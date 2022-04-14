HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ON-GRID ELECTRICITY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 INCREASED BY 2. 42% YEAR-ON-YEAR

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its on-grid electricity for the first quarter of 2022.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the first quarter of 2022, the Company's total on-grid electricity by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.717 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.42% over the same period of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB501.96 per MWh, representing an increase of 19.47% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 88.92%, representing an increase of 31.58 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

The increase in the Company's electricity was mainly attributable to the significant year-on-year rise in power generation side driven by an increased electricity demand and the heating season in the first quarter of 2022. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Guizhou , Jiangxi , Anhui , Jilin , Hebei , Shandong , Guangxi and Hainan saw a relatively large growth in power generation; The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, the installed capacity of new energy significantly increased year-on-year, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.

The on-grid electricity (in billion kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:

Type of generation units/region On-Grid Electricity January to March 2022 Year-on-Year

Change Coal-fired 93.365 1.38% Combined Cycle 6.644 -2.77% Wind-power 6.26 17.89% PV 1.087 59.03% Heilongjiang Province 2.901 -0.24% Coal-fired 2.43 -6.03% Wind-power 0.384 32.17% PV 0.077 142.55% Biomass power 0.01 —— Jilin Province 2.665 17.57% Coal-fired 1.977 10.32% Wind-power 0.544 63.92% Hydro-power —— -100.00% PV 0.069 9.12% Biomass power 0.076 -5.38% Liaoning Province 4.097 -2.44% Coal-fired 3.708 -8.29% Wind-power 0.345 189.04% Hydro-power 0.001 116.53% PV 0.043 19.49% Inner Mongolia 0.194 25.56% Wind-power 0.194 25.56% Hebei Province 3.108 11.72% Coal-fired 2.846 8.03% Wind-power 0.17 23.45% PV 0.092 815.35% Gansu Province 3.762 -14.45% Coal-fired 3.244 -13.59% Wind-power 0.518 -19.48% Ningxia 0.004 7.34% PV 0.004 7.34% Beijing 2.4 1.80% Coal-fired 0.588 -9.18% Combined Cycle 1.811 5.95% Tianjin 1.689 3.03% Coal-fired 1.213 4.58% Combined Cycle 0.473 -0.75% PV 0.003 6.38% Shanxi Province 2.794 -2.82% Coal-fired 1.231 -14.60% Combined Cycle 1.198 1.95% Wind-power 0.156 41.69% PV 0.209 40.60% Shandong Province 21.054 8.56% Coal-fired 20.302 7.63% Wind-power 0.496 34.15% PV 0.169 36.55% Biomass power 0.087 129.88% Henan Province 5.551 4.52% Coal-fired 4.675 7.87% Combined Cycle 0.027 34.70% Wind-power 0.844 -11.25% PV 0.005 -17.34% Jiangsu Province 9.479 -7.38% Coal-fired 6.831 -13.42% Combined Cycle 1.423 17.42% Wind-power 1.164 8.36% PV 0.061 3.14% Shanghai 5.602 4.38% Coal-fired 5.357 3.82% Combined Cycle 0.239 18.78% PV 0.007 -1.41% Chongqing 3.679 0.36% Coal-fired 3.086 9.07% Combined Cycle 0.515 -33.37% Wind-power 0.078 22.40% Zhejiang Province 6.72 3.14% Coal-fired 6.463 1.95% Combined Cycle 0.036 -78.22% Wind-power 0.181 —— PV 0.04 292.91% Hubei Province 4.612 -1.24% Coal-fired 4.346 -2.29% Wind-power 0.156 -13.00% Hydro-power 0.057 48.49% PV 0.053 1008.82% Hunan Province 2.622 -3.09% Coal-fired 2.331 -5.85% Wind-power 0.178 1.56% Hydro-power 0.101 120.77% PV 0.012 33.11% Jiangxi Province 7.211 39.91% Coal-fired 6.917 41.71% Wind-power 0.209 9.40% PV 0.085 3.53% Anhui Province 1.888 22.50% Coal-fired 1.574 25.43% Wind-power 0.282 10.10% Hydro-power 0.019 -39.33% PV 0.014 —— Fujian Province 3.814 -10.22% Coal-fired 3.811 -10.24% PV 0.003 18.38% Guangdong Province 6.32 -11.90% Coal-fired 5.531 -11.67% Combined Cycle 0.783 -13.55% PV 0.006 -1.65% Guangxi 0.196 6.47% Combined Cycle 0.102 -3.08% Wind-power 0.094 19.11% Yunnan Province 2.769 -9.15% Coal-fired 2.591 -10.76% Wind-power 0.177 22.56% Hydro-power 0.001 354.69% Guizhou Province 0.179 145.18% Wind-power 0.064 17.68% PV 0.115 515.04% Hainan Province 2.408 4.74% Coal-fired 2.314 7.69% Combined Cycle 0.037 -58.75% Wind-power 0.028 29.91% Hydro-power 0.009 -48.04% PV 0.021 -11.05% Total 107.717 2.42%

Note 1: In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ministry of Finance's "the Interpretation No. 15 of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises " notice, the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units is included in the electricity statistics, and the on-grid electricity generated by the commissioning units in the same period of the previous year is restated and adjusted.

For the first quarter of 2022, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.7% in Singapore, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type Controlled installed

capacity Equity-based installed

capacity Thermal power 40.0 24.0 Wind-power 1,491.7 1,408.9 PV 860.3 845.8 Hydro-power 1.4 1.4 Acquisitions 30.0 30.0 Total 2,423.4 2,310.1

Note 2: According to Note 1, the statistical caliber of installed capacity is adjusted accordingly.

Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the first quarter of 2022.

In conclusion, as of 31 March 2022, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 121,118 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 108,588 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 121,118 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 108,588 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Mr. CHEN Zhelu / Ms. LIU Tianyu

Tel: (8610) 6322 6554 / 6322 6595

Fax: (8610) 6322 6888

Email: [email protected]

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited

Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Hester Li

Tel: (852) 3970 2171 / (852) 3970 2239

Fax: (852) 3102 0210

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.