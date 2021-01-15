HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION DECREASED BY 0.24% FOR THE YEAR OF 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the whole year of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.410 billion kWh, representing an increase of 7.38% over the same period of 2019. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.979 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.78% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.24% over the same period of 2019, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 379.894 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.14% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB413.63 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.81% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 221.405 billion kWh, with a ratio of 58.33% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 1.93 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019.

The decrease in the Company's annual power generation was mainly attributable to:

In the first half of 2020, as affected by the pandemic, the electricity demand in the society as a whole decreased drastically, resulting in a significant decrease in power generation of the Company in the first half of the year. Although the Company achieved a year-on-year growth in both the third and fourth quarters, its annual power generation still decreased by 0.24% year-on-year. This year, substantial amount of new power generation units, such as wind power and PV power, have been put into operation in China . Also, there is more water in the summer, and clean energy on-grid has been further increased, thereby squeezing the space for growth in thermal power generation. The number of newly operated thermal power generation units in the region where the Company is located increased, resulting in a decrease in the average utilization hours of the local area. With fewer new thermal power units by the Company and the total installed capacity in the regions increases, the Company's capacity proportionate share decreases, resulting in a year-on-year decrease in thermal power generation..

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region Power Generation Electricity sold October to December 2020 Change January to December 2020 Change October to December 2020 Change January to December 2020 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.702 1.68% 14.126 1.10% 3.534 0.85% 13.238 1.19% Coal-fired 3.314 1.63% 12.853 1.57% 3.145 1.01% 11.988 1.70% Wind-power 0.357 0.77% 1.138 -4.09% 0.357 -1.70% 1.117 -4.07% PV 0.031 21.10% 0.135 2.95% 0.031 17.01% 0.133 2.53% Jilin Province 2.7 11.25% 11.102 6.85% 2.482 8.58% 10.385 6.04% Coal-fired 2.214 6.71% 9.513 5.24% 2.028 4.08% 8.881 4.55% Wind-power 0.359 28.11% 1.141 11.93% 0.337 24.14% 1.084 9.50% Hydro-power 0.019 —— 0.076 80.49% 0.019 —— 0.075 82.22% PV 0.054 319.21% 0.145 137.25% 0.053 317.04% 0.143 137.18% Biomass power 0.053 -9.59% 0.228 -0.45% 0.045 -15.46% 0.202 -2.28% Liaoning Province 5.251 8.17% 18.771 -2.05% 4.875 7.98% 17.455 -2.17% Coal-fired 5.115 8.57% 18.191 -2.19% 4.739 43.60% 16.882 -2.33% Wind-power 0.096 -11.56% 0.376 -0.12% 0.096 -12.19% 0.373 -0.22% Hydro-power 0.002 139.28% 0.042 44.53% 0.002 71.41% 0.041 46.96% PV 0.038 15.57% 0.163 1.63% 0.037 14.95% 0.159 1.90% Inner Mongolia 0.064 -6.55% 0.212 -3.74% 0.061 -8.91% 0.208 -4.39% Wind-power 0.064 -6.55% 0.212 -3.74% 0.061 -8.91% 0.208 -4.39% Hebei Province 3.468 14.64% 12.175 -5.70% 3.247 15.64% 11.363 -5.79% Coal-fired 3.322 13.50% 11.661 -7.73% 3.104 13.71% 10.862 -8.05% Wind-power 0.134 53.70% 0.457 107.90% 0.132 95.61% 0.446 127.39% PV 0.012 0.64% 0.056 4.16% 0.012 5.38% 0.055 5.22% Gansu Province 3.588 2.60% 13.151 15.04% 3.407 2.92% 12.496 15.27% Coal-fired 3.105 4.31% 10.793 14.93% 2.941 4.52% 10.199 15.13% Wind-power 0.483 -7.17% 2.358 15.54% 0.467 -6.12% 2.297 15.92% Ningxia 0.004 -10.10% 0.023 1.63% 0.004 -4.38% 0.023 1.20% PV 0.004 -10.10% 0.023 1.63% 0.004 -4.38% 0.023 1.20% Beijing 2.459 6.76% 8.579 1.36% 2.352 8.99% 8.218 2.20% Coal-fired 0.279 -65.17% 0.987 -32.19% 0.245 -65.45% 0.87 -32.57% Combined Cycle 2.18 45.05% 7.591 8.33% 2.107 45.48% 7.347 8.85% Tianjin 2.104 -2.03% 6.743 -2.85% 1.973 -2.37% 6.338 -2.84% Coal-fired 1.534 -7.30% 5.101 -5.56% 1.428 -7.40% 4.741 -5.71% Combined Cycle 0.557 13.45% 1.628 5.91% 0.542 13.33% 1.583 6.03% PV 0.012 1130.42% 0.015 390.71% 0.003 409.30% 0.015 365.47% Shanxi Province 3.343 -5.28% 10.911 -3.99% 3.099 -6.23% 10.133 -4.36% Coal-fired 2.213 -12.31% 8.139 -10.51% 2.024 -12.95% 7.461 -11.04% Combined Cycle 0.941 2.09% 2.176 2.74% 0.916 2.05% 2.118 2.72% Wind-power 0.033 —— 0.033 —— 0.006 —— 0.006 —— PV 0.155 86.50% 0.563 270.47% 0.154 85.78% 0.548 275.47% Shandong Province 23.774 6.82% 81.839 -4.77% 22.262 0.32% 76.227 -8.45% Coal-fired 23.458 6.82% 80.494 -5.02% 21.895 -0.05% 74.963 -8.70% Wind-power 0.208 -2.75% 0.829 6.34% 0.265 30.43% 0.76 1.60% PV 0.103 27.06% 0.512 24.25% 0.102 26.31% 0.504 23.48% Bactericidal-power 0.004 -- 0.004 -- -- -- -- -- Henan Province 5.562 12.02% 21.244 -3.48% 5.209 11.12% 19.951 -3.78% Coal-fired 5.095 6.14% 19.487 -7.64% 4.778 5.27% 18.287 -7.95% Combined Cycle 0.034 54.03% 0.61 43.85% 0.033 56.91% 0.595 44.10% Wind-power 0.429 210.74% 1.124 142.78% 0.394 219.48% 1.046 142.33% PV 0.004 -11.70% 0.023 -7.04% 0.004 -9.80% 0.023 -5.63% Jiangsu Province 9.734 4.53% 37.742 -4.41% 9.068 2.71% 35.609 -4.76% Coal-fired 7.755 -2.56% 30.772 -7.28% 7.328 -2.43% 29.045 -7.08% Combined Cycle 1.123 37.50% 4.187 -7.25% 0.914 13.97% 3.917 -11.49% Wind-power 0.803 56.93% 2.604 56.49% 0.776 59.25% 2.478 55.87% PV 0.052 115.98% 0.179 53.03% 0.051 68.66% 0.169 47.24% Shanghai 4.894 14.04% 17.468 -0.78% 4.63 14.42% 16.488 -0.89% Coal-fired 4.58 11.80% 15.976 2.52% 4.325 12.11% 15.036 2.53% Combined Cycle 0.307 58.14% 1.477 -26.95% 0.299 58.27% 1.44 -26.99% PV 0.006 —— 0.015 —— 0.006 —— 0.012 —— Chongqing 2.676 15.66% 9.355 -5.53% 2.498 15.98% 8.712 -5.60% Coal-fired 2.326 9.62% 7.727 -6.82% 2.156 9.61% 7.125 -6.97% Combined Cycle 0.305 134.25% 1.385 0.61% 0.297 134.89% 1.351 0.63% Wind-power 0.046 -26.47% 0.243 4.15% 0.044 -26.12% 0.236 3.85% Zhejiang Province 6.121 -10.84% 25.169 -2.24% 5.869 -11.03% 24.121 -2.37% Coal-fired 5.901 -11.40% 24.385 -2.76% 5.654 -11.59% 23.353 -2.91% Combined Cycle 0.21 8.50% 0.731 20.02% 0.206 8.20% 0.715 19.91% PV 0.01 -13.51% 0.053 -10.90% 0.009 -16.35% 0.053 -10.77% Hubei Province 4.383 -3.44% 15.38 -23.22% 4.136 -3.19% 14.446 -23.32% Coal-fired 4.191 -3.52% 14.484 -24.77% 3.949 -3.25% 13.571 -24.93% Wind-power 0.132 -21.08% 0.552 -4.40% 0.13 -21.15% 0.542 -4.33% Hydro-power 0.055 131.14% 0.322 79.07% 0.054 136.99% 0.312 78.92% PV 0.004 3.16% 0.022 -1.74% 0.004 -6.65% 0.021 -2.00% Hunan Province 2.902 -6.08% 10.28 -9.47% 2.718 -6.26% 9.593 -9.81% Coal-fired 2.729 -7.31% 9.328 -10.87% 2.548 -7.56% 8.664 -11.22% Wind-power 0.126 10.12% 0.595 12.65% 0.124 10.19% 0.579 10.92% Hydro-power 0.04 46.35% 0.313 -6.61% 0.039 48.37% 0.307 -6.68% PV 0.008 38.39% 0.044 63.27% 0.008 50.40% 0.043 66.17% Jiangxi Province 6.316 15.37% 21.585 4.00% 6.054 15.49% 20.666 4.08% Coal-fired 6.047 13.72% 20.537 1.81% 5.793 13.78% 19.648 1.88% Wind-power 0.19 20.36% 0.821 40.38% 0.187 23.75% 0.806 41.17% PV 0.08 —— 0.228 —— 0.074 —— 0.213 —— Auhui Province 1.911 39.51% 5.692 -3.88% 1.836 40.30% 5.423 -3.86% Coal-fired 1.698 32.25% 5.13 -7.34% 1.627 32.96% 4.886 -7.05% Wind-power 0.19 134.37% 0.451 49.67% 0.186 130.65% 0.425 42.32% Hydro-power 0.023 482.24% 0.112 31.23% 0.023 433.24% 0.111 31.71% Fujian Province 4.32 38.25% 17.246 56.10% 4.108 -14.69% 16.382 15.26% Coal-fired 4.318 38.31% 17.235 56.17% 4.106 -14.69% 16.371 15.28% PV 0.002 -23.17% 0.012 -3.20% 0.002 -19.40% 0.012 -1.12% Guangdong Province 6.514 18.57% 24.438 9.20% 6.253 18.92% 23.136 8.13% Coal-fired 5.774 5.20% 22.625 1.19% 5.529 5.27% 21.642 1.25% Combined Cycle 0.735 —— 1.79 —— 0.718 —— 1.471 —— PV 0.006 -4.07% 0.023 5.68% 0.006 -4.29% 0.023 5.33% Guangxi 0.235 101.24% 0.715 84.36% 0.221 98.21% 0.68 84.96% Combined Cycle 0.124 53.52% 0.443 62.34% 0.12 53.74% 0.426 63.46% Wind-power 0.111 217.43% 0.272 136.64% 0.101 201.77% 0.255 137.14% Yunnan Province 2.238 52.76% 7.853 80.19% 2.075 54.31% 7.253 81.07% Coal-fired 2.106 60.50% 7.251 95.60% 1.947 62.91% 6.668 97.69% Wind-power 0.121 -14.17% 0.566 -5.89% 0.117 -14.26% 0.55 -5.84% Hydro-power 0.011 -13.83% 0.036 -27.62% 0.01 -16.61% 0.035 -28.40% Guizhou Province 0.06 22.17% 0.301 38.72% 0.058 22.88% 0.29 36.50% Wind-power 0.041 -13.86% 0.221 2.46% 0.041 -13.85% 0.219 2.99% PV 0.019 —— 0.08 —— 0.017 —— 0.071 —— Hainan Province 2.088 -19.54% 11.915 -8.23% 1.949 -19.17% 11.062 -8.10% Coal-fired 1.858 -24.09% 11.303 -9.55% 1.724 -23.96% 10.464 -9.48% Combined Cycle 0.114 52.21% 0.329 89.12% 0.111 52.43% 0.32 89.07% Wind-power 0.056 51.35% 0.113 15.03% 0.055 48.32% 0.11 15.12% Hydro-power 0.043 287.64% 0.069 -37.43% 0.042 285.65% 0.068 -37.48% PV 0.018 -26.89% 0.101 -3.47% 0.017 -27.23% 0.1 -3.53% Total 110.410 7.38% 404.016 -0.24% 103.979 3.78% 379.894 -2.14%

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.4%, representing an increase of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type Controlled installed capacity Equity-based installed capacity Thermal power 980 548.8 Wind power 1,305 1,148.756 PV 211.03 122.83 Biomass power 65 65 Total 2,561.03 1,885.386

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the wind power assets of Shandong Huaneng Laizhou Wind Power Co., Ltd. (53.25 MW), thereby increasing the Company's controlled installed capacity by 53.25 MW and the equity-based installed capacity by 42.6 MW.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the operation of Unit No. 2 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, Unit No. 4 (138MW) and Unit No. 5 (138MW) of Haikou Power Plant and Unit No. 1 (600MW) of Tuas Power Plant, being subsidiaries of the Company, has expired. The shutdown procedures were completed, and the above mentioned units are no longer included in the statistics of Company's installed capacity.

At the same time, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In conclusion, as of 31 December 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 113,357 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu

Tel: (8610) 6608 6750 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554

Fax: (8610) 6322 6888

Email: [email protected]

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited

Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Karly Lai

Tel: (852) 3970 2171 / (852) 3970 2286

Fax: (852) 3102 0210

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.