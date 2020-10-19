Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Three Quarters of 2020 Decreased by 2.86% Year-On-Year

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.385 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.34% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.790 billion kWh, representing an increase of 0.81% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 293.541 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 275.914 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.19% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's average ongrid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB412.52 per MWh, representing a decrease of 1.24% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 156.228 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.94% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 5.71 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the national electricity consumption growth slowed down; The national wind power, photovoltaic and other new energy installations maintained a continuous and large-scale production momentum, thus crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation. Jilin , Hubei , Chongqing , Jiangsu and other provinces and cities had increased hydropower generation significantly compared to the same period last year, and further squeezed the space for thermal power generation; The increase of new thermal power units in areas where the Company is located had resulted in a decrease in the average utilization hours in those areas. While the Company had fewer new units and with the total installed capacity in the areas increases, the proportion of the Company's share of unit capacity decreases, thus resulting in a decline in thermal power generation compared to the same period last year.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold July to September 2020 Change January to September 2020 Change July to September 2020 Change January to September 2020 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.648 0.99% 10.423 0.90% 3.375 0.38% 9.704 1.32% Coal-fired 3.404 0.74% 9.539 1.54% 3.141 -0.13% 8.843 1.95% Wind-power 0.212 5.97% 0.781 -6.04% 0.202 8.64% 0.760 -5.14% PV 0.032 -3.53% 0.103 -1.54% 0.032 2.14% 0.101 -1.26% Jilin Province 3.179 6.41% 8.402 5.51% 2.986 6.01% 7.902 5.27% Coal-fired 2.830 2.91% 7.298 4.80% 2.648 2.20% 6.853 4.68% Wind-power 0.215 44.43% 0.782 5.80% 0.211 47.38% 0.747 3.98% Hydro-power 0.015 -2.11% 0.057 34.83% 0.014 -0.47% 0.056 36.23% PV 0.058 287.33% 0.090 87.96% 0.058 275.23% 0.089 88.53% Biomass power 0.061 3.92% 0.175 2.73% 0.055 4.75% 0.157 2.31% Liaoning Province 5.336 -3.91% 13.520 -5.51% 4.984 -3.92% 12.581 -5.61% Coal-fired 5.211 -4.25% 13.076 -5.84% 4.861 -11.73% 12.143 -5.96% Wind-power 0.067 13.07% 0.279 4.55% 0.066 14.67% 0.277 4.71% Hydro-power 0.020 52.79% 0.040 46.38% 0.019 51.15% 0.039 45.70% PV 0.039 -3.73% 0.124 -1.21% 0.038 -2.97% 0.122 -1.53% Inner Mongolia 0.041 5.94% 0.148 -2.63% 0.040 6.86% 0.147 -2.36% Wind-power 0.041 5.94% 0.148 -2.63% 0.040 6.86% 0.147 -2.36% Hebei Province 3.089 -3.49% 8.707 -11.93% 2.877 -3.54% 8.115 -12.29% Coal-fired 2.993 -5.25% 8.339 -14.14% 2.783 -5.40% 7.758 -14.59% Wind-power 0.082 192.34% 0.324 145.20% 0.080 197.53% 0.314 144.04% PV 0.014 1.31% 0.044 5.16% 0.014 0.23% 0.043 5.17% Gansu Province 2.224 4.57% 9.563 20.52% 2.101 4.37% 9.089 20.70% Coal-fired 1.582 -2.43% 7.688 19.86% 1.483 -2.47% 7.258 20.06% Wind-power 0.642 26.96% 1.875 23.30% 0.618 25.48% 1.830 23.30% Ningxia 0.007 -8.05% 0.020 2.60% 0.007 -7.39% 0.019 2.29% PV 0.007 -8.05% 0.020 2.60% 0.007 -7.39% 0.019 2.29% Beijing 2.022 -18.43% 6.120 -0.66% 1.965 -18.24% 5.866 -0.29% Coal-fired - - 0.709 8.03% - - 0.625 7.62% Combined Cycle 2.022 -18.43% 5.411 -1.70% 1.965 -18.24% 5.241 -1.16% Tianjin 1.591 -0.06% 4.650 -3.01% 1.504 0.63% 4.365 -3.06% Coal-fired 1.208 -7.05% 3.567 -4.79% 1.125 -7.05% 3.313 -4.96% Combined Cycle 0.379 30.13% 1.071 2.38% 0.369 30.25% 1.040 2.58% PV 0.004 297.17% 0.012 304.31% 0.010 1107.52% 0.011 354.59% Shanxi Province 2.951 12.98% 7.569 -3.41% 2.735 13.39% 7.033 -3.51% Coal-fired 2.762 6.85% 5.926 -9.82% 2.546 6.52% 5.437 -10.31% Combined Cycle 0.002 - 1.235 3.24% 0.002 - 1.202 3.24% PV 0.187 593.43% 0.408 491.76% 0.186 776.69% 0.394 523.56% Shandong Province 22.657 8.04% 57.991 -8.86% 21.098 1.72% 53.965 -11.64% Coal-fired 22.394 7.94% 57.035 -9.16% 20.871 1.69% 53.068 -11.85% Wind-power 0.126 28.12% 0.546 -3.36% 0.092 -11.76% 0.495 -9.13% PV 0.137 -5.36% 0.409 23.66% 0.135 18.62% 0.402 22.79% Henan Province 6.052 -3.15% 15.682 -7.99% 5.704 -3.28% 14.742 -8.15% Coal-fired 5.639 -5.00% 14.392 -11.69% 5.297 -5.32% 13.509 -11.86% Combined Cycle 0.180 -16.71% 0.576 43.29% 0.175 -16.76% 0.562 43.41% Wind-power 0.227 151.83% 0.695 113.93% 0.225 165.73% 0.652 110.06% PV 0.006 -11.53% 0.019 -5.88% 0.006 -11.44% 0.019 -4.60% Jiangsu Province 11.000 1.68% 28.008 -7.17% 10.430 2.09% 26.541 -7.06% Coal-fired 9.114 4.73% 23.017 -8.77% 8.602 5.31% 21.717 -8.55% Combined Cycle 1.302 -23.38% 3.063 -17.12% 1.275 -23.38% 3.004 -17.12% Wind-power 0.515 35.28% 1.801 56.30% 0.492 38.19% 1.702 54.37% PV 0.069 91.31% 0.127 36.79% 0.062 115.12% 0.118 39.64% Shanghai 4.581 2.13% 12.574 -5.55% 4.315 1.97% 11.857 -5.81% Coal-fired 4.101 9.63% 11.396 -0.79% 3.850 9.82% 10.710 -0.89% Combined Cycle 0.472 -36.69% 1.170 -35.98% 0.459 -36.77% 1.141 -36.02% PV 0.008 - 0.009 - 0.006 - 0.006 - Chongqing 2.263 -5.18% 6.679 -11.99% 2.097 -5.92% 6.213 -12.17% Coal-fired 1.720 3.78% 5.401 -12.48% 1.567 3.25% 4.969 -12.70% Combined Cycle 0.456 -32.25% 1.081 -13.33% 0.444 -32.28% 1.053 -13.36% Wind-power 0.088 54.14% 0.197 15.25% 0.086 55.07% 0.192 14.57% Zhejiang Province 7.294 6.52% 19.048 0.89% 6.982 6.43% 18.252 0.78% Coal-fired 6.995 6.06% 18.484 0.37% 6.690 5.95% 17.699 0.24% Combined Cycle 0.283 21.99% 0.520 25.40% 0.277 22.05% 0.509 25.40% PV 0.016 -20.63% 0.044 -10.32% 0.016 -20.00% 0.043 -9.46% Hubei Province 3.637 -37.13% 10.997 -29.02% 3.400 -37.34% 10.310 -29.23% Coal-fired 3.386 -39.53% 10.293 -30.96% 3.156 -39.83% 9.622 -31.25% Wind-power 0.113 -11.63% 0.420 2.40% 0.111 -11.89% 0.413 2.54% Hydro-power 0.131 162.56% 0.267 69.97% 0.126 166.45% 0.258 70.21% PV 0.006 -20.92% 0.017 -2.83% 0.006 -17.50% 0.017 -0.84% Hunan Province 2.708 -17.80% 7.378 -10.73% 2.514 -18.49% 6.875 -11.14% Coal-fired 2.503 -19.91% 6.600 -12.25% 2.313 -20.69% 6.116 -12.66% Wind-power 0.133 49.28% 0.469 13.34% 0.130 47.82% 0.455 11.12% Hydro-power 0.058 -18.25% 0.273 -11.54% 0.057 -18.90% 0.269 -11.41% PV 0.015 46.60% 0.036 70.38% 0.014 50.49% 0.035 70.32% Jiangxi Province 6.268 4.13% 15.269 -0.08% 6.005 4.44% 14.612 -0.01% Coal-fired 6.001 2.05% 14.490 -2.44% 5.743 2.30% 13.855 -2.39% Wind-power 0.193 40.03% 0.631 47.44% 0.190 40.41% 0.619 47.42% PV 0.073 - 0.148 - 0.072 - 0.138 - Auhui Province 1.267 -18.45% 3.781 -16.96% 1.187 -19.29% 3.586 -17.20% Coal-fired 1.083 -24.92% 3.432 -19.29% 1.024 -24.76% 3.259 -19.19% Wind-power 0.112 43.90% 0.261 18.37% 0.091 18.48% 0.239 9.69% Hydro-power 0.072 119.28% 0.088 9.80% 0.072 119.52% 0.088 9.90% Fujian Province 6.315 83.20% 12.926 63.17% 6.002 32.62% 12.274 30.61% Coal-fired 6.312 83.32% 12.917 63.23% 5.999 32.66% 12.265 30.63% PV 0.003 -14.21% 0.009 3.46% 0.004 -10.00% 0.009 4.90% Guangdong Province 7.692 23.01% 17.924 6.14% 7.265 21.87% 16.883 4.62% Coal-fired 6.840 9.52% 16.851 -0.11% 6.533 9.71% 16.113 -0.06% Combined Cycle 0.845 - 1.055 - 0.726 - 0.753 - PV 0.007 -5.20% 0.017 9.33% 0.007 -2.88% 0.017 8.94% Guangxi 0.191 83.45% 0.480 76.70% 0.181 84.28% 0.460 79.21% Combined Cycle 0.135 86.81% 0.319 66.02% 0.129 90.65% 0.306 67.61% Wind-power 0.056 75.89% 0.161 101.51% 0.052 70.19% 0.154 107.87% Yunnan Province 0.996 10.97% 5.615 94.08% 0.917 11.78% 5.178 94.59% Coal-fired 0.867 7.44% 5.145 114.83% 0.791 8.12% 4.722 116.77% Wind-power 0.108 72.97% 0.445 -3.48% 0.105 73.84% 0.432 -3.26% Hydro-power 0.021 -26.02% 0.025 -32.58% 0.021 -25.90% 0.024 -32.52% Guizhou Province 0.075 200.94% 0.241 43.96% 0.074 198.31% 0.231 40.42% Wind-power 0.046 83.97% 0.180 7.43% 0.045 83.26% 0.178 7.84% PV 0.029 - 0.061 - 0.029 - 0.054 - Hainan Province 3.300 -4.73% 9.827 -5.41% 3.044 -4.93% 9.113 -5.32% Coal-fired 3.144 -4.67% 9.445 -6.01% 2.891 -4.85% 8.740 -5.94% Combined Cycle 0.108 36.56% 0.215 117.09% 0.105 37.33% 0.209 116.71% Wind-power 0.009 -35.63% 0.057 -5.45% 0.009 -36.40% 0.055 -5.69% Hydro-power 0.008 -81.21% 0.026 -73.54% 0.008 -81.47% 0.025 -73.86% PV 0.031 3.79% 0.084 3.46% 0.031 4.51% 0.083 3.51% Total 110.385 3.34% 293.541 -2.86% 103.790 0.81% 275.914 -4.19%

For the third quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company has put into operation a total of 940.42MW of controlled installed capacity, and a total of 940.42MW of equity installed capacity; of which, thermal power units were 472.52MW, wind power units were 392.9MW, and photovoltaic units were 75MW.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,320MW, and the 80%-owned Huaneng Shandong Yantai Bajiao Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,340MW, officially transferred to commercial operation.

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 111,971MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,217MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 111,971MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,217MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

