kWh, representing an increase of 30.20% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.98 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.56% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2021, the ratio of Company's market-based electricity sold reached 57.32%, representing an increase of 24.05 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, given that the first quarter is the heating season for northern China, the Company's thermal power units saw a relatively large increase in utilization hours which further contributed to this growth.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

Region

Electricity Sold

January to March
2021

Change

Heilongjiang Province

2.908

4.81%

Coal-fired

2.586

3.94%

Wind-power

0.290

13.92%

PV

0.032

-0.64%

Jilin Province

2.267

2.26%

Coal-fired

1.792

-5.59%

Wind-power

0.332

32.75%

Hydro-power

0.000

-99.79%

PV

0.063

303.69%

Biomass power

0.080

79.96%

Liaoning Province

4.200

10.63%

Coal-fired

4.044

10.84%

Wind-power

0.119

16.11%

Hydro-power

0.000

-94.57%

PV

0.036

-4.89%

Inner Mongolia

0.068

41.44%

Wind-power

0.068

41.44%

Hebei Province

2.766

17.53%

Coal-fired

2.634

18.57%

Wind-power

0.122

3.35%

PV

0.010

-27.48%

Gansu Province

4.398

16.48%

Coal-fired

3.754

15.18%

Wind-power

0.644

24.66%

Ningxia

0.004

-12.07%

PV

0.004

-12.07%

Beijing

2.357

23.22%

Coal-fired

0.648

3.60%

Combined Cycle

1.710

32.74%

Tianjin

1.639

-10.23%

Coal-fired

1.160

-11.53%

Combined Cycle

0.477

-7.28%

PV

0.003

253.70%

Shanxi Province

2.871

10.55%

Coal-fired

1.441

3.51%

Combined Cycle

1.175

1.38%

Wind-power

0.073

——

PV

0.182

297.37%

Shandong Province

19.391

15.01%

Coal-fired

18.863

13.70%

Wind-power

0.370

97.59%

PV

0.123

47.40%

Biomass power

0.035

——

Henan Province

5.285

38.84%

Coal-fired

4.334

20.46%

Combined Cycle

0.020

-33.83%

Wind-power

0.925

436.54%

PV

0.006

1.65%

Jiangsu Province

10.218

32.16%

Coal-fired

7.889

26.64%

Combined Cycle

1.212

39.00%

Wind-power

1.058

74.40%

PV

0.059

150.89%

Shanghai

5.367

44.83%

Coal-fired

5.159

59.24%

Combined Cycle

0.201

-56.86%

PV

0.007

——

Chongqing

3.665

82.78%

Coal-fired

2.830

71.87%

Combined Cycle

0.772

147.92%

Wind-power

0.064

33.62%

Zhejiang Province

6.516

47.08%

Coal-fired

6.339

45.09%

Combined Cycle

0.167

230.68%

PV

0.010

-5.31%

Hubei Province

4.670

39.29%

Coal-fired

4.448

41.65%

Wind-power

0.179

16.64%

Hydro-power

0.039

-29.85%

PV

0.005

10.54%

Hunan Province

2.706

32.83%

Coal-fired

2.476

39.34%

Wind-power

0.175

14.14%

Hydro-power

0.046

-53.98%

PV

0.009

24.00%

Jiangxi Province

5.154

25.32%

Coal-fired

4.881

25.25%

Wind-power

0.191

-4.50%

PV

0.082

421.83%

Anhui Province

1.536

29.33%

Coal-fired

1.255

12.82%

Wind-power

0.250

232.11%

Hydro-power

0.031

——

Fujian Province

4.248

72.39%

Coal-fired

4.245

72.45%

PV

0.003

13.78%

Guangdong Province

7.174

122.32%

Coal-fired

6.262

94.36%

Combined Cycle

0.906

——

PV

0.006

17.77%

Guangxi

0.184

59.64%

Combined Cycle

0.105

58.57%

Wind-power

0.079

60.66%

Yunnan Province

3.048

98.60%

Coal-fired

2.903

117.43%

Wind-power

0.145

-26.45%

Hydro-power

0.000

-90.44%

Guizhou Province

0.071

-13.18%

Wind-power

0.054

-33.40%

PV

0.017

2385.10%

Hainan Province

2.299

-14.63%

Coal-fired

2.149

-17.51%

Combined Cycle

0.089

176.40%

Wind-power

0.021

-17.78%

Hydro-power

0.017

123.24%

PV

0.024

4.12%

Total

105.009

30.20%

For the first quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2021 are as follows:

(in MW)

Type

controlled installed

capacity

equity-based installed

capacity

Wind-power

421.55

383.96

Biomass

30.00

24.00

Total

451.55

407.96

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 31 March 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu
Tel:  (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888        
Email: [email protected]

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Peri Yang / Ms. Zoie Wang
Tel: (852) 3641 1332 / (852) 3970 2237
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: [email protected]

