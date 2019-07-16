Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation Decreases by 6.15% Year-on-Year in the First Half of 2019

BEIJING, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first half of 2019.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the second quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 91.536 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 11.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 86.778 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 11.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 195.375 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.15% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 185.032 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.78 % over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.51 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.22% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 87.553 billion kwh, with a ratio of 47.05% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.15 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

1. In the first half of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;

2. Hydropower and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. Areas like East China, Guangdong, Shandong and other regions where the Company has a relatively large proportion of installed capacity have significantly increased the power supply from external sources, thereby crowding out the space for growth of the thermal power generation by local coal-fired power generation units.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:



Power Generation Electricity Sold Region April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.735 2.89% 6.719 -3.05% 3.434 0.48% 6.216 -4.41% Coal-fired 3.388 1.34% 6.016 -5.81% 3.095 -1.12% 5.530 -7.36% Wind-power 0.309 12.27% 0.631 19.48% 0.301 9.75% 0.615 18.67% PV 0.038 200.73% 0.072 351.90% 0.037 17.34% 0.071 353.07% Jilin Province 2.813 1.26% 4.975 -2.24% 2.660 0.67% 4.690 -2.72% Coal-fired 2.410 0.90% 4.214 -4.29% 2.271 0.17% 3.956 -4.93% Wind-power 0.311 9.25% 0.590 13.74% 0.304 9.12% 0.575 13.75% Hydro-power 0.020 -49.41% 0.027 -37.71% 0.019 -49.85% 0.026 -37.34% PV 0.017 164.62% 0.032 164.46% 0.017 166.61% 0.032 165.28% Biomass power 0.055 -5.93% 0.112 -0.37% 0.049 -5.28% 0.101 -0.13% Liaoning Province 4.319 -8.65% 8.755 -6.07% 4.040 -8.80% 8.141 -5.93% Coal-fired 4.155 -8.68% 8.446 -6.21% 3.877 -8.83% 7.836 -6.06% Wind-power 0.115 -3.16% 0.208 -0.89% 0.115 -2.89% 0.207 -0.71% Hydro-power 0.001 -93.36% 0.014 -38.90% 0.001 -93.52% 0.014 -38.72% PV 0.048 9.08% 0.087 4.91% 0.047 7.77% 0.085 3.74% Inner Mongolia 0.066 1.78% 0.114 -11.11% 0.065 2.25% 0.112 -10.84% Wind-power 0.066 1.78% 0.114 -11.11% 0.065 2.25% 0.112 -10.84% Hebei Province 3.314 -8.21% 6.685 3.82% 3.107 -8.29% 6.270 3.63% Coal-fired 3.243 -8.23% 6.553 4.61% 3.038 -8.33% 6.141 4.41% Wind-power 0.055 -10.22% 0.104 -27.47% 0.053 -10.02% 0.102 -27.18% PV 0.016 4.65% 0.028 -8.41% 0.016 7.03% 0.027 -6.61% Gansu Province 1.943 -26.79% 5.808 -10.69% 1.844 -26.78% 5.517 -10.71% Coal-fired 1.399 -35.34% 4.793 -13.22% 1.312 -35.81% 4.525 -13.49% Wind-power 0.544 10.87% 1.014 3.52% 0.532 12.15% 0.992 4.68% Ningxia 0.007 -0.74% 0.012 6.54% 0.007 1.22% 0.011 7.55% PV 0.007 -0.74% 0.012 6.54% 0.007 1.22% 0.011 7.55% Beijing 1.479 -15.72% 3.682 -6.97% 1.433 -15.84% 3.479 -7.82% Coal-fired – – 0.656 50.48% – – 0.581 52.32% Combined Cycle 1.479 -15.72% 3.026 -14.08% 1.433 -15.84% 2.898 -14.59% Tianjin 1.373 -12.46% 3.202 -10.93% 1.295 -12.12% 3.007 -10.71% Coal-fired 1.072 -18.26% 2.446 -15.03% 1.002 -18.12% 2.275 -14.87% Combined Cycle 0.300 17.18% 0.755 5.40% 0.292 17.26% 0.731 5.28%





































Power Generation Electricity Sold Region April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change PV 0.001 5.88% 0.002 7.38% 0.001 6.26% 0.002 5.31% Shanxi Province 2.171 -3.37% 5.224 8.99% 2.008 -3.52% 4.877 8.79% Coal-fired 2.141 -3.86% 3.986 10.85% 1.978 -4.05% 3.672 10.64% Combined Cycle 0.006 542.43% 1.196 3.01% 0.006 833.33% 1.164 3.20% PV 0.024 25.72% 0.042 14.12% 0.024 24.52% 0.042 13.53% Shandong Province 20.895 -3.82% 42.713 -0.36% 19.787 -2.91% 40.335 0.55% Coal-fired 20.520 -4.11% 42.039 -0.52% 19.420 -3.20% 39.680 0.36% Wind-power 0.247 19.13% 0.455 9.26% 0.242 20.47% 0.441 15.17% PV 0.128 8.73% 0.219 14.24% 0.125 6.16% 0.214 11.92% Henan Province 4.761 -29.60% 10.795 -14.95% 4.477 -29.82% 10.152 -15.14% Coal-fired 4.464 -29.38% 10.361 -14.64% 4.193 -29.48% 9.732 -14.77% Combined Cycle 0.148 -64.14% 0.186 -62.45% 0.144 -64.38% 0.181 -62.65% Wind-power 0.141 572.29% 0.236 411.96% 0.132 537.90% 0.226 391.23% PV 0.007 3.73% 0.013 -3.25% 0.007 4.31% 0.013 -3.13% Jiangsu Province 8.767 -10.75% 19.352 -5.72% 8.301 -10.90% 18.341 -5.82% Coal-fired 7.137 -7.35% 16.527 -0.90% 6.710 -7.34% 15.579 -0.81% Combined Cycle 1.185 -30.80% 1.997 -32.46% 1.162 -30.76% 1.960 -32.45% Wind-power 0.410 5.69% 0.771 -9.86% 0.394 4.42% 0.747 -10.53% PV 0.035 68.40% 0.057 64.59% 0.034 79.30% 0.056 70.05% Shanghai 3.350 -25.36% 8.828 -11.73% 3.160 -25.57% 8.357 -11.77% Coal-fired 2.980 -25.94% 7.746 -15.85% 2.800 -26.14% 7.300 -16.02% Combined Cycle 0.370 -20.51% 1.082 35.78% 0.360 -20.80% 1.056 35.53% Chongqing 2.333 38.63% 5.203 15.18% 2.166 40.63% 4.846 16.12% Coal-fired 1.964 26.94% 4.514 9.38% 1.806 28.25% 4.174 10.03% Combined Cycle 0.296 117.91% 0.574 47.18% 0.289 118.85% 0.560 47.41% Wind-power 0.073 – 0.115 – 0.071 – 0.112 – Zhejiang Province 5.830 -29.39% 12.033 -18.68% 5.593 -29.61% 11.551 -18.83% Coal-fired 5.707 -28.83% 11.821 -18.13% 5.472 -29.04% 11.343 -18.27% Combined Cycle 0.104 -52.33% 0.183 -44.51% 0.102 -52.31% 0.179 -44.61% PV 0.019 -0.84% 0.029 -2.24% 0.018 -1.12% 0.028 -2.87% Hubei Province 4.057 14.45% 9.708 20.39% 3.812 15.33% 9.142 21.33% Coal-fired 3.816 14.64% 9.310 20.68% 3.576 14.93% 8.751 21.19% Wind-power 0.158 53.68% 0.281 46.48% 0.156 87.18% 0.276 73.40%





































Power Generation Electricity Sold Region April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change Hydro-power 0.076 -28.67% 0.107 -26.56% 0.074 -28.65% 0.104 -26.98% PV 0.006 -7.22% 0.010 -10.77% 0.006 -7.36% 0.010 -10.54% Hunan Province 2.022 -13.15% 4.970 -10.05% 1.882 -13.86% 4.652 -10.38% Coal-fired 1.754 -14.89% 4.397 -12.73% 1.618 -15.79% 4.086 -13.24% Wind-power 0.133 -16.56% 0.325 -0.16% 0.132 -16.76% 0.322 -0.10% Hydro-power 0.126 31.62% 0.237 62.42% 0.124 31.50% 0.233 62.54% PV 0.008 -23.99% 0.011 -30.04% 0.008 -23.90% 0.011 -29.89% Jiangxi Province 4.067 -15.80% 9.262 -7.78% 3.884 -15.83% 8.865 -7.74% Coal-fired 3.935 -16.93% 8.972 -8.97% 3.755 -17.00% 8.580 -8.96% Wind-power 0.132 41.44% 0.290 55.05% 0.129 42.08% 0.285 54.38% Anhui Province 1.377 1.39% 2.999 6.88% 1.306 0.79% 2.861 6.89% Coal-fired 1.272 1.86% 2.809 7.21% 1.202 1.23% 2.673 7.03% Wind-power 0.069 -5.32% 0.142 3.26% 0.068 -6.30% 0.141 7.13% Hydro-power 0.036 1.80% 0.048 -0.62% 0.036 0.59% 0.048 -1.01% Fujian Province 2.316 -24.05% 4.475 -24.95% 2.601 -9.68% 4.872 -13.53% Coal-fired 2.313 -24.05% 4.470 -24.96% 2.598 -9.67% 4.867 -13.52% PV 0.003 -21.15% 0.005 -19.97% 0.003 -18.54% 0.005 -20.33% Guangdong Province 5.620 -26.85% 10.633 -24.50% 5.368 -27.08% 10.176 -24.61% Coal-fired 5.615 -26.86% 10.624 -24.50% 5.363 -27.09% 10.167 -24.61% PV 0.005 -14.96% 0.009 -15.37% 0.005 -14.70% 0.009 -15.59% Guangxi 0.103 -22.28% 0.168 -0.78% 0.098 -22.59% 0.158 -2.67% Combined Cycle 0.073 -44.89% 0.120 -28.83% 0.069 -45.58% 0.115 -29.30% Wind-power 0.030 – 0.047 – 0.029 – 0.043 – Yunnan Province 0.947 -40.87% 1.994 -22.50% 0.865 -41.45% 1.841 -22.52% Coal-fired 0.798 -45.38% 1.588 -29.87% 0.721 -46.29% 1.446 -30.31% Wind-power 0.141 1.20% 0.398 28.87% 0.136 0.91% 0.387 28.60% Hydro-power* 0.008 – 0.008 – 0.008 – 0.008 – Guizhou Province 0.046 -10.69% 0.142 28.33% 0.046 -11.11% 0.140 28.38% Wind-power 0.046 -10.69% 0.142 28.33% 0.046 -11.11% 0.140 28.38% Hainan Provice 3.826 9.43% 6.924 3.95% 3.539 9.03% 6.423 3.57% Coal-fired 3.713 8.47% 6.751 3.75% 3.429 8.00% 6.253 3.36% Combined Cycle 0.018 130.88% 0.021 -9.82% 0.018 142.32% 0.020 -10.10% Wind-power 0.018 8.36% 0.046 0.41% 0.018 10.89% 0.045 -0.55%





































Power Generation Electricity Sold Region April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change April to June

2019 Change January to

June 2019 Change Hydro-power 0.046 24.95% 0.055 -11.53% 0.046 25.72% 0.054 -12.24% PV 0.030 150.95% 0.051 127.15% 0.029 151.59% 0.051 126.46% Total 91.536 -11.86% 195.375 -6.15% 86.778 -11.52% 185.032 -5.78%

*The Company's wholly-owned Yunnan Diandong Yuwang Changdi Hydropower Station (16 MW) has been supplying power to internal power plants and began selling electricity in the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.0% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.1 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

Jiangsu Dafeng Offshore Wind Farm with a capacity of 71.4 MW, Henan Mianchi Fenghuangshan Wind Farm with a capacity of 38 MW, Guangxi Guigang Qixingling Wind Farm with a capacity of 35.5 MW (all of them are wholly-owned by the Company) and the Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm with a capacity of 2 MW (in which the Company holds 95% equity interests) were put into operation in the second quarter. In addition, the shareholding ratio of the Company's subsidiary Jinling Gas Turbine decreased from 60% to 57.39%, and the proportion of the shareholding interest in Jinling Gas Turbine Thermal Power increased from 51% to 57.39%, and the capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the second quarter of 2019, resulting in changes in the equity-based generation capacity of the Company.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2019, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 106,136 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 93,520 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,136 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,520 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

