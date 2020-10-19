Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Three Quarters of 2020 Decreased by 2.86% Year-On-Year

News provided by

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Oct 19, 2020, 10:07 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.385 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.34% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.790 billion kWh, representing an increase of 0.81% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 293.541 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 275.914 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.19% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's average ongrid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB412.52 per MWh, representing a decrease of 1.24% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 156.228 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.94% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 5.71 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

  1. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the national electricity consumption growth slowed down;
  2. The national wind power, photovoltaic and other new energy installations maintained a continuous and large-scale production momentum, thus crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation. Jilin, Hubei, Chongqing, Jiangsu and other provinces and cities had increased hydropower generation significantly compared to the same period last year, and further squeezed the space for thermal power generation;
  3. The increase of new thermal power units in areas where the Company is located had resulted in a decrease in the average utilization hours in those areas. While the Company had fewer new units and with the total installed capacity in the areas increases, the proportion of the Company's share of unit capacity decreases, thus resulting in a decline in thermal power generation compared to the same period last year.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

July to September 2020

Change

January to September 2020

Change

July to September 2020

Change

January to September 2020

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.648

0.99%

10.423

0.90%

3.375

0.38%

9.704

1.32%

Coal-fired

3.404

0.74%

9.539

1.54%

3.141

-0.13%

8.843

1.95%

Wind-power

0.212

5.97%

0.781

-6.04%

0.202

8.64%

0.760

-5.14%

PV

0.032

-3.53%

0.103

-1.54%

0.032

2.14%

0.101

-1.26%

Jilin Province

3.179

6.41%

8.402

5.51%

2.986

6.01%

7.902

5.27%

Coal-fired

2.830

2.91%

7.298

4.80%

2.648

2.20%

6.853

4.68%

Wind-power

0.215

44.43%

0.782

5.80%

0.211

47.38%

0.747

3.98%

Hydro-power

0.015

-2.11%

0.057

34.83%

0.014

-0.47%

0.056

36.23%

PV

0.058

287.33%

0.090

87.96%

0.058

275.23%

0.089

88.53%

Biomass power

0.061

3.92%

0.175

2.73%

0.055

4.75%

0.157

2.31%

Liaoning Province

5.336

-3.91%

13.520

-5.51%

4.984

-3.92%

12.581

-5.61%

Coal-fired

5.211

-4.25%

13.076

-5.84%

4.861

-11.73%

12.143

-5.96%

Wind-power

0.067

13.07%

0.279

4.55%

0.066

14.67%

0.277

4.71%

Hydro-power

0.020

52.79%

0.040

46.38%

0.019

51.15%

0.039

45.70%

PV

0.039

-3.73%

0.124

-1.21%

0.038

-2.97%

0.122

-1.53%

Inner Mongolia

0.041

5.94%

0.148

-2.63%

0.040

6.86%

0.147

-2.36%

Wind-power

0.041

5.94%

0.148

-2.63%

0.040

6.86%

0.147

-2.36%

Hebei Province

3.089

-3.49%

8.707

-11.93%

2.877

-3.54%

8.115

-12.29%

Coal-fired

2.993

-5.25%

8.339

-14.14%

2.783

-5.40%

7.758

-14.59%

Wind-power

0.082

192.34%

0.324

145.20%

0.080

197.53%

0.314

144.04%

PV

0.014

1.31%

0.044

5.16%

0.014

0.23%

0.043

5.17%

Gansu Province

2.224

4.57%

9.563

20.52%

2.101

4.37%

9.089

20.70%

Coal-fired

1.582

-2.43%

7.688

19.86%

1.483

-2.47%

7.258

20.06%

Wind-power

0.642

26.96%

1.875

23.30%

0.618

25.48%

1.830

23.30%

Ningxia

0.007

-8.05%

0.020

2.60%

0.007

-7.39%

0.019

2.29%

PV

0.007

-8.05%

0.020

2.60%

0.007

-7.39%

0.019

2.29%

Beijing

2.022

-18.43%

6.120

-0.66%

1.965

-18.24%

5.866

-0.29%

Coal-fired

-

-

0.709

8.03%

-

-

0.625

7.62%

Combined Cycle

2.022

-18.43%

5.411

-1.70%

1.965

-18.24%

5.241

-1.16%

Tianjin

1.591

-0.06%

4.650

-3.01%

1.504

0.63%

4.365

-3.06%

Coal-fired

1.208

-7.05%

3.567

-4.79%

1.125

-7.05%

3.313

-4.96%

Combined Cycle

0.379

30.13%

1.071

2.38%

0.369

30.25%

1.040

2.58%

PV

0.004

297.17%

0.012

304.31%

0.010

1107.52%

0.011

354.59%

Shanxi Province

2.951

12.98%

7.569

-3.41%

2.735

13.39%

7.033

-3.51%

Coal-fired

2.762

6.85%

5.926

-9.82%

2.546

6.52%

5.437

-10.31%

Combined Cycle

0.002

-

1.235

3.24%

0.002

-

1.202

3.24%

PV

0.187

593.43%

0.408

491.76%

0.186

776.69%

0.394

523.56%

Shandong Province

22.657

8.04%

57.991

-8.86%

21.098

1.72%

53.965

-11.64%

Coal-fired

22.394

7.94%

57.035

-9.16%

20.871

1.69%

53.068

-11.85%

Wind-power

0.126

28.12%

0.546

-3.36%

0.092

-11.76%

0.495

-9.13%

PV

0.137

-5.36%

0.409

23.66%

0.135

18.62%

0.402

22.79%

Henan Province

6.052

-3.15%

15.682

-7.99%

5.704

-3.28%

14.742

-8.15%

Coal-fired

5.639

-5.00%

14.392

-11.69%

5.297

-5.32%

13.509

-11.86%

Combined Cycle

0.180

-16.71%

0.576

43.29%

0.175

-16.76%

0.562

43.41%

Wind-power

0.227

151.83%

0.695

113.93%

0.225

165.73%

0.652

110.06%

PV

0.006

-11.53%

0.019

-5.88%

0.006

-11.44%

0.019

-4.60%

Jiangsu Province

11.000

1.68%

28.008

-7.17%

10.430

2.09%

26.541

-7.06%

Coal-fired

9.114

4.73%

23.017

-8.77%

8.602

5.31%

21.717

-8.55%

Combined Cycle

1.302

-23.38%

3.063

-17.12%

1.275

-23.38%

3.004

-17.12%

Wind-power

0.515

35.28%

1.801

56.30%

0.492

38.19%

1.702

54.37%

PV

0.069

91.31%

0.127

36.79%

0.062

115.12%

0.118

39.64%

Shanghai

4.581

2.13%

12.574

-5.55%

4.315

1.97%

11.857

-5.81%

Coal-fired

4.101

9.63%

11.396

-0.79%

3.850

9.82%

10.710

-0.89%

Combined Cycle

0.472

-36.69%

1.170

-35.98%

0.459

-36.77%

1.141

-36.02%

PV

0.008

-

0.009

-

0.006

-

0.006

-

Chongqing

2.263

-5.18%

6.679

-11.99%

2.097

-5.92%

6.213

-12.17%

Coal-fired

1.720

3.78%

5.401

-12.48%

1.567

3.25%

4.969

-12.70%

Combined Cycle

0.456

-32.25%

1.081

-13.33%

0.444

-32.28%

1.053

-13.36%

Wind-power

0.088

54.14%

0.197

15.25%

0.086

55.07%

0.192

14.57%

Zhejiang Province

7.294

6.52%

19.048

0.89%

6.982

6.43%

18.252

0.78%

Coal-fired

6.995

6.06%

18.484

0.37%

6.690

5.95%

17.699

0.24%

Combined Cycle

0.283

21.99%

0.520

25.40%

0.277

22.05%

0.509

25.40%

PV

0.016

-20.63%

0.044

-10.32%

0.016

-20.00%

0.043

-9.46%

Hubei Province

3.637

-37.13%

10.997

-29.02%

3.400

-37.34%

10.310

-29.23%

Coal-fired

3.386

-39.53%

10.293

-30.96%

3.156

-39.83%

9.622

-31.25%

Wind-power

0.113

-11.63%

0.420

2.40%

0.111

-11.89%

0.413

2.54%

Hydro-power

0.131

162.56%

0.267

69.97%

0.126

166.45%

0.258

70.21%

PV

0.006

-20.92%

0.017

-2.83%

0.006

-17.50%

0.017

-0.84%

Hunan Province

2.708

-17.80%

7.378

-10.73%

2.514

-18.49%

6.875

-11.14%

Coal-fired

2.503

-19.91%

6.600

-12.25%

2.313

-20.69%

6.116

-12.66%

Wind-power

0.133

49.28%

0.469

13.34%

0.130

47.82%

0.455

11.12%

Hydro-power

0.058

-18.25%

0.273

-11.54%

0.057

-18.90%

0.269

-11.41%

PV

0.015

46.60%

0.036

70.38%

0.014

50.49%

0.035

70.32%

Jiangxi Province

6.268

4.13%

15.269

-0.08%

6.005

4.44%

14.612

-0.01%

Coal-fired

6.001

2.05%

14.490

-2.44%

5.743

2.30%

13.855

-2.39%

Wind-power

0.193

40.03%

0.631

47.44%

0.190

40.41%

0.619

47.42%

PV

0.073

-

0.148

-

0.072

-

0.138

-

Auhui Province

1.267

-18.45%

3.781

-16.96%

1.187

-19.29%

3.586

-17.20%

Coal-fired

1.083

-24.92%

3.432

-19.29%

1.024

-24.76%

3.259

-19.19%

Wind-power

0.112

43.90%

0.261

18.37%

0.091

18.48%

0.239

9.69%

Hydro-power

0.072

119.28%

0.088

9.80%

0.072

119.52%

0.088

9.90%

Fujian Province

6.315

83.20%

12.926

63.17%

6.002

32.62%

12.274

30.61%

Coal-fired

6.312

83.32%

12.917

63.23%

5.999

32.66%

12.265

30.63%

PV

0.003

-14.21%

0.009

3.46%

0.004

-10.00%

0.009

4.90%

Guangdong Province

7.692

23.01%

17.924

6.14%

7.265

21.87%

16.883

4.62%

Coal-fired

6.840

9.52%

16.851

-0.11%

6.533

9.71%

16.113

-0.06%

Combined Cycle

0.845

-

1.055

-

0.726

-

0.753

-

PV

0.007

-5.20%

0.017

9.33%

0.007

-2.88%

0.017

8.94%

Guangxi

0.191

83.45%

0.480

76.70%

0.181

84.28%

0.460

79.21%

Combined Cycle

0.135

86.81%

0.319

66.02%

0.129

90.65%

0.306

67.61%

Wind-power

0.056

75.89%

0.161

101.51%

0.052

70.19%

0.154

107.87%

Yunnan Province

0.996

10.97%

5.615

94.08%

0.917

11.78%

5.178

94.59%

Coal-fired

0.867

7.44%

5.145

114.83%

0.791

8.12%

4.722

116.77%

Wind-power

0.108

72.97%

0.445

-3.48%

0.105

73.84%

0.432

-3.26%

Hydro-power

0.021

-26.02%

0.025

-32.58%

0.021

-25.90%

0.024

-32.52%

Guizhou Province

0.075

200.94%

0.241

43.96%

0.074

198.31%

0.231

40.42%

Wind-power

0.046

83.97%

0.180

7.43%

0.045

83.26%

0.178

7.84%

PV

0.029

-

0.061

-

0.029

-

0.054

-

Hainan Province

3.300

-4.73%

9.827

-5.41%

3.044

-4.93%

9.113

-5.32%

Coal-fired

3.144

-4.67%

9.445

-6.01%

2.891

-4.85%

8.740

-5.94%

Combined Cycle

0.108

36.56%

0.215

117.09%

0.105

37.33%

0.209

116.71%

Wind-power

0.009

-35.63%

0.057

-5.45%

0.009

-36.40%

0.055

-5.69%

Hydro-power

0.008

-81.21%

0.026

-73.54%

0.008

-81.47%

0.025

-73.86%

PV

0.031

3.79%

0.084

3.46%

0.031

4.51%

0.083

3.51%

Total

110.385

3.34%

293.541

-2.86%

103.790

0.81%

275.914

-4.19%

For the third quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company has put into operation a total of 940.42MW of controlled installed capacity, and a total of 940.42MW of equity installed capacity; of which, thermal power units were 472.52MW, wind power units were 392.9MW, and photovoltaic units were 75MW.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,320MW, and the 80%-owned Huaneng Shandong Yantai Bajiao Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,340MW, officially transferred to commercial operation.

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 111,971MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,217MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 111,971MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,217MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Also from this source

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Net Profit Attributable to...

Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics