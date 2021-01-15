HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC POWER GENERATION DECREASED BY 0.24% FOR THE YEAR OF 2020
BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the whole year of 2020.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.410 billion kWh, representing an increase of 7.38% over the same period of 2019. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.979 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.78% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.24% over the same period of 2019, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 379.894 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.14% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB413.63 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.81% over the same period of 2019. For the whole year of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 221.405 billion kWh, with a ratio of 58.33% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 1.93 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019.
The decrease in the Company's annual power generation was mainly attributable to:
- In the first half of 2020, as affected by the pandemic, the electricity demand in the society as a whole decreased drastically, resulting in a significant decrease in power generation of the Company in the first half of the year. Although the Company achieved a year-on-year growth in both the third and fourth quarters, its annual power generation still decreased by 0.24% year-on-year.
- This year, substantial amount of new power generation units, such as wind power and PV power, have been put into operation in China. Also, there is more water in the summer, and clean energy on-grid has been further increased, thereby squeezing the space for growth in thermal power generation.
- The number of newly operated thermal power generation units in the region where the Company is located increased, resulting in a decrease in the average utilization hours of the local area. With fewer new thermal power units by the Company and the total installed capacity in the regions increases, the Company's capacity proportionate share decreases, resulting in a year-on-year decrease in thermal power generation..
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity sold
|
October to December
2020
|
Change
|
January to December
2020
|
Change
|
October to December
2020
|
Change
|
January to December
2020
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.702
|
1.68%
|
14.126
|
1.10%
|
3.534
|
0.85%
|
13.238
|
1.19%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.314
|
1.63%
|
12.853
|
1.57%
|
3.145
|
1.01%
|
11.988
|
1.70%
|
Wind-power
|
0.357
|
0.77%
|
1.138
|
-4.09%
|
0.357
|
-1.70%
|
1.117
|
-4.07%
|
PV
|
0.031
|
21.10%
|
0.135
|
2.95%
|
0.031
|
17.01%
|
0.133
|
2.53%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.7
|
11.25%
|
11.102
|
6.85%
|
2.482
|
8.58%
|
10.385
|
6.04%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.214
|
6.71%
|
9.513
|
5.24%
|
2.028
|
4.08%
|
8.881
|
4.55%
|
Wind-power
|
0.359
|
28.11%
|
1.141
|
11.93%
|
0.337
|
24.14%
|
1.084
|
9.50%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.019
|
——
|
0.076
|
80.49%
|
0.019
|
——
|
0.075
|
82.22%
|
PV
|
0.054
|
319.21%
|
0.145
|
137.25%
|
0.053
|
317.04%
|
0.143
|
137.18%
|
Biomass power
|
0.053
|
-9.59%
|
0.228
|
-0.45%
|
0.045
|
-15.46%
|
0.202
|
-2.28%
|
Liaoning Province
|
5.251
|
8.17%
|
18.771
|
-2.05%
|
4.875
|
7.98%
|
17.455
|
-2.17%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.115
|
8.57%
|
18.191
|
-2.19%
|
4.739
|
43.60%
|
16.882
|
-2.33%
|
Wind-power
|
0.096
|
-11.56%
|
0.376
|
-0.12%
|
0.096
|
-12.19%
|
0.373
|
-0.22%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.002
|
139.28%
|
0.042
|
44.53%
|
0.002
|
71.41%
|
0.041
|
46.96%
|
PV
|
0.038
|
15.57%
|
0.163
|
1.63%
|
0.037
|
14.95%
|
0.159
|
1.90%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.064
|
-6.55%
|
0.212
|
-3.74%
|
0.061
|
-8.91%
|
0.208
|
-4.39%
|
Wind-power
|
0.064
|
-6.55%
|
0.212
|
-3.74%
|
0.061
|
-8.91%
|
0.208
|
-4.39%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.468
|
14.64%
|
12.175
|
-5.70%
|
3.247
|
15.64%
|
11.363
|
-5.79%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.322
|
13.50%
|
11.661
|
-7.73%
|
3.104
|
13.71%
|
10.862
|
-8.05%
|
Wind-power
|
0.134
|
53.70%
|
0.457
|
107.90%
|
0.132
|
95.61%
|
0.446
|
127.39%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
0.64%
|
0.056
|
4.16%
|
0.012
|
5.38%
|
0.055
|
5.22%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.588
|
2.60%
|
13.151
|
15.04%
|
3.407
|
2.92%
|
12.496
|
15.27%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.105
|
4.31%
|
10.793
|
14.93%
|
2.941
|
4.52%
|
10.199
|
15.13%
|
Wind-power
|
0.483
|
-7.17%
|
2.358
|
15.54%
|
0.467
|
-6.12%
|
2.297
|
15.92%
|
Ningxia
|
0.004
|
-10.10%
|
0.023
|
1.63%
|
0.004
|
-4.38%
|
0.023
|
1.20%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
-10.10%
|
0.023
|
1.63%
|
0.004
|
-4.38%
|
0.023
|
1.20%
|
Beijing
|
2.459
|
6.76%
|
8.579
|
1.36%
|
2.352
|
8.99%
|
8.218
|
2.20%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.279
|
-65.17%
|
0.987
|
-32.19%
|
0.245
|
-65.45%
|
0.87
|
-32.57%
|
Combined Cycle
|
2.18
|
45.05%
|
7.591
|
8.33%
|
2.107
|
45.48%
|
7.347
|
8.85%
|
Tianjin
|
2.104
|
-2.03%
|
6.743
|
-2.85%
|
1.973
|
-2.37%
|
6.338
|
-2.84%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.534
|
-7.30%
|
5.101
|
-5.56%
|
1.428
|
-7.40%
|
4.741
|
-5.71%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.557
|
13.45%
|
1.628
|
5.91%
|
0.542
|
13.33%
|
1.583
|
6.03%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
1130.42%
|
0.015
|
390.71%
|
0.003
|
409.30%
|
0.015
|
365.47%
|
Shanxi Province
|
3.343
|
-5.28%
|
10.911
|
-3.99%
|
3.099
|
-6.23%
|
10.133
|
-4.36%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.213
|
-12.31%
|
8.139
|
-10.51%
|
2.024
|
-12.95%
|
7.461
|
-11.04%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.941
|
2.09%
|
2.176
|
2.74%
|
0.916
|
2.05%
|
2.118
|
2.72%
|
Wind-power
|
0.033
|
——
|
0.033
|
——
|
0.006
|
——
|
0.006
|
——
|
PV
|
0.155
|
86.50%
|
0.563
|
270.47%
|
0.154
|
85.78%
|
0.548
|
275.47%
|
Shandong Province
|
23.774
|
6.82%
|
81.839
|
-4.77%
|
22.262
|
0.32%
|
76.227
|
-8.45%
|
Coal-fired
|
23.458
|
6.82%
|
80.494
|
-5.02%
|
21.895
|
-0.05%
|
74.963
|
-8.70%
|
Wind-power
|
0.208
|
-2.75%
|
0.829
|
6.34%
|
0.265
|
30.43%
|
0.76
|
1.60%
|
PV
|
0.103
|
27.06%
|
0.512
|
24.25%
|
0.102
|
26.31%
|
0.504
|
23.48%
|
Bactericidal-power
|
0.004
|
--
|
0.004
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Henan Province
|
5.562
|
12.02%
|
21.244
|
-3.48%
|
5.209
|
11.12%
|
19.951
|
-3.78%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.095
|
6.14%
|
19.487
|
-7.64%
|
4.778
|
5.27%
|
18.287
|
-7.95%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.034
|
54.03%
|
0.61
|
43.85%
|
0.033
|
56.91%
|
0.595
|
44.10%
|
Wind-power
|
0.429
|
210.74%
|
1.124
|
142.78%
|
0.394
|
219.48%
|
1.046
|
142.33%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
-11.70%
|
0.023
|
-7.04%
|
0.004
|
-9.80%
|
0.023
|
-5.63%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
9.734
|
4.53%
|
37.742
|
-4.41%
|
9.068
|
2.71%
|
35.609
|
-4.76%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.755
|
-2.56%
|
30.772
|
-7.28%
|
7.328
|
-2.43%
|
29.045
|
-7.08%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.123
|
37.50%
|
4.187
|
-7.25%
|
0.914
|
13.97%
|
3.917
|
-11.49%
|
Wind-power
|
0.803
|
56.93%
|
2.604
|
56.49%
|
0.776
|
59.25%
|
2.478
|
55.87%
|
PV
|
0.052
|
115.98%
|
0.179
|
53.03%
|
0.051
|
68.66%
|
0.169
|
47.24%
|
Shanghai
|
4.894
|
14.04%
|
17.468
|
-0.78%
|
4.63
|
14.42%
|
16.488
|
-0.89%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.58
|
11.80%
|
15.976
|
2.52%
|
4.325
|
12.11%
|
15.036
|
2.53%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.307
|
58.14%
|
1.477
|
-26.95%
|
0.299
|
58.27%
|
1.44
|
-26.99%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
——
|
0.015
|
——
|
0.006
|
——
|
0.012
|
——
|
Chongqing
|
2.676
|
15.66%
|
9.355
|
-5.53%
|
2.498
|
15.98%
|
8.712
|
-5.60%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.326
|
9.62%
|
7.727
|
-6.82%
|
2.156
|
9.61%
|
7.125
|
-6.97%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.305
|
134.25%
|
1.385
|
0.61%
|
0.297
|
134.89%
|
1.351
|
0.63%
|
Wind-power
|
0.046
|
-26.47%
|
0.243
|
4.15%
|
0.044
|
-26.12%
|
0.236
|
3.85%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
6.121
|
-10.84%
|
25.169
|
-2.24%
|
5.869
|
-11.03%
|
24.121
|
-2.37%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.901
|
-11.40%
|
24.385
|
-2.76%
|
5.654
|
-11.59%
|
23.353
|
-2.91%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.21
|
8.50%
|
0.731
|
20.02%
|
0.206
|
8.20%
|
0.715
|
19.91%
|
PV
|
0.01
|
-13.51%
|
0.053
|
-10.90%
|
0.009
|
-16.35%
|
0.053
|
-10.77%
|
Hubei Province
|
4.383
|
-3.44%
|
15.38
|
-23.22%
|
4.136
|
-3.19%
|
14.446
|
-23.32%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.191
|
-3.52%
|
14.484
|
-24.77%
|
3.949
|
-3.25%
|
13.571
|
-24.93%
|
Wind-power
|
0.132
|
-21.08%
|
0.552
|
-4.40%
|
0.13
|
-21.15%
|
0.542
|
-4.33%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.055
|
131.14%
|
0.322
|
79.07%
|
0.054
|
136.99%
|
0.312
|
78.92%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
3.16%
|
0.022
|
-1.74%
|
0.004
|
-6.65%
|
0.021
|
-2.00%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.902
|
-6.08%
|
10.28
|
-9.47%
|
2.718
|
-6.26%
|
9.593
|
-9.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.729
|
-7.31%
|
9.328
|
-10.87%
|
2.548
|
-7.56%
|
8.664
|
-11.22%
|
Wind-power
|
0.126
|
10.12%
|
0.595
|
12.65%
|
0.124
|
10.19%
|
0.579
|
10.92%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.04
|
46.35%
|
0.313
|
-6.61%
|
0.039
|
48.37%
|
0.307
|
-6.68%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
38.39%
|
0.044
|
63.27%
|
0.008
|
50.40%
|
0.043
|
66.17%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
6.316
|
15.37%
|
21.585
|
4.00%
|
6.054
|
15.49%
|
20.666
|
4.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.047
|
13.72%
|
20.537
|
1.81%
|
5.793
|
13.78%
|
19.648
|
1.88%
|
Wind-power
|
0.19
|
20.36%
|
0.821
|
40.38%
|
0.187
|
23.75%
|
0.806
|
41.17%
|
PV
|
0.08
|
——
|
0.228
|
——
|
0.074
|
——
|
0.213
|
——
|
Auhui Province
|
1.911
|
39.51%
|
5.692
|
-3.88%
|
1.836
|
40.30%
|
5.423
|
-3.86%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.698
|
32.25%
|
5.13
|
-7.34%
|
1.627
|
32.96%
|
4.886
|
-7.05%
|
Wind-power
|
0.19
|
134.37%
|
0.451
|
49.67%
|
0.186
|
130.65%
|
0.425
|
42.32%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.023
|
482.24%
|
0.112
|
31.23%
|
0.023
|
433.24%
|
0.111
|
31.71%
|
Fujian Province
|
4.32
|
38.25%
|
17.246
|
56.10%
|
4.108
|
-14.69%
|
16.382
|
15.26%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.318
|
38.31%
|
17.235
|
56.17%
|
4.106
|
-14.69%
|
16.371
|
15.28%
|
PV
|
0.002
|
-23.17%
|
0.012
|
-3.20%
|
0.002
|
-19.40%
|
0.012
|
-1.12%
|
Guangdong Province
|
6.514
|
18.57%
|
24.438
|
9.20%
|
6.253
|
18.92%
|
23.136
|
8.13%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.774
|
5.20%
|
22.625
|
1.19%
|
5.529
|
5.27%
|
21.642
|
1.25%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.735
|
——
|
1.79
|
——
|
0.718
|
——
|
1.471
|
——
|
PV
|
0.006
|
-4.07%
|
0.023
|
5.68%
|
0.006
|
-4.29%
|
0.023
|
5.33%
|
Guangxi
|
0.235
|
101.24%
|
0.715
|
84.36%
|
0.221
|
98.21%
|
0.68
|
84.96%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.124
|
53.52%
|
0.443
|
62.34%
|
0.12
|
53.74%
|
0.426
|
63.46%
|
Wind-power
|
0.111
|
217.43%
|
0.272
|
136.64%
|
0.101
|
201.77%
|
0.255
|
137.14%
|
Yunnan Province
|
2.238
|
52.76%
|
7.853
|
80.19%
|
2.075
|
54.31%
|
7.253
|
81.07%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.106
|
60.50%
|
7.251
|
95.60%
|
1.947
|
62.91%
|
6.668
|
97.69%
|
Wind-power
|
0.121
|
-14.17%
|
0.566
|
-5.89%
|
0.117
|
-14.26%
|
0.55
|
-5.84%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.011
|
-13.83%
|
0.036
|
-27.62%
|
0.01
|
-16.61%
|
0.035
|
-28.40%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.06
|
22.17%
|
0.301
|
38.72%
|
0.058
|
22.88%
|
0.29
|
36.50%
|
Wind-power
|
0.041
|
-13.86%
|
0.221
|
2.46%
|
0.041
|
-13.85%
|
0.219
|
2.99%
|
PV
|
0.019
|
——
|
0.08
|
——
|
0.017
|
——
|
0.071
|
——
|
Hainan Province
|
2.088
|
-19.54%
|
11.915
|
-8.23%
|
1.949
|
-19.17%
|
11.062
|
-8.10%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.858
|
-24.09%
|
11.303
|
-9.55%
|
1.724
|
-23.96%
|
10.464
|
-9.48%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.114
|
52.21%
|
0.329
|
89.12%
|
0.111
|
52.43%
|
0.32
|
89.07%
|
Wind-power
|
0.056
|
51.35%
|
0.113
|
15.03%
|
0.055
|
48.32%
|
0.11
|
15.12%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.043
|
287.64%
|
0.069
|
-37.43%
|
0.042
|
285.65%
|
0.068
|
-37.48%
|
PV
|
0.018
|
-26.89%
|
0.101
|
-3.47%
|
0.017
|
-27.23%
|
0.1
|
-3.53%
|
Total
|
110.410
|
7.38%
|
404.016
|
-0.24%
|
103.979
|
3.78%
|
379.894
|
-2.14%
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2019; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.4%, representing an increase of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)
|
Unit type
|
Controlled installed capacity
|
Equity-based installed capacity
|
Thermal power
|
980
|
548.8
|
Wind power
|
1,305
|
1,148.756
|
PV
|
211.03
|
122.83
|
Biomass power
|
65
|
65
|
Total
|
2,561.03
|
1,885.386
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the wind power assets of Shandong Huaneng Laizhou Wind Power Co., Ltd. (53.25 MW), thereby increasing the Company's controlled installed capacity by 53.25 MW and the equity-based installed capacity by 42.6 MW.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the operation of Unit No. 2 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, Unit No. 4 (138MW) and Unit No. 5 (138MW) of Haikou Power Plant and Unit No. 1 (600MW) of Tuas Power Plant, being subsidiaries of the Company, has expired. The shutdown procedures were completed, and the above mentioned units are no longer included in the statistics of Company's installed capacity.
At the same time, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In conclusion, as of 31 December 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 113,357 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
