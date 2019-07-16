Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation Decreases by 6.15% Year-on-Year in the First Half of 2019

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jul 16, 2019

BEIJING, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first half of 2019.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the second quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 91.536 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 11.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 86.778 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 11.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 195.375 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.15% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 185.032 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.78 % over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB419.51 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.22% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 87.553 billion kwh, with a ratio of 47.05% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.15 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

1. In the first half of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;

2. Hydropower and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. Areas like East China, Guangdong, Shandong and other regions where the Company has a relatively large proportion of installed capacity have significantly increased the power supply from external sources, thereby crowding out the space for growth of the thermal power generation by local coal-fired power generation units.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

Region

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.735

2.89%

6.719

-3.05%

3.434

0.48%

6.216

-4.41%

Coal-fired

3.388

1.34%

6.016

-5.81%

3.095

-1.12%

5.530

-7.36%

Wind-power

0.309

12.27%

0.631

19.48%

0.301

9.75%

0.615

18.67%

PV

0.038

200.73%

0.072

351.90%

0.037

17.34%

0.071

353.07%

Jilin Province

2.813

1.26%

4.975

-2.24%

2.660

0.67%

4.690

-2.72%

Coal-fired

2.410

0.90%

4.214

-4.29%

2.271

0.17%

3.956

-4.93%

Wind-power

0.311

9.25%

0.590

13.74%

0.304

9.12%

0.575

13.75%

Hydro-power

0.020

-49.41%

0.027

-37.71%

0.019

-49.85%

0.026

-37.34%

PV

0.017

164.62%

0.032

164.46%

0.017

166.61%

0.032

165.28%

Biomass power

0.055

-5.93%

0.112

-0.37%

0.049

-5.28%

0.101

-0.13%

Liaoning Province

4.319

-8.65%

8.755

-6.07%

4.040

-8.80%

8.141

-5.93%

Coal-fired

4.155

-8.68%

8.446

-6.21%

3.877

-8.83%

7.836

-6.06%

Wind-power

0.115

-3.16%

0.208

-0.89%

0.115

-2.89%

0.207

-0.71%

Hydro-power

0.001

-93.36%

0.014

-38.90%

0.001

-93.52%

0.014

-38.72%

PV

0.048

9.08%

0.087

4.91%

0.047

7.77%

0.085

3.74%

Inner Mongolia

0.066

1.78%

0.114

-11.11%

0.065

2.25%

0.112

-10.84%

Wind-power

0.066

1.78%

0.114

-11.11%

0.065

2.25%

0.112

-10.84%

Hebei Province

3.314

-8.21%

6.685

3.82%

3.107

-8.29%

6.270

3.63%

Coal-fired

3.243

-8.23%

6.553

4.61%

3.038

-8.33%

6.141

4.41%

Wind-power

0.055

-10.22%

0.104

-27.47%

0.053

-10.02%

0.102

-27.18%

PV

0.016

4.65%

0.028

-8.41%

0.016

7.03%

0.027

-6.61%

Gansu Province

1.943

-26.79%

5.808

-10.69%

1.844

-26.78%

5.517

-10.71%

Coal-fired

1.399

-35.34%

4.793

-13.22%

1.312

-35.81%

4.525

-13.49%

Wind-power

0.544

10.87%

1.014

3.52%

0.532

12.15%

0.992

4.68%

Ningxia

0.007

-0.74%

0.012

6.54%

0.007

1.22%

0.011

7.55%

PV

0.007

-0.74%

0.012

6.54%

0.007

1.22%

0.011

7.55%

Beijing

1.479

-15.72%

3.682

-6.97%

1.433

-15.84%

3.479

-7.82%

Coal-fired

0.656

50.48%

0.581

52.32%

Combined Cycle

1.479

-15.72%

3.026

-14.08%

1.433

-15.84%

2.898

-14.59%

Tianjin

1.373

-12.46%

3.202

-10.93%

1.295

-12.12%

3.007

-10.71%

Coal-fired

1.072

-18.26%

2.446

-15.03%

1.002

-18.12%

2.275

-14.87%

Combined Cycle

0.300

17.18%

0.755

5.40%

0.292

17.26%

0.731

5.28%



















Power Generation

Electricity Sold

Region

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

PV

0.001

5.88%

0.002

7.38%

0.001

6.26%

0.002

5.31%

Shanxi Province

2.171

-3.37%

5.224

8.99%

2.008

-3.52%

4.877

8.79%

Coal-fired

2.141

-3.86%

3.986

10.85%

1.978

-4.05%

3.672

10.64%

Combined Cycle

0.006

542.43%

1.196

3.01%

0.006

833.33%

1.164

3.20%

PV

0.024

25.72%

0.042

14.12%

0.024

24.52%

0.042

13.53%

Shandong Province

20.895

-3.82%

42.713

-0.36%

19.787

-2.91%

40.335

0.55%

Coal-fired

20.520

-4.11%

42.039

-0.52%

19.420

-3.20%

39.680

0.36%

Wind-power

0.247

19.13%

0.455

9.26%

0.242

20.47%

0.441

15.17%

PV

0.128

8.73%

0.219

14.24%

0.125

6.16%

0.214

11.92%

Henan Province

4.761

-29.60%

10.795

-14.95%

4.477

-29.82%

10.152

-15.14%

Coal-fired

4.464

-29.38%

10.361

-14.64%

4.193

-29.48%

9.732

-14.77%

Combined Cycle

0.148

-64.14%

0.186

-62.45%

0.144

-64.38%

0.181

-62.65%

Wind-power

0.141

572.29%

0.236

411.96%

0.132

537.90%

0.226

391.23%

PV

0.007

3.73%

0.013

-3.25%

0.007

4.31%

0.013

-3.13%

Jiangsu Province

8.767

-10.75%

19.352

-5.72%

8.301

-10.90%

18.341

-5.82%

Coal-fired

7.137

-7.35%

16.527

-0.90%

6.710

-7.34%

15.579

-0.81%

Combined Cycle

1.185

-30.80%

1.997

-32.46%

1.162

-30.76%

1.960

-32.45%

Wind-power

0.410

5.69%

0.771

-9.86%

0.394

4.42%

0.747

-10.53%

PV

0.035

68.40%

0.057

64.59%

0.034

79.30%

0.056

70.05%

Shanghai

3.350

-25.36%

8.828

-11.73%

3.160

-25.57%

8.357

-11.77%

Coal-fired

2.980

-25.94%

7.746

-15.85%

2.800

-26.14%

7.300

-16.02%

Combined Cycle

0.370

-20.51%

1.082

35.78%

0.360

-20.80%

1.056

35.53%

Chongqing

2.333

38.63%

5.203

15.18%

2.166

40.63%

4.846

16.12%

Coal-fired

1.964

26.94%

4.514

9.38%

1.806

28.25%

4.174

10.03%

Combined Cycle

0.296

117.91%

0.574

47.18%

0.289

118.85%

0.560

47.41%

Wind-power

0.073

0.115

0.071

0.112

Zhejiang Province

5.830

-29.39%

12.033

-18.68%

5.593

-29.61%

11.551

-18.83%

Coal-fired

5.707

-28.83%

11.821

-18.13%

5.472

-29.04%

11.343

-18.27%

Combined Cycle

0.104

-52.33%

0.183

-44.51%

0.102

-52.31%

0.179

-44.61%

PV

0.019

-0.84%

0.029

-2.24%

0.018

-1.12%

0.028

-2.87%

Hubei Province

4.057

14.45%

9.708

20.39%

3.812

15.33%

9.142

21.33%

Coal-fired

3.816

14.64%

9.310

20.68%

3.576

14.93%

8.751

21.19%

Wind-power

0.158

53.68%

0.281

46.48%

0.156

87.18%

0.276

73.40%



















Power Generation

Electricity Sold

Region

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

Hydro-power

0.076

-28.67%

0.107

-26.56%

0.074

-28.65%

0.104

-26.98%

PV

0.006

-7.22%

0.010

-10.77%

0.006

-7.36%

0.010

-10.54%

Hunan Province

2.022

-13.15%

4.970

-10.05%

1.882

-13.86%

4.652

-10.38%

Coal-fired

1.754

-14.89%

4.397

-12.73%

1.618

-15.79%

4.086

-13.24%

Wind-power

0.133

-16.56%

0.325

-0.16%

0.132

-16.76%

0.322

-0.10%

Hydro-power

0.126

31.62%

0.237

62.42%

0.124

31.50%

0.233

62.54%

PV

0.008

-23.99%

0.011

-30.04%

0.008

-23.90%

0.011

-29.89%

Jiangxi Province

4.067

-15.80%

9.262

-7.78%

3.884

-15.83%

8.865

-7.74%

Coal-fired

3.935

-16.93%

8.972

-8.97%

3.755

-17.00%

8.580

-8.96%

Wind-power

0.132

41.44%

0.290

55.05%

0.129

42.08%

0.285

54.38%

Anhui Province

1.377

1.39%

2.999

6.88%

1.306

0.79%

2.861

6.89%

Coal-fired

1.272

1.86%

2.809

7.21%

1.202

1.23%

2.673

7.03%

Wind-power

0.069

-5.32%

0.142

3.26%

0.068

-6.30%

0.141

7.13%

Hydro-power

0.036

1.80%

0.048

-0.62%

0.036

0.59%

0.048

-1.01%

Fujian Province

2.316

-24.05%

4.475

-24.95%

2.601

-9.68%

4.872

-13.53%

Coal-fired

2.313

-24.05%

4.470

-24.96%

2.598

-9.67%

4.867

-13.52%

PV

0.003

-21.15%

0.005

-19.97%

0.003

-18.54%

0.005

-20.33%

Guangdong Province

5.620

-26.85%

10.633

-24.50%

5.368

-27.08%

10.176

-24.61%

Coal-fired

5.615

-26.86%

10.624

-24.50%

5.363

-27.09%

10.167

-24.61%

PV

0.005

-14.96%

0.009

-15.37%

0.005

-14.70%

0.009

-15.59%

Guangxi

0.103

-22.28%

0.168

-0.78%

0.098

-22.59%

0.158

-2.67%

Combined Cycle

0.073

-44.89%

0.120

-28.83%

0.069

-45.58%

0.115

-29.30%

Wind-power

0.030

0.047

0.029

0.043

Yunnan Province

0.947

-40.87%

1.994

-22.50%

0.865

-41.45%

1.841

-22.52%

Coal-fired

0.798

-45.38%

1.588

-29.87%

0.721

-46.29%

1.446

-30.31%

Wind-power

0.141

1.20%

0.398

28.87%

0.136

0.91%

0.387

28.60%

Hydro-power*

0.008

0.008

0.008

0.008

Guizhou Province

0.046

-10.69%

0.142

28.33%

0.046

-11.11%

0.140

28.38%

Wind-power

0.046

-10.69%

0.142

28.33%

0.046

-11.11%

0.140

28.38%

Hainan Provice

3.826

9.43%

6.924

3.95%

3.539

9.03%

6.423

3.57%

Coal-fired

3.713

8.47%

6.751

3.75%

3.429

8.00%

6.253

3.36%

Combined Cycle

0.018

130.88%

0.021

-9.82%

0.018

142.32%

0.020

-10.10%

Wind-power

0.018

8.36%

0.046

0.41%

0.018

10.89%

0.045

-0.55%



















Power Generation

Electricity Sold

Region

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

April to June
2019

Change

January to
June 2019

Change

Hydro-power

0.046

24.95%

0.055

-11.53%

0.046

25.72%

0.054

-12.24%

PV

0.030

150.95%

0.051

127.15%

0.029

151.59%

0.051

126.46%

Total

91.536

-11.86%

195.375

-6.15%

86.778

-11.52%

185.032

-5.78%

*The Company's wholly-owned Yunnan Diandong Yuwang Changdi Hydropower Station (16 MW) has been supplying power to internal power plants and began selling electricity in the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.0% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.1 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

Jiangsu Dafeng Offshore Wind Farm with a capacity of 71.4 MW, Henan Mianchi Fenghuangshan Wind Farm with a capacity of 38 MW, Guangxi Guigang Qixingling Wind Farm with a capacity of 35.5 MW (all of them are wholly-owned by the Company) and the Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm with a capacity of 2 MW (in which the Company holds 95% equity interests) were put into operation in the second quarter. In addition, the shareholding ratio of the Company's subsidiary Jinling Gas Turbine decreased from 60% to 57.39%, and the proportion of the shareholding interest in Jinling Gas Turbine Thermal Power increased from 51% to 57.39%, and the capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the second quarter of 2019, resulting in changes in the equity-based generation capacity of the Company.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2019, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 106,136 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 93,520 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,136 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,520 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

