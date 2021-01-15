HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION DECREASED BY 0.24% FOR THE YEAR OF 2020

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jan 15, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the whole year of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.410 billion kWh, representing an increase of 7.38% over the same period of 2019. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.979 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.78% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.24% over the same period of 2019, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 379.894 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.14% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB413.63 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.81% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 221.405 billion kWh, with a ratio of 58.33% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 1.93 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019.

The decrease in the Company's annual power generation was mainly attributable to:

  1. In the first half of 2020, as affected by the pandemic, the electricity demand in the society as a whole decreased drastically, resulting in a significant decrease in power generation of the Company in the first half of the year. Although the Company achieved a year-on-year growth in both the third and fourth quarters, its annual power generation still decreased by 0.24% year-on-year.
  2. This year, substantial amount of new power generation units, such as wind power and PV power, have been put into operation in China. Also, there is more water in the summer, and clean energy on-grid has been further increased, thereby squeezing the space for growth in thermal power generation.
  3. The number of newly operated thermal power generation units in the region where the Company is located increased, resulting in a decrease in the average utilization hours of the local area. With fewer new thermal power units by the Company and the total installed capacity in the regions increases, the Company's capacity proportionate share decreases, resulting in a year-on-year decrease in thermal power generation..

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region

Power Generation

Electricity sold

October to December

2020

Change

January to December

2020

Change

October to December

2020

Change

January to December

2020

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.702

1.68%

14.126

1.10%

3.534

0.85%

13.238

1.19%

Coal-fired

3.314

1.63%

12.853

1.57%

3.145

1.01%

11.988

1.70%

Wind-power

0.357

0.77%

1.138

-4.09%

0.357

-1.70%

1.117

-4.07%

PV

0.031

21.10%

0.135

2.95%

0.031

17.01%

0.133

2.53%

Jilin Province

2.7

11.25%

11.102

6.85%

2.482

8.58%

10.385

6.04%

Coal-fired

2.214

6.71%

9.513

5.24%

2.028

4.08%

8.881

4.55%

Wind-power

0.359

28.11%

1.141

11.93%

0.337

24.14%

1.084

9.50%

Hydro-power

0.019

——

0.076

80.49%

0.019

——

0.075

82.22%

PV

0.054

319.21%

0.145

137.25%

0.053

317.04%

0.143

137.18%

Biomass power

0.053

-9.59%

0.228

-0.45%

0.045

-15.46%

0.202

-2.28%

Liaoning Province

5.251

8.17%

18.771

-2.05%

4.875

7.98%

17.455

-2.17%

Coal-fired

5.115

8.57%

18.191

-2.19%

4.739

43.60%

16.882

-2.33%

Wind-power

0.096

-11.56%

0.376

-0.12%

0.096

-12.19%

0.373

-0.22%

Hydro-power

0.002

139.28%

0.042

44.53%

0.002

71.41%

0.041

46.96%

PV

0.038

15.57%

0.163

1.63%

0.037

14.95%

0.159

1.90%

Inner Mongolia

0.064

-6.55%

0.212

-3.74%

0.061

-8.91%

0.208

-4.39%

Wind-power

0.064

-6.55%

0.212

-3.74%

0.061

-8.91%

0.208

-4.39%

Hebei Province

3.468

14.64%

12.175

-5.70%

3.247

15.64%

11.363

-5.79%

Coal-fired

3.322

13.50%

11.661

-7.73%

3.104

13.71%

10.862

-8.05%

Wind-power

0.134

53.70%

0.457

107.90%

0.132

95.61%

0.446

127.39%

PV

0.012

0.64%

0.056

4.16%

0.012

5.38%

0.055

5.22%

Gansu Province

3.588

2.60%

13.151

15.04%

3.407

2.92%

12.496

15.27%

Coal-fired

3.105

4.31%

10.793

14.93%

2.941

4.52%

10.199

15.13%

Wind-power

0.483

-7.17%

2.358

15.54%

0.467

-6.12%

2.297

15.92%

Ningxia

0.004

-10.10%

0.023

1.63%

0.004

-4.38%

0.023

1.20%

PV

0.004

-10.10%

0.023

1.63%

0.004

-4.38%

0.023

1.20%

Beijing

2.459

6.76%

8.579

1.36%

2.352

8.99%

8.218

2.20%

Coal-fired

0.279

-65.17%

0.987

-32.19%

0.245

-65.45%

0.87

-32.57%

Combined Cycle

2.18

45.05%

7.591

8.33%

2.107

45.48%

7.347

8.85%

Tianjin

2.104

-2.03%

6.743

-2.85%

1.973

-2.37%

6.338

-2.84%

Coal-fired

1.534

-7.30%

5.101

-5.56%

1.428

-7.40%

4.741

-5.71%

Combined Cycle

0.557

13.45%

1.628

5.91%

0.542

13.33%

1.583

6.03%

PV

0.012

1130.42%

0.015

390.71%

0.003

409.30%

0.015

365.47%

Shanxi Province

3.343

-5.28%

10.911

-3.99%

3.099

-6.23%

10.133

-4.36%

Coal-fired

2.213

-12.31%

8.139

-10.51%

2.024

-12.95%

7.461

-11.04%

Combined Cycle

0.941

2.09%

2.176

2.74%

0.916

2.05%

2.118

2.72%

Wind-power

0.033

——

0.033

——

0.006

——

0.006

——

PV

0.155

86.50%

0.563

270.47%

0.154

85.78%

0.548

275.47%

Shandong Province

23.774

6.82%

81.839

-4.77%

22.262

0.32%

76.227

-8.45%

Coal-fired

23.458

6.82%

80.494

-5.02%

21.895

-0.05%

74.963

-8.70%

Wind-power

0.208

-2.75%

0.829

6.34%

0.265

30.43%

0.76

1.60%

PV

0.103

27.06%

0.512

24.25%

0.102

26.31%

0.504

23.48%

Bactericidal-power

0.004

--

0.004

--

--

--

--

--

Henan Province

5.562

12.02%

21.244

-3.48%

5.209

11.12%

19.951

-3.78%

Coal-fired

5.095

6.14%

19.487

-7.64%

4.778

5.27%

18.287

-7.95%

Combined Cycle

0.034

54.03%

0.61

43.85%

0.033

56.91%

0.595

44.10%

Wind-power

0.429

210.74%

1.124

142.78%

0.394

219.48%

1.046

142.33%

PV

0.004

-11.70%

0.023

-7.04%

0.004

-9.80%

0.023

-5.63%

Jiangsu Province

9.734

4.53%

37.742

-4.41%

9.068

2.71%

35.609

-4.76%

Coal-fired

7.755

-2.56%

30.772

-7.28%

7.328

-2.43%

29.045

-7.08%

Combined Cycle

1.123

37.50%

4.187

-7.25%

0.914

13.97%

3.917

-11.49%

Wind-power

0.803

56.93%

2.604

56.49%

0.776

59.25%

2.478

55.87%

PV

0.052

115.98%

0.179

53.03%

0.051

68.66%

0.169

47.24%

Shanghai

4.894

14.04%

17.468

-0.78%

4.63

14.42%

16.488

-0.89%

Coal-fired

4.58

11.80%

15.976

2.52%

4.325

12.11%

15.036

2.53%

Combined Cycle

0.307

58.14%

1.477

-26.95%

0.299

58.27%

1.44

-26.99%

PV

0.006

——

0.015

——

0.006

——

0.012

——

Chongqing

2.676

15.66%

9.355

-5.53%

2.498

15.98%

8.712

-5.60%

Coal-fired

2.326

9.62%

7.727

-6.82%

2.156

9.61%

7.125

-6.97%

Combined Cycle

0.305

134.25%

1.385

0.61%

0.297

134.89%

1.351

0.63%

Wind-power

0.046

-26.47%

0.243

4.15%

0.044

-26.12%

0.236

3.85%

Zhejiang Province

6.121

-10.84%

25.169

-2.24%

5.869

-11.03%

24.121

-2.37%

Coal-fired

5.901

-11.40%

24.385

-2.76%

5.654

-11.59%

23.353

-2.91%

Combined Cycle

0.21

8.50%

0.731

20.02%

0.206

8.20%

0.715

19.91%

PV

0.01

-13.51%

0.053

-10.90%

0.009

-16.35%

0.053

-10.77%

Hubei Province

4.383

-3.44%

15.38

-23.22%

4.136

-3.19%

14.446

-23.32%

Coal-fired

4.191

-3.52%

14.484

-24.77%

3.949

-3.25%

13.571

-24.93%

Wind-power

0.132

-21.08%

0.552

-4.40%

0.13

-21.15%

0.542

-4.33%

Hydro-power

0.055

131.14%

0.322

79.07%

0.054

136.99%

0.312

78.92%

PV

0.004

3.16%

0.022

-1.74%

0.004

-6.65%

0.021

-2.00%

Hunan Province

2.902

-6.08%

10.28

-9.47%

2.718

-6.26%

9.593

-9.81%

Coal-fired

2.729

-7.31%

9.328

-10.87%

2.548

-7.56%

8.664

-11.22%

Wind-power

0.126

10.12%

0.595

12.65%

0.124

10.19%

0.579

10.92%

Hydro-power

0.04

46.35%

0.313

-6.61%

0.039

48.37%

0.307

-6.68%

PV

0.008

38.39%

0.044

63.27%

0.008

50.40%

0.043

66.17%

Jiangxi Province

6.316

15.37%

21.585

4.00%

6.054

15.49%

20.666

4.08%

Coal-fired

6.047

13.72%

20.537

1.81%

5.793

13.78%

19.648

1.88%

Wind-power

0.19

20.36%

0.821

40.38%

0.187

23.75%

0.806

41.17%

PV

0.08

——

0.228

——

0.074

——

0.213

——

Auhui Province

1.911

39.51%

5.692

-3.88%

1.836

40.30%

5.423

-3.86%

Coal-fired

1.698

32.25%

5.13

-7.34%

1.627

32.96%

4.886

-7.05%

Wind-power

0.19

134.37%

0.451

49.67%

0.186

130.65%

0.425

42.32%

Hydro-power

0.023

482.24%

0.112

31.23%

0.023

433.24%

0.111

31.71%

Fujian Province

4.32

38.25%

17.246

56.10%

4.108

-14.69%

16.382

15.26%

Coal-fired

4.318

38.31%

17.235

56.17%

4.106

-14.69%

16.371

15.28%

PV

0.002

-23.17%

0.012

-3.20%

0.002

-19.40%

0.012

-1.12%

Guangdong Province

6.514

18.57%

24.438

9.20%

6.253

18.92%

23.136

8.13%

Coal-fired

5.774

5.20%

22.625

1.19%

5.529

5.27%

21.642

1.25%

Combined Cycle

0.735

——

1.79

——

0.718

——

1.471

——

PV

0.006

-4.07%

0.023

5.68%

0.006

-4.29%

0.023

5.33%

Guangxi

0.235

101.24%

0.715

84.36%

0.221

98.21%

0.68

84.96%

Combined Cycle

0.124

53.52%

0.443

62.34%

0.12

53.74%

0.426

63.46%

Wind-power

0.111

217.43%

0.272

136.64%

0.101

201.77%

0.255

137.14%

Yunnan Province

2.238

52.76%

7.853

80.19%

2.075

54.31%

7.253

81.07%

Coal-fired

2.106

60.50%

7.251

95.60%

1.947

62.91%

6.668

97.69%

Wind-power

0.121

-14.17%

0.566

-5.89%

0.117

-14.26%

0.55

-5.84%

Hydro-power

0.011

-13.83%

0.036

-27.62%

0.01

-16.61%

0.035

-28.40%

Guizhou Province

0.06

22.17%

0.301

38.72%

0.058

22.88%

0.29

36.50%

Wind-power

0.041

-13.86%

0.221

2.46%

0.041

-13.85%

0.219

2.99%

PV

0.019

——

0.08

——

0.017

——

0.071

——

Hainan Province

2.088

-19.54%

11.915

-8.23%

1.949

-19.17%

11.062

-8.10%

Coal-fired

1.858

-24.09%

11.303

-9.55%

1.724

-23.96%

10.464

-9.48%

Combined Cycle

0.114

52.21%

0.329

89.12%

0.111

52.43%

0.32

89.07%

Wind-power

0.056

51.35%

0.113

15.03%

0.055

48.32%

0.11

15.12%

Hydro-power

0.043

287.64%

0.069

-37.43%

0.042

285.65%

0.068

-37.48%

PV

0.018

-26.89%

0.101

-3.47%

0.017

-27.23%

0.1

-3.53%

Total

110.410

7.38%

404.016

-0.24%

103.979

3.78%

379.894

-2.14%

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.4%, representing an increase of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type

Controlled installed capacity

Equity-based installed capacity

Thermal power

980

548.8

Wind power

1,305

1,148.756

PV

211.03

122.83

Biomass power

65

65

Total

2,561.03

1,885.386

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the wind power assets of Shandong Huaneng Laizhou Wind Power Co., Ltd. (53.25 MW), thereby increasing the Company's controlled installed capacity by 53.25 MW and the equity-based installed capacity by 42.6 MW.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the operation of Unit No. 2 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, Unit No. 4 (138MW) and Unit No. 5 (138MW) of Haikou Power Plant and Unit No. 1 (600MW) of Tuas Power Plant, being subsidiaries of the Company, has expired. The shutdown procedures were completed, and the above mentioned units are no longer included in the statistics of Company's installed capacity.

At the same time, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In conclusion, as of 31 December 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 113,357 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.                   
Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu                                 
Tel:  (8610) 6608 6750 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888        
Email: [email protected]

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Karly Lai
Tel: (852) 3970 2171 / (852) 3970 2286
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

